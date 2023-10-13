商業英語│創業必學！眾籌、現金流英語是甚麼？14個關於創業資金常見用語+實用句子

入正題前，先考考大家以下六個terms的英文是甚麼：「眾籌」、「經常性開支」、「資助者」、「個人投資者」、「現金流」、「創業基金」。這是都是大家談到「創業」時，經常掛在口唇邊的詞語，試問怎可以不知呢？想「溝通無障礙」地和外國人談談創業夢，甚至開拓國際市場？那麽，你一定要繼續往下看這篇文章的兩大部分！

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

Part 1：與「創業資金」有關的常見單詞及片語

1. overhead

經常性開支

（營運費用寫作 ‘overhead costs’，而英式英語中則用 ‘overheads’）

2. backer

贊助人；資助者

3. individual investors

個人投資者

4. institutional investors

機構投資者

5. crowdfunding群眾集資 ；眾籌

（--> engage the crowd to co-fund projects and startup ventures.

比較出名的平台：Kickstarter, Indiegogo）

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

6. Donation-based Crowdfunding

基於捐贈的眾籌

7. Debt Crowdfunding

債務眾籌

8. Equity Crowdfunding

股權眾籌

（--> These types of platforms do crowdfunding and startup investment opportunities for investors.

募資人通過平臺集合眾多個人投資者小額投資，以支持其創業經營或其他社會事業的新型融資模式。）

9. venture capitalist

財務機構；創業投資者 (可指個人或財務機構)

10. cash flow

現金流量

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

11. seed money

創業基金；本錢

12. a broader array of options

更廣泛的選擇

Part 2：與「創業資金」有關的句子

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

1. I suggest partially financing our business venture by looking into an alternative option like crowdfunding：

我建議藉由尋找其他的選項像是群眾集資來籌措我們創業的部分資金

● taking advantage of peer-to-peer（P2P）lending

利用網路點對點的借貸服務（借貸）

● using social impact bonds

利用社會效益債券（或稱社會影響力債券）

2. Today’s crowdfunding enables entrepreneurs to reach more capital partners, and gives investors a broader array of options.

現今的眾籌使創業者能夠接觸到更多的資本合作夥伴，並為投資者提供更廣泛的選擇。

3. Crowdfunding is a fantastic way to prove our concept and gain social proof for later fundraising efforts.

眾籌是一種用來證明我們的理念的有效方式，並為我們以後的籌款工作獲得社會認同。

4. I've broken down the numbers for possible expenditures as well as expected profits in the first year.

我已經細分可能花費的金額以及第一年的預期獲利。