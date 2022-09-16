「次貨」、「性價比」英文是甚麽？ 25個從事銷售業必學詞彙及例句

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

如果你是從事國際銷售業務的工作，而英文是你必備的溝通語言的話，那麼你就一定要學會銷售必備的詞語和例句！學好了這些詞語和例句後，就得好好加以利用，以用於說服潛在的客人，為自己開拓更多商機。雖然每種銷售的情況都固然有所不同，但如果你可以學會一般嘅英語銷售用語，那麼你處理特定銷售情況的能力就必定有所提升。因此，本周筆者會為大家列出25個銷售業務常用的詞語和片語。「次貨」、「特價品」的英文是甚麼？「分期付款」、「售後服務」的英文又是甚麼？你又想知道「性價比」用英文是怎麼表達嗎？事不宜遲， lets’s go！

· After-sales service售後服務

Example：

After-sales service is what we promise to every customer.

（我們承諾為每位客戶提供售後服務。）

· Agreed price 商定價格

Example：

It seems like they are not satisfied with the agreed price.

（他們似乎對約定的價格感到不滿意。）

· Bargain 特價商品

Example：

This camera is a real bargain.

（這相機為特價商品。）

· Prospect 潛在顧客

Example：

Salespeople can identify prospects by direct mailing, emailing or cold calling.

（銷售人員可以通過直接郵寄、電子郵件或推銷電話打來尋找潛在顧客。）

· Pay for （sth.） in installments分期付款

Example：

You can also consider paying for it in installments.

（你也可以考慮分期付款。）





（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

· Advance payment 預付款、訂金

Example：

We require advance payment for this purse as it is custom-made.

（公司要求收取這款錢包的訂金，因為該款是訂製的。）

· Price conscious 對價格敏感的、注重價格的

Example：

Some customers are so price conscious that they keep looking for the best deal 最低的價格until the product is not available anymore.

（有些客戶對價格非常敏感，以至於他們一直在尋找最低的價格，直到產品下架。）

· Price reduction 降價

Example：

After the huge price reduction, every customer wants to buy the new model.

（大幅降低價格後，每個客戶都想購買新型號。）

· Sales pitch 銷售話術

Example：

Effective sales pitches require upfront work, so that you are familiar enough with your prospect's 潛在的business.

（有效的銷售話術需要先期工作，以便你充分了解潛在客戶的業務。）

· Retail 零售

Example：

Retail sales are up fifteen percent from last year.

（零售額比去年增加了15％。）

· Price／quality ratio性價比

Example：

This product has such a good price/quality ratio.

（這款產品具有如此好的性價比。）

· Quote／Quotation報價

Example：

We can offer you the lowest quote.

（我們可以為你提供最低報價。）

· Faulty goods 次貨／瑕疵品

Example：

If you want to return a faulty good, you are subject to its own return and refunds 退貨和退款policy.

（如果你想退回有瑕疵的商品，則必須遵守其退貨和退款政策。）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

· Complimentary gift 免費贈送的禮物

Example：

You can get a complimentary gift voucher to spend at Amazon when you buy the latest model from our company today.

（假如你今天從我們公司購買最新型號，你將獲得免費的禮品券，日後可用於在亞馬遜上消費。）

· Free trial 免費試用

Example：

A free trial is available for this tablet.

（該平板電腦可免費試用。）

· To submit an invoice 提交發票／發貨單

Example：

Please contact admin@zyt.org if you need to submit an invoice.

（如果需要提交發票，請聯繫admin@zyt.org。）

· Recommended price 建議售價

Example：

The recommended price of a new Orange TV3.0 is $15,600.

（新款Orange TV3.0的建議價格15,600元。）

· Sales target銷售目標

Example：

The sales target was so high this month that nobody in the team managed to reach it.

（本月銷售目標非常高，以致團隊中沒有人能夠達標。）

· Sales volume 銷售量

Example：

The company plans to reach the sales volume in three to four years.

（公司計劃在三到四年內達到銷售量。）

· To close the sale 完成交易

Example：

Whenever it comes to finishing the sales process, each entrepreneur or sales team wants to close the sale with the most expensive offer that is also most profitable.

（每當涉及完成銷售過程時，每個企業家或銷售團隊都希望以最昂貴，最有利可圖的報價來完成交易。）

· To buy in bulk 批量購買

Example：

These are some of the best items you can buy in bulk for your kitchen: sponges, garbage bags, and paper towels.

（你可以批量購買最好的廚房用品，例如：清潔海綿、垃圾袋和紙巾。）

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

· To buy on credit 以信用方式購買、賒購

Example：

Do you want to buy on credit?

（你想賒購嗎？）

· Wholesale 批發

Example：

Is that price retail or wholesale?

（這是零售價還是批發價？）