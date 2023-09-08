  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

08/09/2023

商務英語 | Take on和Take over有咩分別？必學12個商務場合常用片語Phrasal Verb，生動、地道

  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　自問讀書時已經很努力學英語，用英語書面溝通完全不感困難，但每每要用英語與外國同事作口頭交流就總感到困難重重？這是因為在學期間，學校常側重於教授比較正式的「書寫英語」，可是口語用英語和書寫英語卻偏偏有著許多「大不同」，這導致我們的口語表達、理解能力相對較弱。口語用英語常會用到的「短語動詞」（Phrasal Verbs）更是不少人眼中的「大敵」！「短語動詞」通常由動詞和副詞／介詞組合而成，常見於英語母語使用者的口語表達當中。若能把商業英語常見的短語動詞學好，並適時的用到日常口語溝通當中的話，定能讓你說的英文更地道、更生動！今期，筆者整理出12個商業英語常見的短語動詞，並附上例句供你學習和參考。不想開會時聽不懂同事說的話？想說得一口更地道的英語？還不趕緊看下去？

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. Wind up 結束

 

Example:

I’d like to wind up the meeting by 12 p.m.

我想在下午12點之前結束會議。

 

2. Take over 接任；接管

 

Example:

Jason took over as senior manager two weeks ago.

Jason兩周前接任了高級經理一職。

 

3. Take on 承擔

 

Example 1:

I was asked to take on more responsibilities at the office.

我在公司被要求要承擔更多責任。

Example 2:

She is going to take on some responsibilities at work.

她將承擔工作上的一些責任。

 

4. Figure out 弄清楚；解決；弄明白

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

Example 1:

Our objective for today is to figure out a solution for this supplier crisis we’re going through.

我們今天的目標是為我們正在經歷的供應商危機找到解決方案。

Example 2:

I cannot figure out why he quit his job.

我不知道他為甚麼辭職。

 

5. Expand into 擴展、拓展

 

Example:

In the long term, I hope to expand into the English language market.

長遠來說，我希望能拓展英語市場。

 

6. Bring about 導致、引起、造成

 

Example:

This scandal brought about a change of the organization of our company.

這次的醜聞導致我們公司組織架構上的變動。

 

7. Shake up 進行調整

 

Example:

When you feel like you've outgrown your role with no signs of moving forward, it may be the time to shake things up a little.

如果你覺得自己的職務好像不再有挑戰性，也沒有進步的跡象，該是稍微做出改變的時候了。

 

8. Come online 開始工作、上線

 

Example:

Our new service is going to come online at the end of this month.

我們的新服務將在這月底上線。

 

9. Step aside 讓位、退出

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

Example:

Pressure will grow for him to step aside.

他將承受日益增加的下台壓力。

 

10. Measure up 符合、達到要求

 

Example:

Last month’s intake just didn’t measure up.

上個月納入的人數沒有達到預期的要求。

 

11. Step up 採取行動

 

Example:

Our new CEO really stepped up on this project! That’s great!

太好了，新的CEO真的在這project上採取行動了！

 

12. Step down 下台、讓位

 

Example:

Following multiple serious mistakes, the government official stepped down.

隨著多次嚴重的錯誤後，政府官員下台了。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

etnet財經‧生活app，一app在手，天下暢遊！► 立即下載

