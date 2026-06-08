4年前俄烏戰爭啟，4個月前美以伊戰爭開。到了上周，這兩場牽動全球金融的戰爭的參戰者，均互遞橄欖枝，話不打了。哎！早知如此，打乜呢？

甲

Zelensky Pens Lengthy Letter To Putin: 'Enough Of War I Am Proposing A Meeting'

上周四（4日）烏克蘭總統澤連斯基去信俄羅斯總統普京，話：打夠了，我建議開個會，討論全面停火。協議要真誠、有尊嚴，並保證之後再不啟戰禍。信件是全開予傳媒，全文轉載是浪費各位眼神。部分信原件如下：

We have seen intelligence reports showing that you are now considering plans to continue the war into 2027 and 2028. We also know that you hope ballistic missiles will achieve for you what everything else has failed to achieve. You want to draw Belarus even deeper into this war and we are now forced to prepare for that as well. We see that you are trying to orchestrate something around Transnistria. Your propagandists threaten in one way or another every country neighboring Russia. Do you really want to go through all of this？

The choice is yours now.

Enough of war.

Ukraine proposes to end this war.

This must be done honestly with dignity and with guarantees that the war will not be reignited.

We see that the United States is fully focused on the issue of Iran and it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the center of its attention.

Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us - and you.

I am proposing a meeting.

在西方傳媒抹黑下，不少人以為是俄侵烏，實則是烏克蘭被美國和北約當槍使，要求加入歐盟及北約。但在前蘇聯應允解散蘇聯各邦國時，北約及其歐洲成員，簽了兩條明斯基條約，謂北約勢力不會東拓，烏克蘭將成中立國，但4年前澤連斯基力求加入歐盟及北約，如可，即北約導彈會立在俄羅斯門口，這是任何國家不可能接受的，俄羅斯遂出兵。惜俄羅斯軍方抱殘守缺用二戰思維打現代戰爭，俄羅斯一國敵歐美諸國，結果苦戰4年無果。同樣戰而無果的是烏克蘭，如俄烏停火，其一重要條款是烏克蘭不可加入北約；若是，哎，打4年，打乜呢？

上周六（6日）普京已回話無計劃見澤連斯基：「So far I see no point in this。」

乙

Trump Says He'd Like To Meet Iran's New Supreme Leader : 'We Probably Will'

上周三（3日），美國總統府特朗普在《紐約時報》的一篇訪問中謂希望跟伊朗新教主穆傑塔巴見面。哎，在2月28日，美以啟戰不久，便炸死了前教主哈梅內伊，新教主於3月9日接任，但旋被炸傷，傷成點，不知，但特普仍一直發推文謂會殺死新教主及一切高官，炸到今時，新教主死不了，特朗普便謂要與新教主見面，這應是最美麗的TACO（特朗普經常反水）。反水原因是：特朗普深陷美伊戰爭泥潭，打不贏伊朗，國內反戰升溫便只好要擺和平樣，要見面。哎！咁之就唔好話伊朗新教主，是murderous evil and tyrant啦！德黑蘭方面未表示會見面，只謂會用軍事報復來作談判籌碼！

丙

Trump Softens Red Line : 'No Reason' To Retrieve Iran's Nuclear 'Dust' As It's Effectively 'Entombed'

特朗普於上周四對記者表示伊朗的濃縮鈾已被深埋。美以於2月28日對伊朗啟戰，原因之一是伊朗擁鈾，可做原子彈，盡管伊朗政府一直表示伊朗所擁之鈾是只供和平用途，但美以不信，不斷轟炸伊朗各處，亦謂要伊朗交出400多噸的濃縮鈾才可。美國軍方在開戰前，一直表示，伊朗雖有濃縮鈾，但距能將之轉製成核武還需一段長時間。戰啟後，這個軍方意見被抹去，一改而為伊朗有鈾不可。如今謂鈾被深埋，就是為之前堅執伊朗要交出鈾不可這指控找下台階。雖然市場有賭莊，仍認為6月30日前美伊談和無望（圖一），但市場油價則大跌以迎和（圖二），閣下又賭那一方？

丁

Trump Downplays Iran's Attacks Targeting US Bases In Kuwait & Bahrain : 'They Were Slightly Provoked'

特朗普對伊朗無人機襲科威特和巴林之美軍基地，輕描處之。

「There's a reason for everything and we hit them pretty hard last night」 the president told reporters in the Oval Office. 「Some people would say they were slightly provoked because we took a strong action for a different reason so they were reciprocating。」

特朗普之前曾表示，伊朗不可殺美國士兵，如今，伊朗無人機轟美軍在科威特及巴林基地而不嬲想可能無美軍人員受傷啩，當記者問特朗普伊朗還拖還有停火和談否，特朗普回之：

Trump said the Iranian attacks were 「not a big deal」 and that the US 「nipped it in the bud very quickly。」 When asked if the ceasefire was still in place he said 「In that part of the world 'ceasefire' is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner。」

真實原因，應是特朗普又在美軍傷員事上TACO，不想另啟戰端，怕戰成咁，因為特朗普極度想和。

戊

House Passes Dem Resolution to Block U.S. Military Action Against Iran In Narrow Vote

美眾議院於6月3日以215:208票議決，美軍要撤出伊朗戰場，這應給了特朗普極體面的下台階：國會不准我戰，只好撤軍，於是美伊戰事，就可以在無停火協議前，特朗普也可「光榮」地凱旋。

西線無戰事，買股未宜遲？非也。

已

「Stocks Should Go Up, Not Down」: Trump Rages At Market Reaction To 「Great」 Jobs Report

上周五（5日）美非農就業人數勁升，帶來市場加息之慮，美股大跌，特朗普唔順氣，出推文發洩（圖三）。

市場的反應是：納指開市1小時跌2%（圖四），全日跌4%；美債息全線扯上（圖五）；美元急速升值（圖六）；市場預期2026年加息機率急升（圖七）。

在美之中概股亦見大跌，今早開市應有一跌，希望是最後一跌。

市場為何會如此反常？明（9日）續。

科威特民航機場被炸後

（投資涉風險，每投資者承受風險程度不一，務必要獨立思考。筆者會因應市況而買賣。）

