商業英語話題｜跟外國客談香港樓市：納米樓、居屋、按揭英文怎樣說？

香港樓市一直是本地商業社會最受關注的話題之一。無論從事金融、地產、法律還是專業服務行業，與海外客戶或合作夥伴交流時，經常會觸及香港的住宅市場、置業政策及按揭安排。從「納米樓」的興起，到「居屋」與「私樓」的分野，再到「壓力測試」與「按揭成數」等technical terms（技術用語），這些concepts若無法以準確的英語表達，不僅影響溝通效率，更可能令客戶對你的專業能力產生疑問。

有見及此，本周，筆者為大家整理了一系列與本地樓市相關的核心vocabulary。文章分為三個部分：「Part 1：住宅類型與市場術語」、「Part 2：按揭與借貸用語」及「Part 3：政策與申請流程」，助你在與海外客戶討論樓市時，能夠自信、準確地傳達資訊。Let’s go!

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Part 1：住宅類型與市場術語

Nano flat 納米樓

· 例句：

"Nano flats have become increasingly common in Hong Kong due to soaring （上升的） property prices and the demand for affordable units for singles."

「由於樓價持續高企，加上市場對單身人士可負擔單位的需求增加，納米樓在香港愈來愈普遍。」

Subdivided unit 劏房

· 例句：

"Our research indicates that over 200,000 people in Hong Kong currently live in subdivided units, which poses significant social and policy challenges."

「我們的研究顯示，香港目前有超過二十萬人居於劏房，這帶來了重大的社會及政策挑戰。」

Home Ownership Scheme (HOS) flat 居屋單位

· 例句：

"The waiting time for a Home Ownership Scheme flat has extended to over five years, reflecting the strong demand for subsidized （資助的；津貼的）housing."

「居屋單位的輪候時間已延長至超過五年，反映出市場對資助房屋的強烈需求。」

Private residential property 私人住宅物業

· 例句：

"Private residential property prices in Hong Kong remain among the least affordable in the world, despite recent market corrections."

「儘管近期市場有所調整，香港私人住宅物業價格仍然是全球最難負擔的水平之一。」

Saleable area 實用面積

· 例句：

"Under Hong Kong regulations, all new residential properties must disclose （披露）their saleable area, excluding balconies and utility platforms."

「根據香港法例，所有新住宅物業必須披露其實用面積，不包括露台及工作平台。」

Part 2：按揭與借貸用語



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Mortgage 按揭

· 例句：

"Most first-time homebuyers in Hong Kong require a mortgage to finance their purchase, typically covering 60% to 90% of the property price."

「香港大部分首次置業者都需要按揭貸款來支付樓價，一般覆蓋樓價的六成至九成。」

Loan-to-value ratio (LTV) 按揭成數

· 例句：

"The maximum loan-to-value ratio for non-first-time buyers has been reduced by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority to cool the property market."

「香港金融管理局已降低非首次置業人士的最高按揭成數，以冷卻樓市。」

Stress test 壓力測試

· 例句：

"Borrowers must pass a stress test to demonstrate that they can still afford their mortgage payments even if interest rates rise by three percentage points."

「借款人必須通過壓力測試，以證明即使利率上升三個百分點，他們仍然能夠負擔按揭還款。」

Mortgage repayment period 按揭還款年期

· 例句：

"The standard mortgage repayment period in Hong Kong is 30 years, although some banks offer extended terms for younger borrowers."

「香港標準的按揭還款年期為三十年，部分銀行會為較年輕的借款人提供更長年期。」

Down payment / Deposit 首期

· 例句：

"Saving for a down payment is often the biggest hurdle （難關）for young professionals trying to enter the Hong Kong property market."

「儲蓄首期往往是年輕專業人士嘗試進入香港樓市時最大的難關。」

Part 3：政策與申請流程

Cooling measures 樓市辣招／冷卻措施

· 例句：

"The government has introduced multiple cooling measures over the past decade, including stamp duty hikes（提高印花稅）, to curb （遏抑）speculative demand."

「政府過去十年推出了多項樓市冷卻措施，包括提高印花稅，以遏抑投機需求。」

Special Stamp Duty (SSD) 額外印花稅



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· 例句：

"If you sell a residential property within two years of purchase, you are liable for the Special Stamp Duty, which can be as high as 20% of the sale price."

「如果你在購入住宅物業後兩年內轉售，便須繳納額外印花稅，稅率可高達成交價的百分之二十。」

Buyer's Stamp Duty (BSD) 買家印花稅

· 例句：

"Non-permanent residents and companies purchasing residential property in Hong Kong are subject to the Buyer's Stamp Duty, which is currently set at 15%."

「非永久性居民及在香港購買住宅物業的公司，須繳納買家印花稅，目前稅率為百分之十五。」

First-time homebuyer 首次置業者

· 例句：

"First-time homebuyers in Hong Kong enjoy certain advantages, including a lower loan-to-value ratio requirement and exemption（豁免）from some stamp duties."

「香港的首次置業者享有若干優惠，包括較低的按揭成數要求及豁免部分印花稅。」

Public housing 公共屋邨／公屋

· 例句：

"Over 45% of Hong Kong's population lives in some form of public housing, making it one of the most extensive public housing programmes in Asia."

「超過百分之四十五的香港人口居於某類形式的公共房屋，使其成為亞洲最具規模的公營房屋計劃之一。」

香港樓市錯綜複雜，涉及大量獨有的市場術語、政策安排及借貸規則。對於經常與海外客戶或合作夥伴交流的商業人士而言，能夠準確運用英語表達這些concepts，不僅能提升專業形象，更能有效避免因溝通不清而產生的誤解或錯失商機。只要掌握以上vocabulary，你將能在商業對話中自信地介紹香港樓市的真實面貌，成為客戶信賴的專業顧問，加油！