歡迎回來

網頁已經閒置了一段時間，為確保不會錯過最新的內容。請重新載入頁面。立即重新載入

查看更多etnet精彩內容

lifestyle
全文搜索
Youtube Facebook Instagram
生活
DIVA
投票區
Highlight:
【防詐騙聲明】切勿誤信金融投資詐騙廣告
【立即申請】etnet 手機串流報價服務強化版MQ 每月只需HK$68！
etnet TV
新聞
主頁
專題透視
焦點新聞
即時新聞
評論
圖片新聞
傳聞
貼士
港交所新聞
搜尋
透視大灣區
理財easy叻
股票
主頁
即時報價
指數
行業
20大股票
創新高
賣空
熱炒概念股
AH股
IPO
公司資料庫
多櫃台
期貨期權
即時指數期貨
即時股票期貨
即時期權
新聞及評論
即時圖表分析
即時監察表
權證
權證主頁
新聞及評論
即時報價
搜尋
成交分析
即時20大排行
發行商精選
新上市／到期
教室
ETF
主頁
ETF市場研究所
主題
報價
篩選器
比較
新聞及評論
美股ETF
美股ETF報價
A股
A股主頁
額度
滬深港通
滬深報價
指數
行業
20大股票
AH股
風險警示板
新聞
教室
公司搜尋
外匯黃金
主頁
新聞及評論
定期存款
銀行外幣兌換
港元匯率
美元匯率
貴金屬
經濟數據
市場指標
央行議息時間表
HIBOR走勢
最優惠利率
加密貨幣
主頁
新聞
虛幣報價
虛幣ETF
基金
基金主頁
基金新聞
基金排行榜
基金搜尋
產品登場
專家見地
基金數據
RQFII 人民幣基金
基金互認
MPF
MPF主頁
新聞及評論
營辦商大比拼
積金報價
積金搜尋
積金比較
積金排行榜
MPF教室
我的MPF
地產
地產頻道首頁
新盤登場
熱門租售盤
成交排行榜
工商鋪成交
樓市走勢圖
地產新聞
買賣須知
網上估價易
業主放盤
免費搵盤
生活
主頁
熱話
世事政情
財富管理
辦公室日常
影視娛樂
美食
玩樂旅遊
會員專區
專欄
健康好人生
香港好去處
海鮮優惠
DIVA
Fashion
Beauty
Sex & Love
Fitness & Wellness
Watch & Jewelry
Art & Living
Travel & Dining
Columnists
健康好人生
醫學通識
中醫養生
癌症
健康飲食
痛症解碼
三高
輕鬆護老
心理情緒
敏感症
減肥瘦身
兩性
專欄
消委會報告
香港好去處
主頁
投票區
2026財政預算案啟示：必學AI與創科英語詞彙，掌握未來機遇
辦公室求生術

2026財政預算案啟示：必學AI與創科英語詞彙，掌握未來機遇

職場英語教室
Zephyr Yeung
職場英語教室

　　剛出爐的2026年《財政預算案》，再次將創新科技推向前所未有的高度。預算案中多項措施清晰傳達了一個訊息：人工智能（AI）已成為香港未來經濟發展的核心引擎。

 

　　對於各行各業的人而言，這股AI浪潮絕不僅是宏觀政策層面的議題，它正實在地滲透我們每個人的日常工作。無論是開會討論project方向、與客戶介紹產品，還是簡單的同事交流，AI相關的詞彙都愈來愈頻繁地出現。若未能掌握這些英語詞彙，難免在關鍵的商業溝通中顯得被動。

 

　　有見及此，本周，筆者將為大家整理一系列在商務場合最常用、最實用的AI及創新科技英語詞彙。文章將分為「Part 1: 日常開會與策略討論」、「Part 2: 技術與專業應用」、「Part 3: 市場推廣與客戶溝通」三個部分，助你在這場科技變革中掌握語言的主導權。Let’s go!

