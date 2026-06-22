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職場英語｜同事受挫如何安慰？別再說「Don't worry！」做個有溫度的工作夥伴
辦公室求生術

職場英語｜同事受挫如何安慰？別再說「Don't worry！」做個有溫度的工作夥伴

職場英語教室
Zephyr Yeung
職場英語教室

　　在職場，我們每日面對各種壓力：業績未如理想、項目被客戶拒絕、proposal被上司reject、甚至與同事發生誤會。當你旁邊的同事情緒低落時，你會怎樣做？假裝看不見？還是簡單地說一句「Don't worry」？這些反應雖然沒有惡意，但往往無法真正幫助對方，甚至可能令對方覺得你冷漠。

 

職場英語｜同事受挫如何安慰？別再說「Don't worry！」做個有溫度的工作夥伴

 

　　事實上，在商業環境中表達關心，是一項被嚴重低估的軟技能。一個懂得安慰同事的人，不僅能夠提升團隊士氣，更能夠建立更深厚的工作關係。當同事感到被理解和支持，他們往往能夠更快地走出低谷，重新投入工作。

 

　　然而，許多香港商業人士在面對這種情況時，最大的障礙不是不想幫忙，而是不知道用英文如何表達。直接說「Are you okay？」 可能太過突兀，說「It's not a big deal！」又顯得不近人情。本周，筆者將為大家介紹四種安慰同事的場景，包括「一般情緒低落」、「項目失敗或被拒絕」、「工作量過大」以及「人際衝突」。Let’s go！

 

Part 1：一般情緒低落

 

職場英語｜同事受挫如何安慰？別再說「Don't worry！」做個有溫度的工作夥伴

 

　　●    “You seem a bit off today. Is everything okay?”

　　「你看起來今天有點不太對勁。一切都好嗎？」

 

　　●       “I noticed you've been quiet today. I'm here if you need to talk.”

　　「我留意到你今天比較沉默。如果你想傾訴，我在這裏。」

 

　　●     “We don't have to talk about it if you don't want to. I just want you to know I'm around.”

　　「如果你不想說，我們可以不用談。我只是想讓你知道，我在這裏。」

 

Part 2：項目失敗或被拒絕

 

職場英語｜同事受挫如何安慰？別再說「Don't worry！」做個有溫度的工作夥伴

 

　　●       “That must be really tough. I'm sorry you have to go through this.”

　　「那一定很艱難。我很抱歉你需要經歷這些。」

 

　　●     “I can see how much effort you put into this. It's completely understandable that you feel this way.”

　　「我看得出你付出了很多努力。你會有這樣的感受，完全是正常的。」

 

　　●      “This setback doesn't define your ability. I've seen you handle tough situations before and come out stronger.”

　　「這次挫折並不代表你的能力。我見過你以前處理過困難的情況，而且變得更強。」

 

　　●       “Is there anything I can take off your plate to give you some space to process this?”

　　「有甚麼我可以幫你分擔的，讓你有空間去消化這件事？」

 

Part 3：工作量過大或 Burnout

 

職場英語｜同事受挫如何安慰？別再說「Don't worry！」做個有溫度的工作夥伴

 

　　●        “You look exhausted. When was the last time you took a real break?”

　　「你看起來很累。你上一次真正休息是甚麼時候？」

 

　　●      “I can see you're carrying a lot right now. No one should have to do this alone.”

　　「我看得出你現在承受了很多。沒有人應該獨自面對這些。」

 

　　●      “This workload is not sustainable. Let's talk to our manager together about reprioritising.”

　　「這個工作量是不可持續的。我們一起跟上司談談重新排序優先次序吧。」

 

　　●     “Your wellbeing matters more than this project. Please take a moment for yourself today.”

　　「你的健康比這個項目更重要。請你今天給自己一點時間。」

 

Part 4：人際衝突

 

　　●     “That sounds frustrating. Do you want to talk about what happened?”

　　「那聽起來很令人沮喪。你想談談發生了甚麼嗎？」

 

　　●      “I'm not here to take sides. I'm here to listen if you need someone to talk to.”

　　「我不是來選邊站的。如果你需要有人傾訴，我在這裏聆聽。」

 

　　●      “Would it help if I sat in on the conversation with the other person as a neutral observer?”

　　「如果我以中立觀察者的身份，陪你一起跟對方對話，會有幫助嗎？」

 

　　安慰同事，並不需要華麗的言辭或專業的心理學知識。很多時候，一句真誠的「I'm here if you need to talk」、一個簡單的「That must be really tough」，已經足以令對方感到被看見、被理解。下一次當你留意到同事情緒低落時，請不要假裝看不見。用一句溫暖的英文，打開一扇門，讓對方知道——在這個講求效率的城市裏，仍然有人願意停下來，聽他說一句。

 

Tags:#技能增值#職場英語#安慰英語
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