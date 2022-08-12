簡單幾招超實用！接電話要講英文？5大英語對答技巧，接聽外國客戶電話不再食螺絲！

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

對於平日有不少機會接聽客戶電話的你，當你聽到「Hello……」時，是否會心頭一驚，心諗「大鑊」？想詢問對方是誰的時候，只懂得說一句不太禮貌的「Who are you？」本周，筆者為大家準備了超實用接電話英語的用語。簡單幾招，解決你的困擾，不再怕接到外國客戶電話。以下就是五大在辦公室接聽客戶電話時，經常會遇到的情景，以及其應對方式：

1. 接聽電話

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

在工作中接到電話時，你可以套用以下兩種句型來專業地跟客戶打招呼：

（1） Hello／Good morning／Good afternoon. [Company], [your name] speaking, how may I help you?

你好／早安／午安。 [公司名稱]，我是[你的名字]，我能幫你甚麼忙嗎？

Examples：

● Good morning! L&Y Garden, Charmaine speaking. How may I help you?

早安！ 這裏是L&Y Garden，我是Charmaine，我能幫你甚麼忙嗎？

● Good afternoon. Thank you for calling L&Y Garden. How can I help you today?

午安，感謝致電L&Y Garden，我今天能幫你甚麼忙嗎？

（2） [Company/Department], [your name] speaking.

[公司名稱/部門]，我是[你的名字]。

Examples：

● A&B Collection, Firenze speaking.

你好，我是A&B Collection的Firenze。

● Marketing Department. Connie speaking. How may I help you?

我是市場行銷部的Connie，我能幫你甚麼忙嗎？

2. 詢問來電者姓名

如果你接到電話後，需要知道來電者的姓名，請說：

（1） Who's calling?

請問貴姓大名？

（2） Can I get your name, please?

請問如何稱呼？

3. 轉接電話

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

（1） Please hold, while I connect you to him／her.

轉接中，請稍後。

（2） I’ll put you through to [對方名字’s] phone. If you get disconnected for some reason, his／her direct extension is [分機號碼].

我將把你的電話轉給_______。 如果由於某種原因斷線了，她的分機號碼是 ______。

Example：

● I’ll put you through to Ms. Chiu’s phone. If you get disconnected for some reason （=由於某種原因）, her direct extension is 4567.

我將把你的電話轉給趙女士。 如果由於某些原因斷線了，她的分機號碼是 4567

（3） I’m connecting you right now.

我馬上為你轉接。

4. 對方要找的人不在

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

（1） He／She is away from his／her desk. Could you please call back later？

他／她不在位子上，可以請你晚點再打來嗎？

（2） I'm sorry. He/She is out. Who’s speaking, please？

對不起，他／她出去了，請問你貴姓？

（3） He／She is on the phone now. Please call back later.

他／她現在在電話中，請稍後再撥。

（4） He／She is in the meeting right now, please call back later.

他／她現在正在開會，請稍後再撥。

（5） He／She is not in his／her office. Please call back later.

他／她不在辦公室，請稍後再撥。

（6） He／She is on annual leave. I’m his／her deputy（職務代理人）today. How may I help you?

他／她休年假，我是他／她的職務代理人。有甚麼可以幫忙嗎？

5. 替來電者留言給某人

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

如果你接聽電話而且來電者想要找的人不在，你應該幫忙來電者留言，你可以說：

（1） I’m sorry, he／she is not here today. Can I take a message?

對不起，他／她今天不在，我可以幫你留言嗎？

（2） I’m afraid he／she’s not available at the moment. Can I take a message?

很抱歉，他／她現在不在，我可以幫你留言嗎？

（3） Mr.／Miss _______ is not taking calls right now. Can I take a message?

__先生／小姐現在無法接聽電話，需要幫你留話嗎？

（4） He／she is on the phone now. Can I have him／her call you back later?

他／她正在通話中，請問需要他／她稍後回電話嗎？

記住以上應答句型及例句，嘗試在家中加以練習，自己搭配不同的內容，就能迅速建立專業的形象、讓電話成為邁向成功的最佳利器之一！