 

2026財政預算案啟示：必學AI與創科英語詞彙，掌握未來機遇

 https://www.istockphoto.com 

 

Part 1: 日常開會與策略討論

 

●    AI Strategy 人工智能策略
例句："We need to finalize our AI strategy before the quarterly board meeting next week."
「我們需要在下星期季度董事會會議前，落實我們的人工智能策略。」

 

●    Leverage AI 運用人工智能
例句："How can we leverage AI to streamline our workflow and reduce manual errors?"
「我們可以如何運用人工智能去簡化工作流程，減少人為錯誤？」

 

●    AI-driven / AI-powered 由人工智能驅動的
例句："Our new logistics system is AI-powered, which helps us optimize delivery routes in real time."
「我們新的物流系統是由人工智能驅動的，能夠幫助我們實時優化送貨路線。」

 

●    Implementation 實施／落實
例句："The implementation of AI tools in our customer service department has reduced response time by 40%."
「我們在客戶服務部實施人工智能工具之後，回覆時間減少了四成。」

 

●    AI-native 人工智能原生
例句："We are transitioning from traditional digital processes to an AI-native approach that integrates intelligence at the core of our operations."
「我們正從傳統數碼流程過渡到人工智能原生的模式，將智能融入營運的核心。」

 

●    ROI (Return on Investment) 投資回報率
例句："Before approving the AI project, the board wants to see a clear ROI analysis."
「在批准這個人工智能項目之前，董事會希望看到清晰的投資回報率分析。」

 

Part 2：技術與專業應用

 

●    Multi-agent System 多智能體系統
例句："We are deploying a multi-agent system where different AI agents collaborate to handle complex supply chain logistics."
「我們正部署一個多智能體系統，由不同的人工智能體協作處理複雜的供應鏈物流。」

 

●    Domain-specific Language Model (DSLM) 特定領域語言模型
例句："A generic LLM wasn't accurate enough for our legal documents, so we fine-tuned a domain-specific language model."
「通用大型語言模型對我們的法律文件不夠準確，因此我們微調了一個特定領域語言模型。」

 

●    Physical AI 物理人工智能
例句："Physical AI is transforming our manufacturing floor, with robots that can perceive and adapt to their environment in real time."
「物理人工智能正在改變我們的生產車間，機械人可以實時感知並適應環境。」

 

●    World Model 世界模型
例句："Our autonomous vehicle division is training a world model to predict and simulate real-world driving scenarios."
「我們的自動駕駛汽車部門正訓練一個世界模型，用於預測和模擬真實駕駛場景。」

 

●    Edge AI 邊緣人工智能
例句："We deploy Edge AI in our retail stores to process customer data locally, reducing latency and protecting privacy."
「我們在零售店舖部署邊緣人工智能，在本地處理客戶數據，減少延遲同時保障私隱。」

 

●    RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) 檢索增強生成
例句："We use RAG to ensure our customer service chatbot always provides answers based on the latest company policies."
「我們運用檢索增強生成技術，確保客戶服務聊天機械人時刻根據最新公司政策提供答案。」

 

●    Synthetic Data 合成數據
例句："To protect customer privacy while training our models, we generate synthetic data that mimics real user behavior."
「為了在訓練模型時保障客戶私隱，我們生成模仿真實用戶行為的合成數據。」

 

●    Continual Learning 持續學習
例句："Our AI system uses continual learning to adapt to new market trends without requiring complete retraining."
「我們的人工智能系統運用持續學習技術，能夠適應新市場趨勢而毋須完全重新訓練。」

 

●    Refinement 精煉／自我改進
例句："The refinement layer allows our model to review and improve its own outputs before presenting them to clients."
「精煉層讓我們的模型在將輸出呈現給客戶之前，自行審查和改進。」

 

●    AI Hallucination 人工智能幻覺
例句："We have implemented multiple validation steps to minimize AI hallucination in financial reporting."
「我們實施了多重驗證步驟，以盡量減少財務報告中出現的人工智能幻覺。」

 

●    Agentic AI 自主型人工智能
例句："Unlike simple chatbots, agentic AI can independently execute tasks and make decisions based on predefined goals."
「與簡單的聊天機械人不同，自主型人工智能能夠根據預設目標獨立執行任務和作出決策。」

