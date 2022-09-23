見面後主動寫follow-up message，拓展人脈大幫助！實用範例教你變「職場社交達人」！

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

一家公司裏，上至大老闆下至小職員，無論你的崗位是甚麼，都有機會要出席一些商業活動，例如研討會、公司大型聚會、春茗等等。有沒有試過在出席這一類的活動的時候，遇上頗為投契，甚至有望日後能合作的人？維持良好的人際關係，不但能夠拓展人脈，同時也能擴展視野。假如你在活動後仍然想和對方保持聯繫，後續的行動確為重要。你可以在聚會後，利用社交媒體進一步和他互動。如果你認為對方值得深交，不妨用e-mail或透過其他社交平台和他分享一些最近發生的生活趣事，或是你認為他會感興趣的活動吧！

本周，筆者爲大家預備了兩大templates，教大家如何在出席商業活動後，主動撰寫follow-up message去和值得結為朋友或是工作伙伴的人建立聯繫。

Useful Phrases／Expressions：

● It was great to meet you at [name of event] on [date].

我很高興在[日期]的[活動名稱]見到你。

● When thinking back on our conversation, ……

回想起我們的談話内容時，……

● Do you have any availability in the coming week？

下周你有空嗎？

● Grab a coffee

喝杯咖啡

● If you have time, I’d love to take you to coffee and learn more about……

如果你有時間，我很樂意和你喝杯咖啡，並了解更多有關……的事。

● To work around your schedule

配合你的行程

● Stay in touch

保持聯繫

Template（一）：

Subject line：Nice meeting you, [對方姓名]！

Hi [對方姓名],

It was great to meet you at the [活動名稱]. I enjoyed our conversation afterward—particularly, [某個你們在活動上談及過，且令你印象特別深刻的話題].

When thinking back on our conversation, this [工具／文章／資源] came to mind that you might find interesting：

[在此處附上超連結]

Stay in touch,

[自己的姓名]

[公司名稱（如適用）]

[電話號碼（如適用）]

[個人網頁／LinkedIn profile link（如適用）]

Sample：

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

Subject line：Nice meeting you, Firenze！

Hi Firenze,

It was great to meet you last night at the Start-up Entrepreneur Workshop 創業企業家研討會. I enjoyed our conversation afterward—particularly, hearing about your systematic way of walking someone through 引導他人 the entrepreneurial process. I am sure that many people will benefit from your fine work.

Here is a link to the site I mentioned during our conversation. I think you will find it helpful.

www.thisisausefulwebsite.com

Stay in touch,

Cherry

Cherry Chiu

L&Y Collection Ltd.

2123-2123

LinkedIn

Template（二）：

Hi [對方姓名],

It was a pleasure talking with you last night at [活動名稱]. It was so interesting to learn [從對方身上學到的東西]. As for grabbing a coffee some time, I‘d love to take you up on that！

Do you have any availability in the coming week？Good times for me are [自己的理想時間], but I will be glad to work around your schedule配合你的行程. Let me know if there are any days or times that work for you.

Best,

[自己的姓名]

[公司名稱（如適用）]

[電話號碼（如適用）]

[個人網頁／LinkedIn profile link（如適用）]







Sample：

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）

Hi Charmaine,

It was a pleasure talking with you last night at the Marketing Workshop 營銷研討會. It was so interesting to learn about how you implemented your marketing strategies 營銷策略 and attracted customers' attention. As for grabbing a coffee some time, I’d love to take you up on that！

Do you have any availability in the coming week? Good times for me are Thursday and Friday between 2-4 pm, but I am of course glad to work around your schedule. Let me know if there are any days or times that work for you.

Best,

Kiki

Kiki Yeung

L&Y Collection Ltd.

2123-2456

LinkedIn