商業社交英語｜世界盃打得火熱！學識幾個實用足球詞彙，跟客戶、同事Small Talk不再口啞啞

世界盃十六強淘汰賽正進行得如火如荼，每日返工，無論是與客戶開會，還是與同事lunch，足球都幾乎成為無可避免的話題。在電梯大堂碰見外國客戶，對方隨口問一句「Did you catch the match last night?」，如果你只能勉強擠出「Yes」或「No」，然後便陷入dead air，場面難免尷尬。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk )

即使你本身並非球迷，亦不能忽視世界盃在商業社交場合中的影響力。賽事期間，足球話題無處不在。即使你完全不感興趣，你的客戶、同事甚至上司都會討論。若完全無法參與對話，不僅會錯過建立關係的機會，更可能令對方覺得你難以溝通，或對國際時事缺乏基本認識。

事實上，要參與這類對話，並不需要成為足球專家。只要掌握數個簡單而實用的英文詞彙及句式，便足以令你在small talk中應對自如，展現你的國際視野與溝通能力。本周筆者將為你介紹三類與世界盃相關的商業英語實用詞彙，包括「賽事現狀詞彙」及「Small Talk實用句式」，助你即學即用。

第一部分：賽事現狀詞彙

Round of 16 十六強

· 例句：

"The Round of 16 matches are already underway, and the competition is getting more intense."

「十六強賽事已經展開，競爭亦愈來愈激烈。」

Quarter-finals 八強

· 例句：

"If they win today, they will advance to the quarter-finals."

「如果他們今日勝出，將會晉級八強。」

Semi-finals 四強

· 例句：

"Only four teams will make it to the semi-finals."

「只有四支球隊能夠晉身四強。」

Knockout stage 淘汰賽階段

· 例句：

"Now that the group stage is over, we are entering the knockout stage where every match counts."

「小組賽階段已經結束，我們正進入淘汰賽階段，每一場比賽都至關重要。」

Extra time 加時

· 例句：

"If the match is tied after 90 minutes, they will play extra time."

「如果比賽在九十分鐘後打和，他們將會進行加時。」

Penalty shootout 十二碼大戰

· 例句：

"A penalty shootout is always the most nerve-wracking moment for players and fans alike."

「十二碼大戰對球員和球迷來說，總是最緊張刺激的時刻。」

Knocked out 被淘汰

· 例句：

"Several major teams were knocked out in the group stage, which was a huge surprise."

「幾支熱門球隊在小組賽階段已被淘汰，令人相當意外。」

Dark horse 黑馬

· 例句：

"This team has been performing exceptionally well and is definitely the dark horse of this tournament."

「這支球隊表現非常出色，絕對是今屆賽事的黑馬。」

Momentum 氣勢

· 例句：

"After three consecutive wins, they have a lot of momentum going into the knockout stage."

「經過三連勝之後，他們帶着強勁的氣勢進入淘汰賽階段。」

Upset 爆冷

· 例句：

"The defending champions suffered a major upset and exited the tournament early."

「衛冕冠軍遭遇重大爆冷，提早出局。」

第二部分：Small Talk實用句式

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk )

"Are you following the World Cup?"

「你有留意世界盃嗎？」

（這是最簡單、最安全的開場白，適用於任何場合。）

"Did you catch the match last night?"

「你昨晚有看比賽嗎？」

（適合在比賽翌日用作開場，語氣輕鬆自然。）

"Which team are you supporting?"

「你支持哪一隊？」

（「Support」是英式英語，美式英語則常用「root for」。）

"Can you believe that upset? The defending champions are out!"

「你能相信那場爆冷嗎？衛冕冠軍出局了！」

（今屆賽事已有不少爆冷賽果，這句非常適合用作討論話題。）

"I think the final will be Brazil vs Argentina. What's your prediction?"

「我認為決賽將會是巴西對阿根廷。你預測哪一隊？」

（當對話開始熱絡時，可以提出自己的看法，然後邀請對方分享意見。）

"It's interesting how three countries are sharing hosting duties this year."

「今年三個國家共同分擔主辦責任，實在很有趣。」

（今屆世界盃由三國聯合主辦，是歷史上首次，是一個很好的討論切入點。）

世界盃已進入淘汰賽階段，賽事愈趨激烈，足球話題將會繼續主導辦公室及商務場合的small talk。掌握以上詞彙和句式，你便能夠在與外國客戶或同事交談時更加得心應手。下次見到客戶或同事，不妨由一句「Did you catch the match last night? 」開始，打開話匣子。即使你並非球迷，能夠用英文順暢地討論賽事，本身已是展現國際視野與溝通能力的最佳方式。