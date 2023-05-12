Null and void係咩意思？新入職簽英文contract睇唔明？必懂13個合約常見專業用語！

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ ）

剛剛踏入社會的"fresh grads"，特別是有意去外企公司的你，新入職時可能會遇到這個難關：看不太懂英文合約。為左不要吃虧在後頭，記得要學識以下13個合約中常見的專業用語，以免臨門一腳才尷尬地說自己看不懂。

1. Terms （條款）

這是與合約當事人約定的條件有關。例如：在租賃合約中，Terms 條款將包括租用期限以及約定的租金等。

例句：

Make sure that you read the terms of the contract carefully before you sign or use their credit option.

在簽署或使用其信貸選項之前，請確保您仔細閱讀了合同條款。

2. Clause（條款）

基於當地法律或公司規則的條款，並規定了各方必須或禁止做甚麼。

例句：

We have to make sure that each penalty clause complies with the statutory provisions.

我們必須確保每個懲罰性條款均符合法定規定。

3. Party（合約的當事人或一方）

例句：

If you have a business partner, he would have to be a party in the rental contract as well.

（如果您有商業合作夥伴，他也必須成為租賃契約的當事方。）

4. Agreement（兩方或多方之間的協議／協定）

例句：

In the course of the mediation, everyone can agree to write up an agreement on some of the matters that have been settled.

在調解過程中，每個人都可以同意就已解決的某些事項寫一份協議。

5. Legally binding （具有法律約束力）

在一般的法律慣例中，一旦各個party已經簽署合同，它就具有法律效力或法律強制執行了。

例句：

The transition agreement would not be legally binding until the final withdrawal treaty is signed.

在簽署最終退出條約之前，過渡協議將不具有法律約束力。

6. Acceptance（契約義務的承諾）

例句：

We need to receive the completed form before we can issue an acceptance letter.

我們需要收到填寫完整的表格，然後才能發出接受通知書。

7. In your best interest（符合你的最佳利益）

例句：

It is really in your best interest to have your lawyer review the contract before you sign it.

讓您的律師在簽訂合同之前先仔細審查合同，這確實符合您的最大利益。

8. Breach of contract（違反契約）

例句：

The parties involved in a breach of contract may resolve the issue among themselves, or in a court of law.

違反合同的當事方可在彼此之間或在法院解決此問題。

9. Fine print（附屬細則）

（＊在合約的末尾用較小的字體印刷，很容易被忽略的。）

例句：

Remember to read the fine print before you sign.

簽署前，請記住閱讀附屬細則。

10. Terminate a contract（終止契約）

例句：

If you terminate your contract within the first six months, the remaining annual fee will be refunded.

如果您在頭六個月內終止合同，則將退還剩餘的年費。

11. Fail to comply with _____（未能遵守）

意指不履行合約條款。不遵守合約可能會導致處罰、法律訴訟甚至坐牢。

例句：

If you fail to comply with these rules, there is a possibility of a fine or even jail time.

如果您不遵守這些規則，則可能會被罰款甚至入獄。

12. File a lawsuit （提出訴訟）

例句：

We will file a lawsuit, if necessary, in order gain access to evidence that can prove who is liable for the accident.

如有必要，我們將提起訴訟，以獲取可以證明誰對事故負責的證據。

13. Null and void（無法律效力的）

例句：

This Agreement shall lapse and become null and void if the Offering shall not have been completed on or before July 31, 2020.

如果要約在2020年7月31日或之前尚未完成，則本協議失效且無效。