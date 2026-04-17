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求職英語｜見工60秒自我介紹，教你黃金法則：3個Steps增加獲聘機會
辦公室求生術

求職英語｜見工60秒自我介紹，教你黃金法則：3個Steps增加獲聘機會

職場英語教室
Zephyr Yeung
職場英語教室

求職英語｜見工60秒自我介紹，教你黃金法則：3個Steps增加獲聘機會

Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ 

 

　　見工面試，幾乎每一間公司都會以同一條問題開場：“Tell me about yourself.” 這一句簡單的opening，或許會令人立刻緊張起來。有人喜歡從小時候開始說起，有人直接把整份CV從頭到尾背一次，有人講完之後連自己都不知道自己說了甚麼。

 

　　其實，面試官問這道問題，並不是真的想了解你的人生故事。他們只是想在短短一兩分鐘之內，判斷你是否適合呢個position、你的communication skills如何，以及你和公司的文化是否吻合。一個好的self-introduction，並不需要誇張的修辭，不需要機械式的背誦，只需要有structure、有key messages，並且能夠在謙虛的同時，令對方覺得「這個人值得consider」。

 

　　本周，筆者將為你拆解自我介紹的三個simple steps，提供實用例句及句式，教你如何「不驕傲」的前提下，給面試官留下一個positive impression。

 

自我介紹的黃金Structure

 

　　一個有效的self-introduction，應控制在60至90秒之內。太短會顯得unprepared，太長則令人lose focus。最穩妥的structure是「Past – Present – Future」：

 

求職英語｜見工60秒自我介紹，教你黃金法則：3個Steps增加獲聘機會

 

　　這個黃金Structure的好處在於：它能夠引導面試官順著你的邏輯思考，而不是讓對方覺得你在隨機講故事。

 

Step 1 – 過去（Past）：簡介你的Background

 

　　在這一部分你不需要講太多。只需要揀選與應徵職位最相關的experience或qualification，用一至兩句說話講清楚即可。

 

Useful Phrases：

 

　　·     “I have been working in the [industry] industry for [number] years.”

　　·   「我在[行業]行業工作了[數字]年。」

 

　　·     “I graduated from [university] with a degree in [subject].”

　　·   「我畢業於[大學]，主修[學科]。」

 

　　·     “My background is primarily in [area of expertise].”

　　·   「我的background主要集中在[專業範疇]。」

 

Example（完整例句）：

 

　　·     “I have been working in the marketing industry for five years, and I graduated from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Business Administration.”

　　·   「我在marketing行業工作了五年，並畢業於香港大學，主修Business Administration。」

 

Tips：

 

　　唔好由中學或小學講起。除非你係fresh graduate，否則只需要提及大學學歷及相關工作經驗即可。

 

Step 2 – 現在（Present）：展示你的Value

 

求職英語｜見工60秒自我介紹，教你黃金法則：3個Steps增加獲聘機會

Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　這是整個self-introduction最關鍵的部分。面試官最想知道的，不是你做過甚麼，而是你做到了甚麼。用一個具體的achievement來證明你的能力，比起用十個形容詞更加有力。

 

Useful Phrases：

 

　　·    “Currently, I am working as a [job title] at [company name].”

　　·   「我目前於[公司名稱]擔任[職位名稱]。」

 

　　·    “In my current role, I am responsible for [key responsibility].”

　　·   「在我目前的role中，我主要負責[主要職責]。」

 

　　·    “One achievement I am particularly proud of is [specific accomplishment].”

　　·   「其中一項我特別感到自豪的achievement是[具體成就]。」

 

Example（完整例句）：

 

　　·     “Currently, I am working as a project manager at ABC Limited. In my current role, I am responsible for overseeing client projects from initiation to delivery. One achievement I am particularly proud of is completing a major project two weeks ahead of schedule, which saved the company approximately HK$200,000.”

　　·   「我目前於ABC Limited擔任project manager。在我目前的role中，我負責監督client projects由啟動到交付的整個流程。其中一項我特別感到自豪的achievement，是比原定時間提早兩星期完成一個大型project，為公司節省了約二十萬港元。」

 

Tips：

 

　　盡量用數字來support你的achievement（例如「減少了15%成本」、「提升了20%效率」）。數字會令你的claim更加concrete，亦更容易令面試官記住你。

 

Step 3 – 未來（Future）：表達你的Motivation

 

求職英語｜見工60秒自我介紹，教你黃金法則：3個Steps增加獲聘機會

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　在最後一部分，你需要解釋為何對這份工作有興趣，以及為何你認為自己是合適的人選。這裏不需要講太多，只需要顯示你對公司有basic research，以及你對未來有清晰的direction。

 

Useful Phrases：

 

　　·     “I am now looking for a new opportunity where I can apply my skills in [area].”

　　·   「我現在正在尋找一個新機會，讓我可以應用我在[範疇]的技能。」

 

　　·      “I am particularly interested in this role because [reason].”

　　·   「我對這個role特別感興趣，因為[原因]。」

 

　　·    “I believe my experience in [area] would allow me to contribute effectively to your team.”

　　·   「我相信我在[範疇]的experience，能夠讓我為你的團隊作出有效貢獻。」

 

Example（完整例句）：

 

　　·    “I am now looking for a new opportunity where I can apply my project management skills in a more dynamic environment. I am particularly interested in this role because your company is expanding into the Southeast Asian market, and I believe my experience in cross-border projects would allow me to contribute effectively to your team.”

　　·   「我現在正在尋找一個新機會，讓我在一個更具動態的環境中應用我的project management skills。我對這個role特別感興趣，因為貴公司正進軍東南亞市場，而我相信我在跨境projects方面的experience，能夠讓我為你的團隊作出有效貢獻。」

 

Tips：

 

　　千萬不要講「I need a job because I am unemployed」或者「Your company has a good salary package」。焦點應該放在你能夠為公司帶來甚麼value，而不是公司能夠給你甚麼benefits。

 

完整Example（供參考）

 

　　將以上三個steps串聯起來，一個完整的self-introduction大約是這樣的：

 

　　·   “[Step 1: I have been working in the financial services industry for four years, and I graduated from the Chinese University of Hong Kong with a degree in Accounting.] [Step 2: Currently, I am working as a financial analyst at XYZ Bank. In my current role, I am responsible for preparing monthly financial reports and conducting variance analysis. One achievement I am particularly proud of is identifying a discrepancy that saved the company HK$150,000 last year.] [Step 3: I am now looking for a new opportunity where I can apply my analytical skills in a more challenging environment. I am particularly interested in this role because your company has a strong reputation for innovation, and I believe my attention to detail would allow me to contribute effectively to your finance team.”]

　　·   「我在金融服務行業工作了四年，畢業於香港中文大學，主修會計。我目前在XYZ銀行擔任財務分析師。在現職中，我主要負責準備每月財務報告及進行差異分析。其中一項我特別感到自豪的成就，是去年發現了一個數據出入，為公司節省了十五萬港元。我現在正在尋找一個新機會，讓我在更具挑戰性的環境中運用自己的分析能力。我對這個職位特別感興趣，因為貴公司在創新方面享有良好聲譽，而我相信我的細心能夠讓我能為你們的財務團隊作出有效貢獻。」

 

Tags:#職場英語#學英文#英語教學#商業英語#語言增值#求職英文#49043#見工#技能增值
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職場必學英語｜拆解7個最易誤會的商業地道用語
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