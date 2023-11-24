職場英語│Word-of-mouth、Raise the bar是甚麼意思？ 學識5個商業慣用語免誤解

商業世界中常用的商業英語慣用語（business idioms）一般比成語更生活化及簡明生動。然而，由於我們不可單靠字面意思推斷商業慣用語的真正意指，因此面對這一類idioms時，總是會感到困惑，甚至會因誤解或誤用而鬧出大大的笑話。如果我們不學會一些常見的business idioms的話，進行商業交流的時候或會感到疑惑，甚至完全跟不上對話內容和節奏。 既然學習business idiom如此重要，本周就讓我們看一下在職場和日常生活經常使用的5個idioms吧！

1. Touch base with (+ somebody) 與某人聯繫

意思：

在棒球場上，“Base” 指的是「壘」。跑壘的時侯，棒球員必須“touch base”才算攻佔那個壘。“Touch base with (某人)” 意指跟某人聯繫。



例句1：

Let’s touch base early next week to see how much progress has been made.

下週初我們再聯絡一下，看看進展如何。



例句2：

I'll touch base with you when I'm back from Japan.

當我從日本回來時，我會和你聯繫。

2. Raise the bar 提高標準

意思：

“Raise”=「提高」，”bar”=「桿」，”raise the bar”的字面意思就是 ”把桿子提高”。”To raise the bar” 的意思就是“to raise the standard of quality”。



例句1：

To some extent, the pandemic has raised the bar for digital experiences.

某種程度上，疫情提高了人們對數位體驗的要求。



例句2：

The company has raised the bar across every facet of its business value chain.

該公司提高了其業務價值鏈各個方面的標準。

3. Up in the air 尚未決定；懸而未決



意思：

“Up in the air” 的意思是「某件事的結果尚不清楚」，或「某一方還沒有作出決定」。



例句：

Take the time to close deals that have been up in the air.

抓緊時間盡早處理好未完成的交易。

4. Word of mouth 口頭的；口傳的



意思：

“Word of mouth”的字面意思就是「嘴裡說出的話」。在商業語境中，意指「消息通過口頭轉述的方式」傳播。



例句1：

Word-of-mouth publicity is said to be one of the best ways to spread product information.

口碑宣傳據說是傳播產品信息的最佳方式之一。



例句2：

I heard about this company by word of mouth from a friend.

我是從朋友口中聽說這家公司的。

5. Go through the roof 價格飛漲



意思：

“Go through the roof”的意思為「（價格）衝破屋頂」。



例句1：

Home prices are going through the roof.

房價正在飆升。



例句2：

Our stock prices went through the roof last week.

上周，我們的股票價格飛漲。