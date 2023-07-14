  • 報價
14/07/2023

新入職想與同事多寒暄建立好關係？一文學識從7大方面打開話題！

　　剛入職渴望和同事打成一片？在電梯、pantry、走廊遇到同事dead air了怎麼辦？其實，在開啟雙方對話前，你可以試試看運用簡單的問句與對方交談。也許是問好，也許是詢問，但只要你敢先開口，你絕對會有很多跟同事交朋友、練習英文的機會。

 

　　本周，筆者為大家準備了一系列的英文聊天話題，助你打開社交大門，從而教你如何化解尷尬。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

一、百搭開場白

 

　　踏出第一步、開口打破僵局總是最難的，不過一旦打開了話匣子，接下來的就會輕鬆多了！

 

●    Hi, how’s your week going?

你好，這週過得怎樣？

 

●    How's your day going?

你好嗎？

 

●    How’s your day been so far?

你今天過得如何？

 

●    How long have you been working here? 

你在這裏工作多久了？

 

●    Hi. My name is _______ and I’m a part of the _______ team. Nice to meet you. Have you been to [popular coffee shop in area] yet?

你好。 我的名字是 _______，我是 _______ 團隊的一員。 很高興見到你。 你去過【該地區熱門咖啡店】了嗎？

 

二、主動提供幫助

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

●    These boxes look pretty heavy. Do you need a hand?

這些箱子看起來很重，你需要幫忙嗎？

 

●    You look a bit anxious. Can I help you with anything?

你看起來有點焦慮，我可以幫上甚麼忙嗎？

 

三、找出彼此的共通點

 

●    Have you been waiting long, too? I've been stuck here for half hour.

你也在這裏等很久了嗎？我在這裏等半小時了。

 

●    Do you visit here often? I think they serve the best coffee in this district.

你很常來這裏嗎？我覺得他們的咖啡是這一區最好的。

 

四、適當地尋求協助

 

●    Hello, I’m actually looking for recommendations for places to go for a lunch this week. I haven’t gotten to know the neighborhood well, but I thought, as someone who seems to know the ins and outs around here, you might have some suggestions.

你好，我正在尋找本周午飯的地方，但我對這個街區還不太了解，你似乎對這附近都挺了解的，或許可以提出一些建議？

 

●    Are there any good restaurants around here? Actually, I'm new here. It'd be great if there are some nice places to hang out sometimes.

這裏有好的餐廳嗎？ 其實我是新來的， 如果有一些好的地方可以讓我偶爾閒逛，那就太好了。

 

●    What do you think? Shall we share the taxi／Uber?

你覺得怎麼樣？我們要不要一起共乘的士／Uber呢？

 

五、在office與同事打開話題

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

●    How long have you worked here?

你在這裏工作多久了呢？

 

●    How long have you been at your job?

你在現在的工作崗位上做了幾年了？

 

●    I heard you recently transferred from the XXX department. How's the transition going for you?

我聽說你最近剛從XXX部門轉過來。你適應這轉變嗎？

 

●    What do you enjoy most about your work?

你最喜歡你工作的哪部分？

 

六、與同行業的人打開話題

 

●    How did you get into this industry？

你是怎麼進入這行業的呢？

 

●    Have you worked in other industries？

你曾在別的行業工作過嗎？

 

●    Will the recent changes in policies affect your business?

近來政策上的轉變會對你的工作有影響嗎？

 

七、與活動策劃人交談

 

●    This space is great. Thanks so much for organizing it. Do you plan things like this often?”

這地方很棒，非常感謝你的安排。你經常策劃這類活動嗎？

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

