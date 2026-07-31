商業電郵英語｜教你如何回覆「AI式英文」，在AI主導時代中仍保持人性化的專業形象

你是否也留意到，近年收到客戶或同事的email，愈來愈似一個倒模寫出來的？開場永遠是 “I hope this email finds you well”，內容永遠是 “I am writing to...”，結尾永遠是 “Please do not hesitate to contact me”。如果你覺得有點「機械化」，你的直覺是對的，因為愈來愈多商業電郵，其實是由ChatGPT或Copilot等人工智能工具生成的。

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

根據2026年一項調查，超過六成商業專業人士承認，他們至少部分依賴AI工具來撰寫工作電郵。但問題是，當所有人用同一套AI生成的句式，溝通就會失去個性，甚至令客戶覺得你不夠真誠。

更重要嘅問題係：當你收到一封明顯由AI寫的email，你應該如何回覆？用AI式英文？還是刻意反其道而行？本文將為你拆解三種應對策略，分別是「識別AI email」、「回覆AI email之技巧」及「令email人性化的實用句式」，助你在AI主導的溝通時代中，仍然保持人性化的專業形象。

第一部分：如何識別email是否用AI寫？

特徵一：過度完美的格式



AI寫的email結構非常工整，每段開頭都是標準句式，段落過渡平滑。人類寫作通常會有少少「瑕疵」，例如偶爾的短句或非正式用語。

特徵二：重複的罐頭句式



如果一封email出現多個以下詞組，好大機會是AI寫：“I hope this email finds you well”、“I am writing to”、“Please do not hesitate to contact me”。

特徵三：過度禮貌但欠缺具體細節



AI的email非常禮貌，但內容往往空泛。例如 “I appreciate your valuable input”，但不會具體指出你的「valuable input」是甚麼。人類寫作通常更具體，例如 “Thanks for your feedback on the Q3 budget – your point about cutting marketing spend was particularly helpful.”

第二部分：回覆AI email三大策略

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

策略一：直接切入重點，不浪費時間



既然對方用AI寫email，他們的目標通常是「快速完成溝通」，直接說出重點反而更有效率。



例句："Thanks for your email. To answer your question directly, the report will be ready by Friday."

「感謝你的電郵。直接回答你的問題，報告將於星期五準備好。」



例句："Noted on your request. I'll action this and revert by end of day."

「已收到你的要求。我會處理並於今日內回覆。」

策略二：加入人性化的溫度



如果你跟對方有一定的合作關係，刻意加入一些AI不能寫出的細節，可以令你的回覆突圍而出。關鍵在於：提及對方本人、提及具體細節、表達真誠感受。



例句："Thanks for your note. I saw your company's recent product launch on LinkedIn and wanted to say congratulations. It looks like a real step forward."

「感謝你的來信。我在LinkedIn上看到貴公司最近的產品發佈，想親自跟你說聲恭喜。這看起來是一個重要的進展。」



例句："Hope the conference in Singapore went well. I heard the keynote was particularly interesting and was genuinely disappointed to have missed it."

「希望上星期新加坡的會議順利。我聽說主題演講特別精彩，真的很遺憾沒能到場。」



例句："I remember you mentioned your team was under pressure with the new system rollout. How is that going now?"

「我記得你提過你的團隊因為新系統推出而承受不少壓力。現在情況如何？」

策略三：用提問引導對話，令溝通變雙向



AI寫的email很少主動提問。如果你在回覆中加入提問，可以令對話更互動。



例句："Thanks for sending this over. Quick question – are you looking for a full report or just a summary? I want to make sure I give you what you actually need."

「感謝你發送這份文件。想問一下，你需要的是一份完整報告還是摘要？我想確保給你的是你真正需要的東西。」



例句："I've reviewed the proposal and noticed Section 3 has some aggressive timelines. Is that something you have flexibility on?"

「我已審閱該建議書，注意到第三部分的時間表比較緊湊。這方面你有彈性嗎？」

第三部分：令email更人性化的實用句式

可以取代 “I hope this email finds you well” 的句子：

● “Hope you had a good weekend.”

● “Hope things are calming down after the quarterly rush.”

● “Following up on our conversation earlier. I have been thinking about what you said.”



可以取代 “I am writing to” 的句子：

● “I would like to reach out regarding...”

● “Just circling back on...”

● “I am getting in touch because...”



可以取代 “Please do not hesitate to contact me” 的句子：

● “Let me know if anything looks off, I am happy to clarify.”

● “If you need anything else, just let me know.”

● “I am around if you want to jump on a call to discuss further.”



可以取代 “Thank you in advance” 的句子：

● “Thanks for your time on this; I know you are busy.”

● “Really appreciate you squeezing this into your schedule.”



可以取代 “Looking forward to your favourable response” 的句子：

● “Looking forward to hearing what you think.”

● “Keen to get your thoughts when you have a moment.”



其他很warm的句式：

● “I know this is a busy time for you, so no pressure at all. I just wanted to get this on your radar.”

● “Let me know if I am overcomplicating this and I am happy to simplify.”

● “Does that make sense to you? I am happy to rephrase if not.”

AI可以模仿人類語言，但暫時仍然無法模仿真正的情感連結。當你收到一封由AI生成的電郵，你的回覆就可以是一個令客戶記得你是「真人」的機會。如果你的回覆跟AI一樣罐頭，你只會淹沒在一大堆相似的email之中。但如果你的回覆有溫度、有個性、有具體細節，客戶就會記得你。