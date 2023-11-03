職場英語 | 旅遊淡季旺季點表達？一系列超實用例句與外國客戶無障礙溝通

下個月就是旅游旺季「聖誕節」了！考考大家，「旺季」、「淡季」英文是甚麼？無論你從事甚麼行業，都有可能有淡旺季之分，例如酒店業的入住率、旅行社的出團率、零售業的銷售率等等。

本周，筆者會為大家介紹「淡季」、「旺季」的各種表達方式，並提供一系列的例句供你參考。以後要跟外國人談論淡旺季，或者在商業匯報時談論到該項產品的淡旺季銷售策略時，就不怕「口啞啞」啦！事不宜遲，let’s go！

Part I：「淡季」

i)「淡季」的表達方式：

1. off-season

2. low season

3. slack season（'slack' :「鬆弛」）

4. dull season （'dull' :「枯燥；平淡」）

ii) 與「淡季」相關的參考句子 ：

Example 1:

Here are a few itineraries （行程）and winter programs as well as some links to more information on off-season travel in Singapore.

這裏有一些行程和冬季計劃，以及一些網站，你可以參考一下有關新加坡淡季旅行的資料。

Example 2:

Air tickets （機票）are cheaper in the off-season.

淡季機票比較便宜。

Example 3:

If saving money is the name of the game, low season marks the best time to go to Finland.

如果「省錢」是旅遊的宗旨，那麼淡季就是前往芬蘭的最佳時間了。

Example 4:

The slack season to visit Shanghai is mainly in winter as the cold weather is not very suitable for tourists to go sightseeing outdoors（戶外觀光）.

到上海旅遊的淡季主要是冬天，因為寒冷的天氣不太適合遊客到戶外觀光。

Example 5:

The business does not go well in a low season.

淡季時生意都不景氣。

Example 6:

Spring is generally the low season of the industry we are in.

春季通常是我們這行業的淡季。

Example 7:

January is the slack season.

一月是淡季。

Example 8:

Next month is our dull season.

下個月是我們的淡季。

Example 9:

Traveling off-season is not just a great way keep costs down（降低成本）. Instead, it is a fantastic way to get to know the locals while avoiding hordes of（成群的） other tourists.

淡季旅行不僅是降低成本的好方法。而且，你可藉著淡季去了解當地人，同時避免碰到成群的遊客。

Example 10:

An online retailer’s peak season is the year’s high point of traffic and sales.

在線零售商的旺季是該年度的流量和銷量最高點。

Part II：「旺季」

i)「旺季」的表達方式：

1. high season

2. peak season

3. busy season

4. tourist season （旅遊旺季）

ii) 與「旺季」相關的參考句子 ：

Example 1.

Summer is the peak season at seaside hotels（海邊酒店）.

夏天是海邊酒店的旺季。

Example 2.

How to maintain guest happiness during busy season is our concern.

在旺季如何保持客人滿足是我們關注的問題。

Example 3.

Hotels are often full during Christmas holiday— a high season.

在聖誕節假期這旅遊旺季，酒店經常客滿。

Example 4.

Traveling during the high season is obviously the most expensive time to do so.

在旺季旅行顯然是最昂貴的時候。

Example 5.

Shoppers are particularly active during peak season.

在旺季期間，購物者尤其活躍。

Example 6.

Staffing is even more important during high season, which makes training a priority.

員工編制在旺季期間更為重要，這使培訓成為重中之重。

Example 7.

Revenues from the hotel sector rose 14% during the high season.

旺季期間，酒店業的收入增長了14％。

Example 8.

The money that can be made during the high season may compensate for （彌補）the low demand during the low season.

旺季期間賺到的或可彌補淡季不足的需求。

Example 9.

Hotel bookings may fall after this tourist season.

在旅遊旺季之後，酒店訂房率可能會下降。

Example 10.

Tourist high season is normally from June to August.

旅遊旺季通常是從六月到八月期間。

P.S. 在淡季與旺季之間的那段時間可稱為「平季（shoulder season）」。



