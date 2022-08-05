除了I look forward to hearing from you，電郵結尾仲可以點寫？學識這25例句，回覆機會大升！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

除了‘I look forward to hearing from you.’之外，e-mail 的結尾仲可以點寫？如何令電郵結尾帶有畫龍點睛的效果，以在對方心中留下良好的印象？不少研究發現，使用含有'Thanks'這類感謝結尾語的e-mail得到回信的機率是最高的。《性格與社會心理學期刊》（Journal of Personality and Social Psychology）的一項研究提及到收信人對寫有「Thank you so much!」的e-mail之回信率會增加一倍以上！此外，沒有結尾句就好比電話結束不說再見一樣。特別是跟商業客戶、上司或是長輩，加上結尾句表示禮貌的問候、祝福是非常重要的。

本周，筆者為大家帶來一系列英文e-mail結尾的範例，主要分為三大部分：「Part 1表示盼望於近日內接獲回覆」、「Part 2表示謝意／感激」、「Part 3表示期待……/希望……」。大家記得bookmark這篇文章以備不時之需！

25句英文Email結尾句例句：

Part 1: 表示盼望於近日內接獲回覆：

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. Your prompt reply would be greatly appreciated.

如果你能盡快回覆，我方將不勝感激 。

2. Kindly reply at your earliest convenience.

煩請盡快回覆。

3. We look forward to receiving your early reply.

我們期待盡快收到你的回覆。

4. We will appreciate your prompt reply.

如蒙早日覆函。

5. Please favor us with your reply as early as possible.

請盡早回覆我們。

6. Your kind response to this matter will be awaited.

期待你的回應。

7. Your prompt attention to this matter would be greatly esteemed.

感激你對此事的及時關注。

8. I would appreciate your immediate attention to this matter.

感激你對此事的及時關注。

9. Your feedback on this matter will be of great help

你對此事的反饋將有很大幫助。

10. I look forward to your kind response (in this regard).

我期待你就此事給予友好的回應。

Part 2: 「表示謝意／感激」

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. Thank you for your kind cooperation.

感謝你的合作

2. Please accept my deepest thanks.

請接受我最深切的謝意。

3. Thank you for your assistance（幫助） / consideration（考慮） / encouragement（鼓勵） / guidance（指導） / support（支持） / thoughtfulness（深思熟慮）.

感謝你的幫助/考慮/鼓勵/指導/支持/深思熟慮。

4. Thank you for providing the requested information（所需信息）.

感謝你提供所需信息。

5. Allow us to thank you again for your kindness extended to us.

請允許我們再次感謝你對我們的善意。

6. Thank you for the special care you have given to the matter.

感謝你對此事的特別關注。

7. I am very thankful that you are considering（考慮） my problem.

非常感謝你考慮我的問題。

8. Thank you for your assistance in our project.

感謝你對我們項目的幫助。

9. Thank you again for your prompt reply.

再次感謝你的及時答覆。



10. Thank you again for contacting us regarding ... (e.g. our current products and prices).

再次感謝您就...(例：我們當前的產品和價格)...與我們聯繫。

11. Thank you for raising your concerns.

感謝你提出疑慮。

Part 3:「表示期待……/希望……」

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. I look forward to hearing from you soon.

我希望早日收到你的來信。

2. I look forward to meeting you next week.

我期待著下周與你見面。

3. We look forward to a successful working relationship in the future.

我們期待未來合作成功。

4. Please advise as necessary.

如有需要請告知。

