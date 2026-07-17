必學足球商業慣用語｜「Own goal」、「Red Card」唔止講波咁簡單？由球場到Office，令商業英語更加生動自然

世界盃決賽即將於本周末上演，經過一個月的激烈角逐，最後兩支頂尖球隊將會師決賽，爭奪最高榮譽。無論你是否球迷，足球話題在這段時間都幾乎無可避免地出現在辦公室、會議室，甚至與客戶的email往來之中。

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但你知道嗎？許多在球場上聽到的術語，其實早已融入Business English之中，成為職場溝通的常用詞彙。事實上，足球與商業之間存在大量共通之處。公司如同球隊，員工如同球員，策略如同戰術，而成功則如同射門得分。正因為這些相似之處，大量源自足球的英語慣用語，早已成為Business Communication的日常用語。掌握這些詞彙，不僅能夠令你在會議和email中表達更為生動，更能夠在與外國客戶或同事交談時，展現你對語言和文化的掌握。

本周，筆者將為你介紹12個最常用、最實用的足球商業慣用語，助你即學即用。

1. Kick off —— 開始

“Kick off”本來是足球術語，指「開球」。在商業英語中，它表示「開始某項活動、會議或項目」。

例句1：

"Let's kick off the meeting with a quick update on the project."

「讓我們以項目的最新進展來開始這次會議。」

例句2：

"We will kick off the new marketing campaign next Monday."

「我們將於下星期一展開新的市場推廣活動。」

2. Move the goalposts —— 改變規則／提高難度

這個慣用語源於足球，指「移動龍門柱」。在商業語境中，它形容在過程中突然改變條件或要求，令事情變得更困難。這通常帶有負面含義，暗示對方不公平或缺乏計劃。

例句1：

"Just when we were close to finalising the deal, the client moved the goalposts with new requirements."

「正當我們快要敲定交易時，客戶卻提出了新要求，改變了遊戲規則。」

例句2：

"We need to clarify all terms upfront so they can't move the goalposts later."

「我們需要事先釐清所有條款，以免他們其後改變規則。」

3. A level playing field —— 公平競爭環境

這個詞語指的是沒有不公平優勢的競爭環境，在商業談判和政策討論中經常使用。

例句："We need regulations to ensure a level playing field for all companies in the industry."

「我們需要規管，以確保業內所有公司都能在公平的競爭環境中營運。」

例句："Small businesses struggle to compete on a level playing field with large corporations."

「小型企業很難在公平的競爭環境中與大型企業競爭。」

4. Score an own goal —— 擺烏龍

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“Own goal”指球員將球踢入自己的龍門。在商業語境中，它指「無意中做了對自己或自己所屬組織有害的事情」。

例句1：

"By raising prices during a recession, the company scored an own goal and lost many loyal customers."

「在經濟衰退期間加價，該公司可謂擺了個烏龍，失去了許多忠實客戶。」

例句2：

"The CEO's careless remarks during the interview scored an own goal for the company's reputation."

「行政總裁在訪問中的不慎言論，對公司聲譽造成了自我傷害。」

5. Get the ball rolling —— 開始行動

這個片語非常常用，意思是「讓事情開始進行」。它強調啟動一個過程或項目。

例句1：

"We've secured the initial funding, so let's get the ball rolling on the product development."

「我們已獲得初始資金，讓我們啟動產品開發吧。」

例句2：

"I've prepared the proposal – now we just need to get the ball rolling."

「我已經準備好建議書，現在我們只需要開始行動。」

6. On the ball —— 機靈的／有警覺性的

這個慣用語形容一個人反應敏捷、能夠迅速察覺問題並作出適當回應。

例句1：

"Our account manager is really on the ball – she spotted the issue before the client even mentioned it."

「我們的客戶經理非常機警，她在客戶提出之前就已經發現了問題。」

例句2：

"You need to be on the ball when dealing with demanding clients."

