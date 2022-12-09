09/12/2022
英文面試技巧 │你的職業志向是甚麼？一文有齊5大方向、2大範例，唔怕被考起！
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
職業志向（Career Aspirations）通常是指長期的職業目標（a long-term career goal）、計劃或夢想，而不單單是短期的夢想。當面試官問你「What Are Your Career Aspirations?」時，其實對方是希望了解你對這份工作的態度，從而考察您自我規劃的能力，確定你的潛力是否符合企業的要求，進而方便日後為你制定職業生涯規劃。
要想回答好與工作規劃有關的問題，你必須預先經過一番冷靜思考，並為自己樹立一個明確的目標。你應謹慎的想清楚，若干年後，自己到底想在公司晉升到一個甚麼高度的位置。如果你連自己追求的目標都無法說得明白，僱主也當然無法確定應否聘用你吧？對於目標高的應聘者來說，這類問題尤為重要。如果你應聘的是領導類的職務，那麼公司對於你的目標就定會更抱期望。
以下，筆者將為大家提供回答「職業志向」的參考短句，另外亦準備了兩大相關的範例，教你如何專業地應對提問。
Part 1—職業志向（Career Aspirations）的五大方向：
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
● Managerial success 管理上的成功
>> This aspiration shows that you plan on staying at the company for a long time
● Executive positions 行政職位
>> Sharing your goal to be an executive shows that you are ambitious（雄心壯志） and motivated（積極進取）.
● Owning a business 擁有一家企業
>> This aspiration shows drive and passion; however, you might be perceived as someone not intending to stay for long.
● Becoming an expert 成為專家
>> This aspiration is a common career aspiration in academic and scientific fields.
● Earning acclaim and prestige 贏得好評和聲望
>> If you have the aspiration of earning acclaim （獲得讚譽）and a prestigious award, you have to be dedicated to your work（全心投入工作）. This quality can be very attractive to employers.
Part 2—跟職業志向（Career Aspirations）有關的句子：
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
● I aspire to be exposed to managing a team.
我渴望接觸管理團隊。
● I hope to move into a position as a/an XXX.
我希望擔任XXX一職。
● I aspire to be able to gain new skill sets that are applicable to future career opportunities.
我渴望能夠獲得適用於將來職業發展機會的新技能。
● I aspire to be able to be more hands on with the company’s operations.
我渴望能夠參與更多公司的營運。
● I aspire to be able to obtain a stronger track record of result making.
我渴望能夠獲得更佳的業績記錄。
Part 3—參考範例
（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/）
參考回應（一）
When I think of my career aspirations, I think of a timeframe maybe 8 years from now. I have more 1tactical career goals that are 4 years from now, but for aspirations, I think of 2longer-term. 3Ideally, 4I aspire to be exposed to 5a broad set of skills that help me learn how to run 6enterprise businesses. I hope to be exposed to operations, marketing, and sales more fluently. I also aim to be part of a highly collaborative environment which can develop me as a professional person.
1. tactical career goals：策略性的職業目標
2. longer-term：長期；長遠
3. ideally：最理想的是……；理想地，
4. I aspire to be exposed to……：我渴望接觸……
5. a broad set of skills：廣泛的技能
6. enterprise businesses：企業業務
參考回應（二）
7With all of the skills that I currently have in marketing and public relations, I aspire to learn more about 8product development and 9be exposed to customer interactions in a deeper way. I think this will create a highly 10sought-after type of employee that is 11in high demand. One with a wide variety of skills that can 12strategically help companies move forward. That’s the type of professional I aspire to be.
7. With all of the skills that I currently have in XXX, ……：憑藉我目前在XXX方面的所有技能，……
8. product development：產品開發
9. to be exposed to XXX in a deeper way：深入了解XXX
10. sought-after：熱門的；廣受歡迎的；高度青睞的
11. in high demand：需求量大
12. strategically：戰略性地
都學會了嗎？今天就分享到這，也祝大家應聘成功，美夢成真。
【10萬訂閱Go!】同etnet Youtube Channel一齊衝破10萬大關，訂閱即賞你$50 HKTVmall電子禮券同2023年年曆卡！► 了解詳情