2026財政預算案啟示：必學AI與創科英語詞彙，掌握未來機遇

剛出爐的2026年《財政預算案》，再次將創新科技推向前所未有的高度。預算案中多項措施清晰傳達了一個訊息：人工智能（AI）已成為香港未來經濟發展的核心引擎。

對於各行各業的人而言，這股AI浪潮絕不僅是宏觀政策層面的議題，它正實在地滲透我們每個人的日常工作。無論是開會討論project方向、與客戶介紹產品，還是簡單的同事交流，AI相關的詞彙都愈來愈頻繁地出現。若未能掌握這些英語詞彙，難免在關鍵的商業溝通中顯得被動。

有見及此，本周，筆者將為大家整理一系列在商務場合最常用、最實用的AI及創新科技英語詞彙。文章將分為「Part 1: 日常開會與策略討論」、「Part 2: 技術與專業應用」、「Part 3: 市場推廣與客戶溝通」三個部分，助你在這場科技變革中掌握語言的主導權。Let’s go!

Part 1: 日常開會與策略討論

● AI Strategy 人工智能策略

例句："We need to finalize our AI strategy before the quarterly board meeting next week."

「我們需要在下星期季度董事會會議前，落實我們的人工智能策略。」

● Leverage AI 運用人工智能

例句："How can we leverage AI to streamline our workflow and reduce manual errors?"

「我們可以如何運用人工智能去簡化工作流程，減少人為錯誤？」

● AI-driven / AI-powered 由人工智能驅動的

例句："Our new logistics system is AI-powered, which helps us optimize delivery routes in real time."

「我們新的物流系統是由人工智能驅動的，能夠幫助我們實時優化送貨路線。」

● Implementation 實施／落實

例句："The implementation of AI tools in our customer service department has reduced response time by 40%."

「我們在客戶服務部實施人工智能工具之後，回覆時間減少了四成。」

● AI-native 人工智能原生

例句："We are transitioning from traditional digital processes to an AI-native approach that integrates intelligence at the core of our operations."

「我們正從傳統數碼流程過渡到人工智能原生的模式，將智能融入營運的核心。」

● ROI (Return on Investment) 投資回報率

例句："Before approving the AI project, the board wants to see a clear ROI analysis."

「在批准這個人工智能項目之前，董事會希望看到清晰的投資回報率分析。」

Part 2：技術與專業應用

● Multi-agent System 多智能體系統

例句："We are deploying a multi-agent system where different AI agents collaborate to handle complex supply chain logistics."

「我們正部署一個多智能體系統，由不同的人工智能體協作處理複雜的供應鏈物流。」

● Domain-specific Language Model (DSLM) 特定領域語言模型

例句："A generic LLM wasn't accurate enough for our legal documents, so we fine-tuned a domain-specific language model."

「通用大型語言模型對我們的法律文件不夠準確，因此我們微調了一個特定領域語言模型。」

● Physical AI 物理人工智能

例句："Physical AI is transforming our manufacturing floor, with robots that can perceive and adapt to their environment in real time."

「物理人工智能正在改變我們的生產車間，機械人可以實時感知並適應環境。」

● World Model 世界模型

例句："Our autonomous vehicle division is training a world model to predict and simulate real-world driving scenarios."

「我們的自動駕駛汽車部門正訓練一個世界模型，用於預測和模擬真實駕駛場景。」

● Edge AI 邊緣人工智能

例句："We deploy Edge AI in our retail stores to process customer data locally, reducing latency and protecting privacy."

「我們在零售店舖部署邊緣人工智能，在本地處理客戶數據，減少延遲同時保障私隱。」

● RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) 檢索增強生成

例句："We use RAG to ensure our customer service chatbot always provides answers based on the latest company policies."

「我們運用檢索增強生成技術，確保客戶服務聊天機械人時刻根據最新公司政策提供答案。」

● Synthetic Data 合成數據

例句："To protect customer privacy while training our models, we generate synthetic data that mimics real user behavior."

