「次貨」、「性價比」英文是甚麽？ 25個從事銷售業必學詞彙及例句

(Credit:https://stock.adobe.com/ )

如果你是從事國際銷售業務的工作,而英文是你必備的溝通語言的話,那麼你就一定要學會銷售必備的詞語和例句!學好了這些詞語和例句後,就得好好加以利用,以用於說服潛在的客人,為自己開拓更多商機。雖然每種銷售的情況都固然有所不同,但如果你可以學會一般嘅英語銷售用語,那麼你處理特定銷售情況的能力就必定有所提升。因此,本周筆者會為大家列出25個銷售業務常用的詞語和片語。「次貨」、「特價品」的英文是甚麼?「分期付款」、「售後服務」的英文又是甚麼?你又想知道「性價比」用英文是怎麼表達嗎?事不宜遲, lets’s go!

· After-sales service售後服務

Example:

After-sales service is what we promise to every customer.

(我們承諾為每位客戶提供售後服務。)

· Agreed price 商定價格

Example:

It seems like they are not satisfied with the agreed price.

(他們似乎對約定的價格感到不滿意。)

· Bargain 特價商品

Example:

This camera is a real bargain.

(這相機為特價商品。)

· Prospect 潛在顧客

Example:

Salespeople can identify prospects by direct mailing, emailing or cold calling.

(銷售人員可以通過直接郵寄、電子郵件或推銷電話打來尋找潛在顧客。)

· Pay for (sth.) in installments分期付款

Example:

You can also consider paying for it in installments.

(你也可以考慮分期付款。)





(Credit:https://stock.adobe.com/ )

· Advance payment 預付款、訂金

Example:

We require advance payment for this purse as it is custom-made.

(公司要求收取這款錢包的訂金,因為該款是訂製的。)

· Price conscious 對價格敏感的、注重價格的

Example:

Some customers are so price conscious that they keep looking for the best deal 最低的價格until the product is not available anymore.

(有些客戶對價格非常敏感,以至於他們一直在尋找最低的價格,直到產品下架。)

· Price reduction 降價

Example:

After the huge price reduction, every customer wants to buy the new model.

(大幅降低價格後,每個客戶都想購買新型號。)

· Sales pitch 銷售話術

Example:

Effective sales pitches require upfront work, so that you are familiar enough with your prospect's 潛在的business.

(有效的銷售話術需要先期工作,以便你充分了解潛在客戶的業務。)

· Retail 零售

Example:

Retail sales are up fifteen percent from last year.

(零售額比去年增加了15%。)

· Price/quality ratio性價比

Example:

This product has such a good price/quality ratio.

(這款產品具有如此好的性價比。)

· Quote/Quotation報價

Example:

We can offer you the lowest quote.

(我們可以為你提供最低報價。)

· Faulty goods 次貨/瑕疵品

Example:

If you want to return a faulty good, you are subject to its own return and refunds 退貨和退款policy.

(如果你想退回有瑕疵的商品,則必須遵守其退貨和退款政策。)

(Credit:https://stock.adobe.com/ )

· Complimentary gift 免費贈送的禮物

Example:

You can get a complimentary gift voucher to spend at Amazon when you buy the latest model from our company today.

(假如你今天從我們公司購買最新型號,你將獲得免費的禮品券,日後可用於在亞馬遜上消費。)

· Free trial 免費試用

Example:

A free trial is available for this tablet.

(該平板電腦可免費試用。)

· To submit an invoice 提交發票/發貨單

Example:

Please contact admin@zyt.org if you need to submit an invoice.

(如果需要提交發票,請聯繫admin@zyt.org。)

· Recommended price 建議售價

Example:

The recommended price of a new Orange TV3.0 is $15,600.

(新款Orange TV3.0的建議價格15,600元。)

· Sales target銷售目標

Example:

The sales target was so high this month that nobody in the team managed to reach it.

(本月銷售目標非常高,以致團隊中沒有人能夠達標。)

· Sales volume 銷售量

Example:

The company plans to reach the sales volume in three to four years.

(公司計劃在三到四年內達到銷售量。)

· To close the sale 完成交易

Example:

Whenever it comes to finishing the sales process, each entrepreneur or sales team wants to close the sale with the most expensive offer that is also most profitable.

(每當涉及完成銷售過程時,每個企業家或銷售團隊都希望以最昂貴,最有利可圖的報價來完成交易。)

· To buy in bulk 批量購買

Example:

These are some of the best items you can buy in bulk for your kitchen: sponges, garbage bags, and paper towels.

(你可以批量購買最好的廚房用品,例如:清潔海綿、垃圾袋和紙巾。)

(Credit:https://stock.adobe.com/ )

· To buy on credit 以信用方式購買、賒購

Example:

Do you want to buy on credit?

(你想賒購嗎?)

· Wholesale 批發

Example:

Is that price retail or wholesale?

(這是零售價還是批發價?)