「處理要求高的客戶時，你需要時刻保持警覺。」

7. Stick to the game plan —— 遵循既定策略

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“Game plan”本來是指球隊的作戰計劃。在商業語境中，它指「預先制定的策略或計劃」。

例句1：

"Despite the market volatility, we need to stick to our game plan and not make rash decisions."

「儘管市場波動，我們需要遵循既定策略，不要作出草率的決定。」

例句2：

"Let's review our game plan before the quarterly review meeting."

「讓我們在季度檢討會議之前，檢視一下我們的策略。」

8. A game-changer —— 改變局勢的因素

這個詞語形容一個能夠徹底改變某個行業、市場或局勢的人、產品或事件。

例句1：

"This new technology could be a real game-changer for the logistics industry."

「這項新技術可能會為物流行業帶來重大變革。」

例句2：

"Our recent partnership with that tech firm is a total game-changer for our business."

「我們最近與那間科技公司的合作，對我們的業務來說是徹底的改變。」

9. Keep one's eye on the ball —— 專注於目標

這個慣用語源自足球，指球員需要時刻注視著球的位置。在商業語境中，它表示「保持專注於核心目標或最重要的事情」，不被次要事務分散注意力。

例句1：

"With so many distractions, it's important to keep your eye on the ball and focus on our quarterly targets."

「面對眾多干擾，保持專注於我們的季度目標是非常重要的。」

例句2：

"Despite the market turbulence, we kept our eye on the ball and completed the project on time."

「儘管市場動盪，我們仍然專注於目標，按時完成了項目。」

10. Back to the drawing board —— 重新開始

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這個慣用語雖然源自足球賽後檢討，但現已廣泛應用於各種商業場景。它指「當原本的計劃失敗時，回到起點重新規劃」。

例句1：

"The client rejected our proposal – it's back to the drawing board for us."

「客戶拒絕了我們的建議書——我們需要回到起點重新規劃。」

例句2：

"Our initial strategy didn't work, so we need to go back to the drawing board and come up with a fresh approach."

「我們最初的策略沒有奏效，所以我們需要回到起點，想出一個新的方案。」

11. Red card —— 嚴重違規／終止合作

“Red card”（紅牌）在足球比賽中代表球員被逐離場。在商業語境中，它指「嚴重的違規行為」，亦可用來形容「終止與某方的合作關係」，通常涉及誠信問題或嚴重過失。

例句：

"The supplier's repeated quality issues earned them a red card from our procurement team."

「該供應商屢次出現品質問題，令他們被我們的採購團隊終止合作。」

例句：

"Giving false information to a client is a red card offence in our industry."

「向客戶提供虛假資訊在我們行業中是嚴重違規行為。」

12. Tactical foul —— 策略性取捨

“Tactical foul”（戰術犯規）在足球比賽中是指為了阻止對方進攻而故意犯規，雖然會換來黃牌，但能夠避免更大的損失。在商業語境中，它指「為了長遠利益而作出的短期犧牲或策略性取捨」。

例句："We made a tactical foul by accepting a lower margin on this deal to secure a long-term partnership."

「我們在這筆交易中接受了較低的利潤，作為換取長期合作關係的策略性取捨。」

例句："Delaying the product launch by two months was a tactical foul, but it ensured we didn't release a faulty product."

「將產品發佈延遲兩個月是一個策略性取捨，但確保了我們沒有推出有缺陷的產品。」

以上12個源自足球的商業慣用語，都是職場中非常常見的表達方式。無論是開會時說“Let's kick off”、討論策略時提到“stick to the game plan”，還是形容一個重要突破為“game-changer”，這些詞彙都能夠令你的商業英語更加生動自然。下次與外國客戶或同事傾談時，不妨運用一兩個這些慣用語，展現你對語言和文化的掌握。畢竟，在商業這個「球場」上，懂得運用適當的語言，本身就是一種優勢。