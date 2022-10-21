道歉除了一句I’m sorry ，還可以這樣誠懇認錯！如何用英文表達「我不是故意的」？

在商務交流中，難免會有出錯的時候。造成一些不可避免的誤會後，當然要向對方道歉和解釋。這時候，你是否只會說一句 「I’m sorry」呢？「我不是故意的」英文點講？「我會為我嘅行為負全責」該如何用英文表達？本周，我們一起學習如何可以誠懇地用英文認錯和道歉吧！

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

● ‘(It’s) My fault!’／’(It’s) My mistake!’

是我的錯

● ‘My bad!’

我的錯。

在犯了小錯誤時，可以用「My bad!」來表達歉意，意指 I admit that it’s my fault（我承認這是我的錯）。

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

● ‘Sorry for__________ .’

我對XXX感到抱歉。

「Sorry for ......」可用來說明對某某事情感到抱歉。由於「for」是介系詞（preposition），所以後面需加名詞片語（noun phrase）或動名詞（gerund）。

e.g. I’m sorry for being late.

（抱歉，我遲到了。）

→ ‘being late’ = 動名詞 (Gerund)

e.g. I am sorry for the late response.

（我很抱歉遲了回覆你。）

→ ‘the late response’ = 名詞片語 (Noun phrase)

e.g. I’m sorry for any inconvenience / problems that I may have caused.

（我對所造成的不便／所帶來的問題感到抱歉。）

→ 'any inconvenience / problems that I may have caused' = 名詞片語 (Noun

phrase)

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

● Make it up to you

適度補償與賠罪

e.g. If there's anything I can do to make it up to you, just ask.

（如果有甚麼地方我可以補償你，儘管說。）



● ‘I should have + Verb(pp)’ or ‘I shouldn’t + Verb(pp)’

我應該……／我不應該……

用來表示過去「應該」或「不應該」的一種懊悔。

e.g. I should have checked the quality of our products more thoroughly

（我應該更仔細的檢查產品的品質。）

e.g. I’m sorry that I shouldn’t have done that.

（抱歉，我不應該那樣做。）

● ‘I didn’t mean to__________ .’

我不是故意要....../我冇心......

用來表達並非有意這樣做的無心之過。

e.g. I didn’t mean to be late.

（我不是故意要遲到的。）

如果是較正式（formal）的道歉或書面上的道歉，一般上會用apologize (v.)、apology (n.) 來表示（加上介系詞 「for」）。

● I’d like to apologize for__________.

（我想為……而道歉）

● I sincerely apologize.

（我真誠地道歉。）

● I apologize for the error on (e.g. the invoice).

（我對發票上的錯誤感到抱歉。）

● My (sincere / deepest) apologies.

（我最誠摯/最深切的道歉。）

● Please accept my apologies for __________.

（請接受我為……道歉。）

此外，也可以用下面的方式來表示歉意，並且表示自己願意負責。

● I take full responsibilities for my behavior / actions.

（我會為我的行為負全責。）

最後，可以跟對方明確表示自己將來會確保同樣事情不再發生。

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

● 'I will make every effort to make sure that this will never happen

again.'

（我將盡一切努力確保事情不會再次發生。）

● 'I assure you that I will do my best to avoid similar mistakes in the future.'

（我向你保證，我會盡我所能，以避免今後再次發生類似的錯誤。）