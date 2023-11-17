面試英文 | 被問'What are your long-term plans?'應該點答？ 教你用英文談人生目標 + 見工應對技巧

連星爺周星馳也說過：「做人冇夢想，同條鹹魚有咩分別？」這句說話，對我而言，我不能再認同更多。每個人都有自己的夢想和人生目標，有的人想成就一番大事，建功立業成為偉人；與此同時，亦有人嘅人生目標只求嫁個有錢人，做個幸福的「少奶奶（泛指家庭中年輕的已婚婦女）」。雖說夢想無分貴賤，但是保守起見，大家在求職面中還是不要像吃了「誠實豆沙包」一樣，應對時還是適宜說得大方得體一些。那麼，到底要怎樣回答才算「上得大枱」，莊重得體而又可能讓面試官給你加分呢？今期就和大家分享一些例子，講講如何用英文得體回答有關「目標」的提問，讓你面試應對冇難度！



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

問題1：What are your long-term plans?

你的長期計劃是甚麼？



類似問法：

● Where do you want to be 10 years from now?

10年後你想成為甚麼樣子?

＊應答小技巧＊

說明自己的計劃是在應徵職位及公司工作的延長線上，然後具體說明該目標。



參考回應A：

First of all, I’d like to build a career with your company. If I am successful at obtaining this position as an assistant manager, my next step will be to become a manager at one of your hotels. After that, I would like to move even higher in your corporate management.

首先，我希望能在貴公司達成職業志向。若能順利獲得這份助理經理的職位，我接下來的目標便是在貴公司的其中一家酒店擔任經理。之後，我也希望能夠在貴公司擔任更高階的管理職位。





參考回應B：

I would be delighted to have an opportunity to be stationed in your Beijing Office, in order to be able to contribute to your business in China. Then, I would like to utilize this valuable experience from your China project in your headquarters in a management position.

為了對於貴公司在中國的業務有所貢獻，我希望能有機會派駐到北京的分公司工作。然後，我希望能在總公司擔任管理階層的工作，充分發揮中國項目中的經驗。

問題2：What are your personal short-term goals?

你的短期目標是甚麼？



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

類似問法：

● What are your short-term career objectives?

你的短期目標是甚麼？

● Tell me about your short-term personal ambitions.

談談你個人的短期目標。



＊應答小技巧＊

長期目標與短期目標必須擁有連貫性的職業志向。因此，將目前應徵的工作的定位明確化是相當重要的。但由於許多人都尚未清楚地決定自己的職業志向，這時，說明想要先熟悉職場也算是避重就輕的一種方法。



參考回應A：

I would like to quickly adapt to the people, business culture, and customers in the area I will be assigned to.

我希望能夠在被指派的職務領域上，早點熟悉同事、公司文化以及客戶。



參考回應B：

Currently, I’m learning Japanese and Thai. I believe that being multilingual is vital to support and help customers as I work for hotels.

目前，我正在學習日語和泰語。 我相信在酒店工作的話，能操多國語言對於支持和幫助客戶至關重要。

問題3：How are you going to achieve your career goals?

你將如何實現職業目標？



(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

類似問法：

● How will you accomplish your career objectives?

你將如何實現職業目標？



＊應答小技巧＊

可針對「提升技能」、「累積經驗」、「積極進取」、「腳踏實地」、「設定目標」、「找尋優質職場」等方面說明。



參考回應A：

I will exert all my efforts to upgrade my skills on the decision-making process. This will require a considerable amount of studying and time spent exploring new technology and I am looking forward to doing this.

我將盡一切努力提升決策能力。 這需要大量的學習和探索新技術的時間，而我期望自己完成這件事情。



參考回應B：

I will achieve my career goals through hard work and patience. Careers are not built overnight. I will continue to do my best and work step by step to establish my career. By successfully accomplishing one task and one job at a time, I will be able to continue to advance and thus achieve my career goals.

我將通過努力和毅力實現我的職業目標。職業生涯不是一夜之間建成的。 我將繼續盡我所能，一步一步地努力建立自己的事業。我想藉由在適當的時間內達成某項工作或使命，從而使我持續地向前邁進，最終必定能夠達成職業目標。

問題4：Describe your dream job.

請說明你理想中的工作。



類似問法：

Tell me about your ideal job

說說你理想中的職業。



＊應答小技巧＊

自然地說明自己想做的事情及勝任愉快的工作，以及這些工作將會對公司有所貢獻。



參考回應A:

I think that my dream job would be to manage one of your hotels abroad in a less urban environment. That would give me the opportunity to do the work I love as well as the opportunity to live abroad and have an adventure at the same time. Ideally, this would be in a country where I could learn a new language as I worked and lived there.

我夢寐以求的工作是經營貴公司旗下一家位於外國比較郊區的酒店。這樣一來，不僅能夠有機會從事我喜歡的工作，還能住在海外，同時有機會冒險。最理想的是能夠藉由工作學習當地語言。



參考回應B:

My dream job is to be in the middle of the growing industry where your company is. Your strategies of expanding business in Southeast Asia provides a location where my knowledge of Southeast Asia can be fully utilized.

我的理想是在像貴公司一樣的發展中產業的核心單位工作。而了解東南亞商業文化的我，相信能在貴公司的東南亞業務擴大策略中得到充分發揮的機會。