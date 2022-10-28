遲到了！除了Sorry, I'm late，還可以怎樣用英文有禮貌道歉及解釋原因？（附實用對話練習）

（ Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

在職場上，你是一個守時的人嗎？就算你自覺是個守時的人，可正所謂「人算不如天算」，無論你怎麼「千算萬算」，都總會有失手的一次吧？如果真的因自身或各種外在的因素影響而不慎遲到了，除了說一句「Sorry, I’m late.」表示歉意以外，還可以說甚麼以緩和這個尷尬的局面呢？當然，你可以誠懇的解釋一下遲到的原因，可以要用英文句體的解釋又是另一個考驗了吧？因乘坐的車輛爆胎以致遲到該怎麼講？找不到停車場停車又怎麼講？這次，我們一於看看，遲到後需要解釋時，有哪些實用的英語句字可以用上吧！

Part 1—Useful English phrases to say when you are late：

● "I’m sorry, but I’m going to be late."

（很抱歉，我要遲到了。）

● ”I deeply apologize for not making it to the meeting on time.“

（我深深地為我沒有準時出席會議這件事向你道歉。）

● "I’m sorry, but I won’t be able to make it to my appointment on time."

（很抱歉，我無法按時赴約。）

● "I’m sorry, but I don’t think I’m going to make it to the meeting on time."

（很抱歉，我應該無法準時出席會議。）

● "I’m sorry, but I’m not going to make our 10am meeting."

（很抱歉，我無法準時參加上午10點的會議。）

● "I’m afraid I won’t be able to make it to our meeting on time."

（恐怕我無法準時參加會議。）

● “Something has come up.”

（出了點事情。）

● "I’m running late."

（我快遲到了。）

● "I’m behind schedule."

（我落後於原定計劃了。）

● “I’ll be there in 15 minutes.”

（我會在15分鐘內到達。）

● “I’m going to be about 20 minutes late.”

（我要遲約20分鐘到。）

● ”I’m on my way. I’ll be there in 10 minutes.“

（我已在路上了。我會在10分鐘內到達。）

● “I may be about 5-10 minutes late.”

（我可能會遲到5-10分鐘。）

● “Would it be possible to …… ?”

（請問可否......？）

e.g. "Would it be possible to reschedule?"

（請問可否重新安排時間？）

e.g. "Would it be possible to meet tomorrow instead?"

（請問可否改爲明天見面？）

e.g. "Would it be possible to get an appointment with the doctor tomorrow?"

（請問可否跟醫生預約明天？）

e.g. "Would it be possible to reschedule our meeting?"

（請問可否重新安排會議的日期？）

● “Thank you for waiting.”

（謝謝你的等待。）

● “I’m sorry for keeping you waiting.”

（很抱歉讓你久等了。）

● “Please forgive me for keeping you waiting.”

（請原諒我讓你空等。）

Part 2—遲到的各種理由：

● “I couldn't find a parking space.”

（我找不到停車位。）

● “I’m now stuck in traffic.”

（我正在堵車。）

● “The meeting is running overtime.”

（i.e., 你正在參加另一次會議，但尚未結束，並且已經超過了預定的結束時間。）

● “I got a flat tire.”

（我的車爆胎了。）

● “I was in an accident.”

（我出意外了。）

● “I have a family emergency.”

（家裏出現緊急情況。）

● “My train／bus／subway is delayed.”

（我乘坐的火車／巴士／地鐵晚點了。）

● “I was delayed by a phone call.”

（我被一通電話耽誤了。）

Part 3—對話練習Practical Usage：

對話練習（一）：

A：Where were you? I've been looking for you everywhere! （你在哪裏？我找你找一整天了！）

B：I'm terribly sorry for keeping you waiting. I got a flat tire just now and it took me 20 minutes to find a taxi. （真的非常抱歉讓你久等了。我的車剛剛爆胎了，我花了20分鐘時間才攔到的士。）

對話練習（二）：

A：The meeting is starting shortly. Are you going to make it on time? （會議即將要開始了，你來得及準時出席嗎？）

B：I have a family emergency. I think you need to host the meeting without me. I'm really sorry. （我家裏出現些緊急情況。你可能需要獨自主持會議了，我真的非常抱歉。）