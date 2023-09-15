  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治廣告背後銷售達人飛凡年輕夢HR唔易做職場女王裳色．惜裳
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

15/09/2023

英語電郵 | 出Trip商業夥伴盛情招待，回應Thank you是常識吧！寫答謝電郵必備單字、片語、實用句型！

#職場 #職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文 #商業英語 #電郵英語 #公幹 #出差 #英文單字 #英文片語 #英文實用句型 #感謝信 #語文增值 #打工仔 #上班一族
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　受到他人的恩惠後，回應thank you是常識吧？而商務往來上，受了別人的招待，最好寫一封感謝e-mail答謝別人。寫感謝信最主要的目的就是要感謝對方的好意，內容唔一定要好長，有時草草幾句也可以。一般來說，只要你想表達謝意時都適合寫感謝信，因為大家都喜歡收到這樣窩心的信函，這一點並沒有太大的語言或文化的差別。例如，如果是出差接受對方的招待，那麼感謝信最好在回來後一星期內寄出。本周，筆者會同大家介紹番「答謝招待」的必備「單字」、「片語」、「實用句型」、如何用e-mail「答謝招待」以及「回覆答謝招待函」的技巧。

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Part 1：「答謝招待」必備單字片語

 

帶某人四處走走

show（somebody）around

 

安排旅程

arrange a tour

 

帶某人參觀景點

show（somebody）the sights

 

帶某人遊覽

take（somebody）on a tour

 

極好的

superb

 

豪華的

splendid

 

出色的

fantastic

 

卓越的

exceptional

 

有啟發性的

informative

 

有收穫的

productive

 

好極了；非常好

couldn't be better

 

熱情的招待

a hospitable reception

 

殷勤；好客的

hospitable

 

親切的

gracious

 

Part 2：「答謝招待」必學的句型

 

句型1：「表達旅途愉快」

“ how much I enjoyed my recent trip to +地點

 

Example：

Just a brief note to let you know how much I enjoyed my recent trip to Singapore.

只是想來信讓你知道最近這趟「新加坡之旅」讓我感到非常愉快。

 

句型2：「感謝對方招待」

“It was nice of（somebody）to + Verb（動詞）＂

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

Example：

It was nice of you to arrange a tour of the countryside for me.

承蒙你為我安排郊區旅遊，不勝感激。

 

句型3：「印象深刻或讓人享受的事」

“ It was a real treat to + Verb（動詞）＂

 

Example：

It was a real treat to visit the Kranji War Memorial and Bright Hill Temple.

參觀克蘭芝戰爭紀念館和光明山寺真是一種享受。

 

句型4：「期待有機會回報」

“On your next business trip to +地方 , it would be my pleasure to + Verb（動詞）＂

 

Example：

On your next business trip to Tokyo, it would be my pleasure to take you around the city.

下次你到東京出差時，希望我有榮幸能帶你四處遊覽。

 

Part 3：如何用e-mail答謝招待

 

（Credit：https://stock.adobe.com/

 

To：aliciarichards027@gmail.com

Subject：Recent Meeting in Singapore

 

Dear Alicia,

 

[表達旅遊愉快Just a brief note to let you know how much I enjoyed my recent trip to Singapore]. [感謝對方招待It was nice of you to arrange a tour of the countryside for me, and it was a real treat to visit the Kranji War Memorial and Bright Hill Temple.]

 

I was pleased that we were able to come to an agreement regarding exclusive agency. We certainly look forward to working with you in entering this new and exciting market.

 

[表示願意回報對方 On your next business trip to Tokyo, it would be my pleasure to take you around the city.]

 

Thank you once again for all of your assistance during my trip.

 

Regards,

Mollie

 

Part 4：更多相關例句

 

　　1.    Thank you for being such gracious hosts.

　　謝謝你的盛情款待。

 

　　2.    It's our pleasure. I'm glad that everything works out.

　　這是我們的榮幸。 我很高興一切順利。

 

　　3.    I appreciate all of your assistance during my recent business trip.

　　感謝您的在這趟商務之旅中的所有協助。

 

　　4.    Thank you again for taking me out for such a memorable dinner.

　　再次感謝你帶我出去享受這麼難忘的晚餐。

 

　　5.    You were such a great host. I look forward to the opportunity to reciprocate your hospitality.

　　你真是個好東道主。 我期待有機會回報您的熱情款待。

 

 

