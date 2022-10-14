  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治形象UP！廣告背後Pris形象教室銷售達人飛凡年輕夢好書看多點HR唔易做
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

14/10/2022

「關鍵時刻」英文是Urgent Moment？教你8種方式表達「關鍵」、「核心」

#職場 #英語 #職場英語 #學英文 #英文教學 #關鍵時刻 #關鍵 #核心 #商業英語 #語文增值 #打工仔 #上班一族
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　「關鍵時刻」英文是甚麼？Urgent moment？「關鍵因素」=Main reason？當你想説「抱歉，我需要更多時間來作出這個『關鍵的』決定時」，應該如何用英語表達？

 

　　本周，筆者為大家預備了八個與「關鍵」相關的表達方式、例句，以及注意事項，事不宜遲，let’s go！

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

1. The crux 關鍵；核心；癥結

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Example 1：

Now we come to the crux of the matter.

我們正在面對問題的核心。

 

Example 2：

It takes knowledge, experience, and capacity to effectively deal with the crux of the matter.

知識、經驗和能力是有效處理問題的癥結所在。

 

Example 3：

The crux of good marketing is being able to communicate the benefits of the products to consumers.

將產品的好處傳達給消費者是良好營銷關鍵。

 

2. Key極重要的，關鍵的

 

Example 1：

A good organizational culture is a key factor in the continuing success of the business.

良好的組織文化是業務持續成功的關鍵因素。

 

Example 2：

This is the key factor that contributes to the success of our service.

這是促成我們服務成功的關鍵因素。

 

3. The crunch關鍵時刻；緊要關頭；嚴峻的形勢

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　Crunch是我們咬瓜子時發出的清脆聲音，就像我們在性命交關的時候，必須咬緊牙關撐到底。 「Crunch time」在美國口語可解作「關鍵時刻」。

 

Example 1：

Our mother company now faces the crunch issue.

我們的母公司現在面臨嚴峻的形勢。

 

Example 2：

It's crunch time for us.

這是我們的關鍵時刻。

 

4. If／When it comes to the crunch要是到了緊要關頭；等到了關鍵時刻；需要作出決定時

 

Example 1：

When it comes to the crunch, we have to come up with a solution.

在緊要關頭，我們必須提出解決方案。

 

Example 2：

When it comes to the crunch, they will support us.

當面臨緊急關頭時，他們會支持我們的。

 

5. Crucial 關鍵的；決定性的

 

E,g, a crucial decision／question  關鍵的決定／問題

 

Example 1：

Preparing a financial statement can help us make a crucial decision for our company.

編製財務報表可以幫助我們為公司做出至關重要的決定。

 

Example 2：

I'm sorry that I need more time to make this crucial decision.

對不起，我需要更多時間來作出這個關鍵的決定。

 

6. Pivotal 舉足輕重的；關鍵的；核心的

 

e.g. a pivotal figure／role／idea  關鍵人物／角色／想法

 

Example 1：

Our company plays a pivotal role in the electrical industry.

我們公司在電氣行業中起著舉足輕重的作用。

 

Example 2：

Second, we need a pivotal idea.

其次，我們需要一個關鍵的理念。

 

7. The moment of truth關鍵時刻；考驗人的時刻

 

Example 1：

I believe this is the moment of truth for our company.

我相信這是考驗我們公司的關鍵時刻。

 

8. The linchpin／lynchpin of 核心；中樞；關鍵

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

　　「Linchpin （n.） 」是一個名詞，指的是車輪的核心，以防止車輪脫落。Linchpin的引伸意思是「核心」、「中樞」；沒有它／他的話，事情就不能辦好。

 

Example 1：

This is the linchpin of our market access strategy.

這是我們的市場進入戰略的關鍵。

 

Example 2：

Controlling wages is the linchpin.

控制工資是關鍵。

 

Example 3：

Firenze is the linchpin of our team. We can’t proceed with our plan without her.

Firenze 是我們團隊的關鍵人物，沒有她，我們的計劃就不能繼續發展。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【全城爆炸「性」節目】《男男女女．嘉點情趣》由美女DJ及教授以客觀開放角度談性談愛、談情談趣。 ► 立即觀看

我要回應

更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#職場 #英語 #職場英語 #學英文 #英文教學 #關鍵時刻 #關鍵 #核心 #商業英語 #語文增值 #打工仔 #上班一族

更多職場文章

放大顯示
吾港吾知

職場新常態

最緊要健康

精選文章

投票區

DIVA CHANNEL

  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
串流報價服務

加息周期唔洗急，最緊要「定」！etnet各大銀行定存息率大比拼！

【0+3去旅行】etnet全港獨家實時銀行匯率比較 唱錢格價好幫手！

【訂閱有賞】10萬訂閱go！賞$50超市禮券

etnet.com.hk