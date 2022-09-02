小編必學！想轉載文章、相片、影片但擔心侵權？ 一文學識用英文向原創者請求版權許可

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

閒時拎起電話就打開各大社交平台看看朋友們分享的文章，已經成為不少人的生活日常。眼看每日有如恒河沙數般的文章，就可以理解今時今日做小編有多不容易！要緊貼時事，挖掘每日的新鮮事分享給大眾是小編們的職責，見到有趣的新奇文章、影片時，想借用來「呃呃like」，但又驚擔心侵犯到其他人的版權？咁就要正當地向原創者請求版權許可喇！體諒到「小編們之苦」，為了減輕你們的工作量，本周筆者就來說說如何用英文正式地向別人取得版權許可吧。小編們準備好了嗎？

Part 1：「請求版權許可」必學的單字片語

● A flat licensing fee 固定許可費

● Acquire permission獲得許可

● Author作者

● Cite引用

● Commercial use商業用途

● Copyright infringement 版權侵權

● Copyright law版權法

● Copyright owner／holder 版權持有人

● Copyrighted material受版權保護的材料

● Copy複印；抄襲

● Duplicate複製

● Excerpt摘記；摘錄

● Exclusive right專有權

● Grant permission允許

● Intellectual property知識產權

● Licensing fee許可費

● Noncommercial use非商業用途

● Pamphlet小冊子

● Publisher出版社

● Reprint再版

● Reproduce複製；翻印

● Request for copyright permission請求版權許可

● Request permission請求許可

● Royalty版稅；著作權使用費

Part 2：「請求版權許可」必學的句型

句型1：「請求授權轉載」

“I am writing to request permission to reprint（sth.）＂

Example：

● I am writing to request permission to reprint the following article in the August 2022 issue of our magazine Firenze Travel.

我寫信是要求你允許下列的文章能在我們2018年3月號的Feliz Travel雜誌上轉載。

句型2：「確認是否付費」

“Please let me know if you would require +相關費用＂

Example：

● Please let me know if you would require a flat licensing fee 固定許可費

or royalties 版稅for permission to reprint複印.

請讓我知道複印的話是否會收取固定許可費或版稅。

句型3：「確保權利不會受損」

“XXX will make sure to attribute the work correctly.”

Example：

● I will, of course, make sure to attribute the work correctly.

當然，我會確保這篇文章的權利不會受損。

Part 3：如何用E-mail請求版權許可

To：Charmaine Ng

Subject：Request for Copyright Permission

Dear Miss. Ng,

[請求授權轉載 I am writing to request permission to reprint the following article in the August 2022 issue of our magazine Firenze Travel.]

Author：Benjamin Lai

Title：10 Must-visit Hong Kong Attractions & Travel Guide

Source：http://www.abcdefg/articles/21082022

[簡單介紹一下自己公司Firenze Travel, published by Peach Media, is a print journal with a monthly distribution of over 50,000 copies throughout Malaysia via newsstands and subscriptions. The magazine focuses on introducing places that are worth-going in Asia, including bays, islands, parks, museums, religious buildings, and landmarks.]

[確認是否付費 Please let me know if you would require a flat licensing fee or royalties for permission to reprint.] Any further details about payment are also welcome.

[確保權利不會受損 I will, of course, make sure to attribute the work correctly.]

[確認版權持有人 If you do not control copyright to the requested material, I would appreciate any information you can provide about whom I should contact.]

I look forward to hearing from you.

Regards,

Chelsea Lai

Associate Editor

Firenze Travel

Part 4：更多相關例句：

1. I found your page www.learningenglishtogether.com while doing research for my dissertation, and thought your website might be appropriate for inclusion in my article.

我在為論文做研究時找到了你的網頁www.learningenglishtogether.com，並認為你的網站可能適合我的文章。

2. I'm an editor of the ABC Media. I am wondering if I could use the photograph of ... to illustrate our coming article on Thai Boxing？

我是ABC Media的編輯。 我想知道我是否可以使用…的照片來說明我們即將發表的有關泰拳的文章？

3. If you agree, we will credit you for your work in the article's references section by stating that it was based on your article and is used with your permission, and by providing a web link back to www.learningenglishtogether.com.

如果你同意，我們將在文章的「參考資料」一欄列出資料來源的詳情，聲明它是基於你的文章並在您你的許可下使用，並提供網站鏈結www.learningenglish.com。