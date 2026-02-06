商業英語｜Sink or Swim點解？8大專業詞組助你增強自信參與國際會議

「The deal is cut and dried」當你在跨國會議中聽到這樣的英文時，是否能立即抓住那微妙的語感？精準使用「Binomials」（成對詞組）正是區分「流利」與「真正地道」的關鍵所在。這些如 sink or swim（破釜沉舟）、give and take（互有讓步）的固定搭配，是英語為母語者在商業對話中極為自然的表達，能讓複雜概念聽起來精準又生動。

掌握這些詞組的話，相信你將能更自信地參與國際conferences，甚至在negotiations（談判）中，以簡潔有力的語言主導對話節奏，有效說服他人。本周，筆者將為你精選8個現今商界最常用、最能體現專業度的Binomials，讓你現學現用，立即提升溝通層次，let’s go!

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

1. Sink or Swim 破釜沉舟的關鍵時刻

"Facing the new ESG regulations, it's sink or swim for our manufacturing line. We either innovate now or lose our competitive edge."

「面對新的ESG法規，我們的生產線正處於『破釜沉舟』的時刻。我們要是不現在創新的話，就會失去競爭力。」

2. Sooner or Later 必然到來的趨勢

"With AI's rapid advancement, sooner or later every analyst will need to master prompt engineering."

「隨著AI快速發展，遲早每位分析師都必須精通指令工程。」

3. Make or Break 決定成敗的契機

"This partnership with the fintech startup is a make or break opportunity for our digital transformation."

「與這家金融科技新創的合作，是我們數位轉型『成敗攸關』的契機。」

4. By and Large 總體而言的評估

"By and large, the remote work policy has boosted productivity, though we've seen some communication delays."

「總體而言，儘管遙距工作會導致一些溝通延遲的問題，但這個政策的確提升了生產力。」

5. Bit by Bit 循序漸進的推進

"We're integrating the new CRM system bit by bit to avoid disrupting daily operations."

「我們正『逐步』整合新的客戶關係管理系統，以避免干擾日常營運。」

6. Trial and Error 反覆試驗；不斷試錯（類似「邊做邊學」）

"Our market entry strategy will involve some trial and error. We'll test, learn, and adapt quickly."

「我們進入市場的策略將包含『不斷試錯』。 我們將測試、學習並快速調整。」

7. Give and Take 互惠的協商藝術

"Every successful negotiation requires give and take. We're prepared to be flexible on payment terms if you can expedite delivery."

「每次成功的協商都需要『互有讓步』。若貴方能加快交貨，我們願意在付款條件上保持彈性。」

8. Black and White 不容模糊的底線

"Let's put the service level agreement in black and white to avoid any misunderstandings later."

「讓我們把服務水準協議『白紙黑字』地寫下來，以避免日後的誤解。」

當你能自然流暢地運用 sink or swim 描繪危機感，以 give and take 展現協商智慧時，你傳遞的不僅是訊息，更是一種深諳國際商業文化的自信。從今天起，不妨選擇一兩個最契合你工作場景的Binomials，有意識地融入下一次的email或會議發言中。真正的語言提升，正是透過這些 bit by bit 的實踐累積而來的，加油！