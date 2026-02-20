假期後電郵大爆炸？拆解3大常見節後mail，教你專業回覆技巧

農曆新年長假期轉眼結束，今日返到公司，最令人頭痛的畫面是甚麼？不是未派完的利是，而是mail box中一大堆未讀郵件堆積如山，睇見都已經覺得頭痛。

其實這個場面，每年都會準時上演。放假期間積累的客戶查詢、未回覆的會議邀請、同事的follow-up電郵，再加上老闆追問進度的messages，全部一次性湧過來。你是否也還未完全從holiday mood中抽離，卻已經要面對這堆「炸彈」？

Credit: https://outreach-media-group.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/too-many-emails.jpg

如何高效地處理emails，同時又不得失客戶、不漏掉重要事項？本周，筆者會陪你拆解3大種節後最常見的電郵場景，從「如何回覆假期積壓的查詢」，到「如何婉轉處理已經過期的任務」，再到「如何有技巧地向客戶追進度」。每個例子均備有中英對照，讓你復工第一擊就打響頭炮，let’s go!

Part 1: 回覆假期期間積壓的查 詢

貼士：放假期間積壓的客戶查詢，第一件事不是急於回答問題，而是要先為「遲覆」道歉，再提供實質協助。這樣做可以減低對方的不滿，同時展示你的專業態度。

1. 感謝你的電郵。因農曆新年假期導致延遲回覆，十分抱歉。關於你的查詢……

Thank you for your email. Apologies for the delayed reply due to the Lunar New Year holidays. Regarding your enquiry……

2. 我剛放完假回來，正在整理假期期間的訊息。抱歉讓你久等，我們現在可以跟進這件事了。

Just back from the holidays and catching up on messages. Sorry for the wait – let's pick this up now.

3. 感謝你的耐心等候。假期已經結束，我會優先處理你的要求，並於日內給你詳細回覆。

Thank you for your patience over the holiday period. I'm back in the office now and will prioritise your request, getting back to you in detail within the next day or so.

Part 2：面對已過期的Tasks

貼士：有些工作本來應該在假期前完成，但因為種種原因拖到今日。與其裝作若無其事，不如主動解釋、提出補救方案，這樣老闆和客戶反而會appreciate你的承擔精神。

1. 不好意思，這件事原本應在假期前完成。我現在回來了，並且會第一時間處理你的個案，盡快向你彙報最新進展。

Apologies, this should have been sorted before the holidays. I'm prioritising it now I'm back and will update you very soon.

2. 剛整理郵件時看到你的訊息。不好意思放假前錯過了，我今天會優先處理，明天前回覆你。

Just catching up and saw your follow-up. Sorry I missed this before the holidays. I'll focus on it today and get back to you by tomorrow.

3. 感謝你的提醒，這項任務我會在本周內完成，補回假前延誤的時間。如有任何進展，我會即時通知你。

Thanks for the nudge on this. I'll make sure this is completed within this week to make up for the pre-holiday delay. I will keep you posted.

Part 3：主動追問進度

貼士：有些項目在假期前停滯了，現在需要重新啟動。追問進度的時候，最緊要是自然不突兀，避免一開口就給予對方壓力。

1. 假期前我們討論過這個項目，想了解一下最近有沒有任何進展？

We discussed this project before the holidays – just checking in to see if there have been any recent updates?

2. 祝你在新一年事事順利。想follow up一下之前傾過的合作機會，看看你現時是否仍有興趣？

Hope you've had a great start to the Year of the Horse. Following up on our previous discussion – just to see if you're still interested in exploring this?

3. 我剛放完假回來，想跟進一下之前討論的事項，等你方便的時候回覆我吧。

Back from leave and picking up where we left off. No rush – just let me know when you're free to chat.

最後，筆者建議大家與其被動地見一封一封回覆，不如有策略地先處理urgent的email，再用得體的語言安撫對方、交代進度。新的一年正式開始，祝大家復工順利，馬年繼續發力！