「為了在訓練模型時保障客戶私隱，我們生成模仿真實用戶行為的合成數據。」

● Continual Learning 持續學習

例句："Our AI system uses continual learning to adapt to new market trends without requiring complete retraining."

「我們的人工智能系統運用持續學習技術，能夠適應新市場趨勢而毋須完全重新訓練。」

● Refinement 精煉／自我改進

例句："The refinement layer allows our model to review and improve its own outputs before presenting them to clients."

「精煉層讓我們的模型在將輸出呈現給客戶之前，自行審查和改進。」

● AI Hallucination 人工智能幻覺

例句："We have implemented multiple validation steps to minimize AI hallucination in financial reporting."

「我們實施了多重驗證步驟，以盡量減少財務報告中出現的人工智能幻覺。」

● Agentic AI 自主型人工智能

例句："Unlike simple chatbots, agentic AI can independently execute tasks and make decisions based on predefined goals."

「與簡單的聊天機械人不同，自主型人工智能能夠根據預設目標獨立執行任務和作出決策。」

● Multimodal AI 多模態人工智能

例句："Our new analytics platform uses multimodal AI to process text, images, and voice data simultaneously."

「我們新的分析平台運用多模態人工智能，同步處理文本、圖像和語音數據。」

● Fine-tuning 微調

例句："We are fine-tuning the base model with our proprietary data to improve its accuracy in financial forecasting."

「我們正在用自家數據對基礎模型進行微調，以提高其在財務預測方面的準確性。」

● In-context Learning 情境學習

例句："Through in-context learning, the model can adapt to new tasks without requiring extensive retraining."

「通過情境學習，模型能夠適應新任務，而毋須進行大規模的重新訓練。」

Part 3：市場推廣與客戶溝通

● Personalization 個人化

例句："AI enables us to deliver a higher level of personalization in our email marketing campaigns."

「人工智能讓我們能夠在電郵推廣活動中，實現更高程度的個人化。」

● Chatbot 聊天機械人

例句："Our website chatbot handles basic customer inquiries 24/7, even outside office hours."

「我們網站的聊天機械人可以二十四小時處理基本客戶查詢，即使在辦公時間以外亦然。」

● Target Audience 目標受眾

例句："AI helps us analyze data to better understand our target audience and their preferences."

「人工智能幫助我們分析數據，更深入了解目標受眾及其偏好。」

● Insights 洞察／見解

例句："The AI-generated report provides valuable insights into consumer behavior."

「人工智能生成的報告提供了極具價值的消費者行為洞察。」

● Hyper-personalization 超個人化

例句："Using multimodal AI, we can achieve hyper-personalization by analyzing both customer text and image preferences."

「通過運用多模態人工智能，我們可以分析客戶的文本和圖像偏好，實現超個人化。」

● Customer Journey Mapping 客戶旅程繪測

例句："AI analytics help us with customer journey mapping, identifying exactly where users drop off and why."

「人工智能分析協助我們進行客戶旅程繪測，準確識別用戶在哪個環節離開及其原因。」

● Sentiment Analysis 情感分析

例句："We use sentiment analysis on social media comments to gauge public reaction to our new product launch."

「我們運用情感分析技術分析社交媒體留言，評估公眾對我們新產品發布的反應。」

● Conversion Rate 轉換率

例句："Since implementing the AI recommendation engine, our conversion rate has increased by 15%."

「自實施人工智能推薦引擎以來，我們的轉換率提升了百分之十五。」

● Customer Retention 客戶留存

例句："Predictive analytics helps us identify at-risk customers early, allowing us to improve customer retention."

「預測性分析幫助我們及早識別有流失風險的客戶，從而提升客戶留存率。」

對於商業人士而言，理解並能靈活運用這些日常商務場景中常見的AI英語詞彙，不僅是語言的學習，更是提升工作效率、與團隊及客戶順暢溝通的必備技能。希望這篇文章能助你在這股AI浪潮中，以更精準的語言，開拓更廣闊的商業前景，加油！