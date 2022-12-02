見工點用英文傾「人工」、「獎金」、「使唔使OT」？如何反客為主提問不失禮貌？

站在打工仔的角度，「人工」、「獎金」、「休假」、「是否需要OT」等話題定必他們最關心、最想了解的。而面試，正好是應徵者和僱主在正式建立工作關係前進行深入了解的最佳平台，因此打工仔們理應把握時機，借此機會把上述的話題敞開詳談，讓自己了解更多有關工作福利的細節。然而，不少應徵者在面試時都礙於各種因素或因不知如何開口發問而「噤若寒蟬」，最終只好處於被動狀態，等待面試官主動提及有關內容。可是，倘若面試官在整個面試過程都一直沒有提起相關内容呢？難道就要放棄這個了解的機會了嗎？到底我們該如何得體地主動詢問有關資訊呢？

詢問工資：

● In my job search, I’m focusing on roles in the $20,000 range, which is the going rate for people with my skillset and experience. Is this position in that range?

尋找工作時，我主要留意工資為約$20,000的職位，這薪金水平和我的技能與資力相符。請問這職位的工資是否也在這範圍內？

● I’m really excited about this opportunity. If we decide to work together, I’m sure we’d find a salary that matches the value I’ll bring to your organization. Can you give me an idea what you’ve already budgeted for this position?

這個工作機會讓我感到非常興奮。如果你們決定聘請我的話，我相信我們可洽談出一個能滿足雙方利益的薪酬價格。您能告訴我您已為該職位預算多少嗎？

● How does the compensation for this position compares with the current market rate for similar roles?

該職位的薪酬與當前類似職位的市場價格是否相約？

● What's the starting salary?

請問起薪點是多少呢？

● How much does this job pay per hour?

請問這份工作的時薪是多少呢？

● What is the pay range for the XXX（e.g marketing sales）job?

請問XXX（例如：行銷業務）這份工作的薪金範圍是？



● I’m looking for a starting salary of $18,000-$22,000. Is that in line with your budget?

我希望找起薪點$ 18,000- $ 22,000的工作。這符合你們的預算嗎？

詢問「工時」、「獎金」、「休假」等：

● How many hours a week does someone in this job typically work?

這個職位的人每週通常工作幾個小時？

● Would this position involve much travel?

這個職位會經常需要出差嗎？

● If I were to be offered the job, what would my average day or average week look like?

假如你們聘請我的話，我每天或每週大約會是怎樣？

● How many days of vacation are offered?

請問（這職位）有多少天休假？

● Do we have to work on weekends?

我們會需要在假日工作嗎？

● Do we have to take work home?

我們會需要把工作帶回家做嗎？

● I'd like to know more about the compensation package for this position.

我想知道更多與這個職位有關的薪酬待遇。

● Can you tell a bit about the internal culture in your organization?

您能否告知我公司的內部文化？

● Could you tell me more about the benefits package that's being offered for this role?

可以告訴我更多關於這個職位提供的福利待遇嗎？

最後，謹記要找對時機詢問上述的問題，事前也要做足功課。祝大家應聘成功，美夢成真。