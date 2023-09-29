求職自薦Email | 心儀公司沒有登招聘廣告？主動出擊寫意向書！必學12個英文實用句 + Email範例

望穿秋水，心儀的公司沒有刊登招聘廣告怎麽辦？你有沒有想過主動撰寫「意向書」，力求取得一職？

（credit : https://stock.adobe.com）



甚麼是意向書？你有想過一封意向書能助你取得心儀的工作嗎？ 眾所周知，並非每一間公司都會把所有職位空缺都刊登於求職網站或搜索引擎上的。 很多時候，一些較高的職位都是由內部人員或通過轉介填補的。因此，公司沒有刊登招聘廣告並不代表不缺人手，而你其實大可以考慮主動邁出一步，向心儀的公司表達意向，積極爭取入職機會。在大多數情況下，意向書可用以表示對某個工作或職位空缺感興趣，另外，也可以用來向心儀的公司介紹自己，告知對方自己的資歷和職業意向，從而期盼獲得對方青睞，並由他們為你安排合適的工作崗位。

本周，筆者準備了12個實用字句及一篇Email範例，以便大家主動出擊，向心儀的公司投寫意向書，力求取得一職！

Useful phrases & expressions：

（credit : https://stock.adobe.com）

1. A strong aptitude

強大的才能；天賦

2. As a recent honors graduate in (e.g. Marketing) at the XXX University, ......

作為XX大學的XX系榮譽畢業生，

3. Since the beginning of my academic major studies, ......

自從我的專業學習開始以來，......

4. I have researched a number of companies.

我研究了許多公司

5. Without doubt, XXX Company is at the top of my list of “dream employers”.

毫無疑問，XXX公司在我的“理想僱主”列表中名列第一。

6. I am writing to inquire......

來函詢問......

7. Be eager to gain hands-on experience

渴望獲得實踐經驗

8. Bring (something) to the table (=contribute something useful)

貢獻

e.g. I can bring different skills and experience to the table.

我可以貢獻不同的技能和經驗。

9. To contribute to an XXX Company's continued success

為XXX公司的持續成功做出貢獻

10. To add my name to your pool of potential job candidates

將我的名字添加到你的潛在求職者名單中

11. I would truly be thrilled to have the opportunity to use my skills working for XXX公司.

倘若我能有機會利用我的技能為XXX公司工作，我將感到非常高興。

12. Thank you for your time, consideration, and forthcoming response.

感謝你的時間、體諒和即將來臨的答覆。

電郵範例：

（credit: https://stock.adobe.com/）

Dear Mr. Chan,

As a recent honors graduate 榮譽畢業生 in Marketing at the University of Kowloon, I am eager 渴望 to find a position with one of the best marketing agencies. Since the beginning of my academic major studies, I have researched a number of companies so as to determine which might provide challenging 具有挑戰性的 career opportunities. Without doubt 毫無疑問, ABC Collection LTD is at the top of my list of “dream employers”.

As such, I am writing to inquire if you are anticipating needing either intern 實習 or entry-level 入門級 marketing officer in the near future. Being eager to gain hands-on experience, I am willing to work my way up within your company.

The talents that I can bring to the table include a strong aptitude in the areas of Consumer Behaviour消費者行為, Customer Relationship Management客戶關係管理, Management and Organisations, Service Management, and Advertising and Promotion廣告和推廣. I maintained a 3.98 GPA and above for the entirety of my four years.

I would be grateful 感激 if you would add my name to your pool of potential 潛在的 job candidates. Please find my CV attached for your consideration. Please let me know if I can provide you with any additional information – I would welcome the opportunity to speak with you to learn more about career opportunities at C&C Collection LTD. I am immensely grateful 非常感謝for your time and I hope to hear from you very soon.

Yours sincerely,

Sally Wong

最後，祝大家應聘成功，美夢成真。