 

●    Multimodal AI 多模態人工智能
例句："Our new analytics platform uses multimodal AI to process text, images, and voice data simultaneously."
「我們新的分析平台運用多模態人工智能，同步處理文本、圖像和語音數據。」

 

●    Fine-tuning 微調
例句："We are fine-tuning the base model with our proprietary data to improve its accuracy in financial forecasting."
「我們正在用自家數據對基礎模型進行微調，以提高其在財務預測方面的準確性。」

 

●    In-context Learning 情境學習
例句："Through in-context learning, the model can adapt to new tasks without requiring extensive retraining."
「通過情境學習，模型能夠適應新任務，而毋須進行大規模的重新訓練。」

 

Part 3：市場推廣與客戶溝通

 

●    Personalization 個人化
例句："AI enables us to deliver a higher level of personalization in our email marketing campaigns."
「人工智能讓我們能夠在電郵推廣活動中，實現更高程度的個人化。」

 

●    Chatbot 聊天機械人
例句："Our website chatbot handles basic customer inquiries 24/7, even outside office hours."
「我們網站的聊天機械人可以二十四小時處理基本客戶查詢，即使在辦公時間以外亦然。」

 

●    Target Audience 目標受眾
例句："AI helps us analyze data to better understand our target audience and their preferences."
「人工智能幫助我們分析數據，更深入了解目標受眾及其偏好。」

 

●    Insights 洞察／見解
例句："The AI-generated report provides valuable insights into consumer behavior."
「人工智能生成的報告提供了極具價值的消費者行為洞察。」

 

●    Hyper-personalization 超個人化
例句："Using multimodal AI, we can achieve hyper-personalization by analyzing both customer text and image preferences."
「通過運用多模態人工智能，我們可以分析客戶的文本和圖像偏好，實現超個人化。」

 

●    Customer Journey Mapping 客戶旅程繪測
例句："AI analytics help us with customer journey mapping, identifying exactly where users drop off and why."
「人工智能分析協助我們進行客戶旅程繪測，準確識別用戶在哪個環節離開及其原因。」

 

●    Sentiment Analysis 情感分析
例句："We use sentiment analysis on social media comments to gauge public reaction to our new product launch."
「我們運用情感分析技術分析社交媒體留言，評估公眾對我們新產品發布的反應。」

 

●    Conversion Rate 轉換率
例句："Since implementing the AI recommendation engine, our conversion rate has increased by 15%."
「自實施人工智能推薦引擎以來，我們的轉換率提升了百分之十五。」

 

●    Customer Retention 客戶留存
例句："Predictive analytics helps us identify at-risk customers early, allowing us to improve customer retention."
「預測性分析幫助我們及早識別有流失風險的客戶，從而提升客戶留存率。」

 

　　對於商業人士而言，理解並能靈活運用這些日常商務場景中常見的AI英語詞彙，不僅是語言的學習，更是提升工作效率、與團隊及客戶順暢溝通的必備技能。希望這篇文章能助你在這股AI浪潮中，以更精準的語言，開拓更廣闊的商業前景，加油！

 

Tags:#職場#職場英語#商業英語#英文教學#學英文#財政預算案#AI#人工智能#創新科技#創科#英語詞彙
Add a comment ...Add a comment ...
商業英語｜Sink or Swim點解？8大專業詞組助你增強自信參與國際會議
更多職場英語教室文章
商業英語｜Sink or Swim點解？8大專業詞組助你增強自信參與國際會議

投票區

政府發表財政預算案2026
187
|
3

你是否滿意新一份財政預算案？

非常滿意
6%
滿意
17%
一般
17%
不滿意
25%
非常不滿意
35%
無意見
0%
投票期：2026-02-25 ~ 2026-03-25
最新
人氣
etnet TV
財經新聞
評論
專題透視
生活
DIVA
健康好人生
香港好去處

Comment

暫無回應
最新
人氣
etnet TV
財經新聞
評論
專題透視
生活
DIVA
健康好人生
香港好去處