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商業英語︱公關危機處理必備實用例句，助你說好品牌故事
辦公室求生術

商業英語︱公關危機處理必備實用例句，助你說好品牌故事

職場英語教室
Zephyr Yeung
職場英語教室

　　你有沒有試過，明明公司做足準備，卻因為一句無心的說話、一封措辭不當的email，或者social media上的一場誤會，突然間被推到風口浪尖？在香港這個資訊流通極快的地方，品牌聲譽往往在一夜之間建立，也可以在幾小時內崩塌。

 

商業英語︱公關危機處理必備實用例句，助你說好品牌故事

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

　　近年大家都不難發現，無論是大型跨國企業還是本地小店，一旦遇上公關危機，回應的速度和措辭往往決定最終結局。回應得體，可能化危為機；回應失當，輕則被網民圍攻，重則股價插水、生意大跌。無論你是在公關、市場推廣、企業傳訊部門工作，還是作為管理層需要面對傳媒和投資者，掌握公關危機處理的商業英語，都是一項你希望永遠用不上、但必須隨時準備好的技能。
文章分成三個部分：「危機初現時的初步回應」、「正式聲明的撰寫技巧」，以及「後續跟進的溝通策略」。每個部分都會提供實用例句，讓你在關鍵時刻能夠冷靜應對、說對話。Let’s go!

 

Part 1：危機初現篇——黃金回應時間的措辭

 

　　當負面消息開始發酵，媒體和公眾都在等待回應時，你需要在最短時間內發出一個「安撫人心」的初步聲明。這個階段的回應不需要詳盡，但必須展現出你重視事件、正在跟進的態度。

 

例子1：

 

　　·    我們已經留意到相關報導，目前正了解事件詳情。我們會盡快提供更多資訊。

　　·    We are aware of the reports and are currently looking into the details of the matter. We will provide further information as soon as possible.

 

例子2：

 

　　·    對於事件引起的不便，我們深表歉意。客戶的安全一直是我們首要考慮。

　　·    We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. The safety of our customers remains our top priority.

 

例子3：

 

　　·    我們高度重視此事，並已成立專責小組進行調查。

　　·    We take this matter very seriously and have formed a task force to conduct an investigation.

 

例子4：

 

　　·    現階段我們不宜作出進一步評論，但我們承諾會保持透明，適時向公眾交代。

　　·    At this stage, it would be inappropriate to comment further, but we are committed to transparency and will update the public in due course.

 

Part 2：正式聲明篇——平衡真誠與專業的表述

 

商業英語︱公關危機處理必備實用例句，助你說好品牌故事

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk/ )

 

　　當調查有初步結果，或者事件持續發酵需要正式回應時，一份措辭精準的官方聲明便至關重要。它既要展現誠意，又要避免留下法律或公關上的把柄。

 

例子5（道歉聲明）：

 

　　·    對於是次事件對客戶和公眾造成的困擾，我們毫無保留地致歉。我們承認在流程上存在不足，並會切實整改。

　　·    We apologize unreservedly for the distress caused to our customers and the public by this incident. We acknowledge the shortcomings in our procedures and will implement concrete improvements.

 

例子6（解釋情況）：

 

　　·    經初步調查，事件源於人為失誤，並非系統性問題。我們已採取措施，確保同類情況不會再次發生。

　　·    Following a preliminary investigation, the incident was found to be due to human error rather than a systemic issue. We have taken measures to ensure that a similar situation does not recur.

 

例子7（承擔責任）：

 

　　·    我們承擔全部責任，並會全面檢討現行機制，防止類似事件重演。

　　·    We take full responsibility and will conduct a comprehensive review of our existing mechanisms to prevent a recurrence.

 

例子8（安撫持份者）：

 

　　·    我們理解此事件可能動搖了大家對我們的信任。我們會用行動證明，我們值得這份信任。

　　·    We understand that this incident may have shaken your trust in us. We will prove through our actions that we are worthy of that trust.

 

Part 3：後續跟進篇——重建信任的溝通策略

 

　　危機過後，公眾不會立即忘記事件。後續的跟進溝通同樣重要，它決定品牌能否真正走出陰霾、重建聲譽。

 

例子9（進度更新）：

 

　　·    我們承諾每季度向公眾匯報整改進度，確保改進措施落實到位。

　　·    We commit to reporting on the progress of our improvement measures to the public on a quarterly basis.

 

例子10（邀請監督）：

 

　　·    我們歡迎各界持續監督，共同協助我們做得更好。

　　·    We welcome continued scrutiny from all sectors to help us do better.

 

例子11（長期承諾）：

 

　　·    這次事件是我們深刻的一課。未來，我們會以更高標準要求自己，不負大家的期望。

　　·    This incident has been a profound lesson for us. Going forward, we will hold ourselves to an even higher standard to live up to your expectations.

 

例子12（轉化為正面行動）：

 

　　·    我們決定成立一個由獨立專家組成的顧問委員會，定期檢視我們的營運流程，並直接向董事會匯報。

　　·    We have decided to establish an advisory committee composed of independent experts to regularly review our operational processes and report directly to the board.

 

　　沒有人希望遇上公關危機，但當它來臨時，你的應對方式將直接定義品牌的韌性和專業程度。無論是初步回應的「we are looking into the details」，還是正式道歉的「we apologize unreservedly」，每一句背後都承載著品牌對公眾的態度和承諾。掌握這些表達方式，不僅讓你在危機中不至於失言，更能幫助公司在混亂中穩住陣腳，一步一步重建信任。

 

　　記住，危機處理的重點從來不是「如何不出錯」，而是「出錯之後，如何讓人看到你的真誠和決心」。當你具備這份能力，你就是團隊中最值得信賴的那個人。

 

Tags:#職場英語#學英文#英語教學#商業英語#語文增值#開會#地道用語#公關危機處理#實用例句
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