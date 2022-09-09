09/09/2022
約客見面對方建議時間不方便，如何用英文回應？約定、更改、取消會面英文可以咁講！
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
香港人注重效率人人皆知，每天總有數不完的日程，每分每秒都擠滿了工作。正所謂「我忙時你又忙」，要和他人約定一個大家都方便的時間見面洽談，總不是一件易事。再想想自己要邀約的人有哪些？客戶、供應商、老闆⋯⋯數也數不清！真的想想也覺得頭發麻了吧？不想成日為此感到困擾又該怎麼辦？本周的內容你絕對不容錯過！筆者將教你如何用英文約定、更改，和取消會面，讓你的工作更加順利。如果你需要和對方見面，想主動提出約定時間，英文該這麼說？若對方建議的時間不太方便，如何用英文回應？以下將為你一一講解！
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
Situation 1: 主動提議會面/建議會面時間
● Would it be possible for us to talk to you in person about that?
我們可以親自與你談談嗎？
● If possible, I would like to come by and see you.
如果可以，我想見跟你會面.
● I wonder if it would be possible for me to meet you at your office on Friday.
能不能於周五在你辦公室見個面？
● Should I visit you, or would you like to come over here and talk about it?
我能去拜訪你或是你要過來討論呢？
● How about Wednesday?
星期三如何？
● When is it convenient for you?
你何時方便呢？
● What time would be convenient for both of you?
你們兩位甚麽時候比較方便？
● How about the day after tomorrow（後天） at 4p.m.?
後天下午四點怎麼樣？
● How about tomorrow night at seven o'clock? Is it okay with you?
明天晚上七點怎麼樣？ 你可以嗎？
● Would Wednesday suit you？
星期三方便適合嗎？
Situation 2: 對方提出會面時間而你剛好有空
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
● That sounds good/ great.
時間聽起來不錯.
● Anytime you say.
甚麼時候都可以。
● That’s fine.
這時間很好。
● No problem. This Wednesday would be perfect.
沒問題，那就星期三吧，這時間很完美。
Situation 3: 對方提出會面時間而你沒有空
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
● I'm sorry. I have an appointment with one of my clients tomorrow.
抱歉，我和我的一個客戶明天有約會。
● I’m afraid I have got another meeting.
抱歉，我有另一場會議。
● I'm afraid I'm busy all day tomorrow.
恐怕明天我會忙一整天。
● I am afraid I couldn't make it.
我恐怕無法到達。
● I am afraid it is a little late for me.
我覺得對我而言恐怕有一點晚。
● I'm expecting some visitors tomorrow morning.
明天早上我要接待一些客人。
● Tuesday seems to be a little difficult.
星期二不太方便.
● I would prefer to meet on Friday. Is that okay?
我比較想要星期五見你，可以嗎？
Situation 4: 希望更改時間或取消會面
約好時間後，倘若你發現有緊急的事情必須處理，記得先和對方說聲抱歉再取消或更改時間。（記得不要在約定會面的前一刻才跟對方提出改時間，不然對方對你的印象會大打折扣啊！）
● I’m sorry. I'm afraid I'll have to postpone the appointment because…...
很抱歉，恐怕我們的會面需要延期了，因爲……。
● Something has just cropped up and I’m sorry that I won’t be able to meet you today.
我突然有別的事情，抱歉我今天不能去見你了。
● Can we make our appointment a little later?
我們的會面可以往後延些時間嗎？
【讀者專享獨家優惠】火速訂購etnet 28周年呈獻《線條下的香港．沈平鋼筆畫作》！ ► 立即行動