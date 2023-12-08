  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
08/12/2023

商業電郵｜同事、商業伙伴新婚、生子、得獎！教你撰寫祝賀Email打好關係！即學28個祝賀單字片語+3電郵範例

#擺酒 #喜慶 #結婚 #生仔 #攞獎 #畢業 #同事 #商業伙伴 #成就 #喜慶事 #慶祝 #電郵 #祝賀電郵 #技能解鎖 #英文教學 #學校
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

 

　　每逢年尾，喜慶事就會特別多，生仔的生仔、結婚的結婚、擺酒的擺酒、攞獎的攞獎、畢業的畢業。正所謂「人逢喜事精神爽」，當同事或商業伙伴有成就或喜慶事值得慶祝時，心情就會特別好，呢個時候，你就要把握機遇喇！係呢個重要嘅Moment ，只要略花些少時間和心思簡簡單單的寫個祝賀電郵表達心意，美言幾句，想必定能討好對方取得歡心，從而有效地打好良好關係和人際網絡。「機會嚟啦飛雲！」還不趕緊學學如何撰寫祝賀電郵來迎接年尾？

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

Part 1：「表達祝賀」必學的單字片語

 

畢業

Graduation

 

結婚

Wedding

 

訂婚

Engagement

 

結婚紀念日

Wedding anniversary

 

升職

Promotion

 

生日

Birthday

 

感激

Grateful

 

開幕／就職

Inauguration

 

蒸蒸日上

Be booming

Be forging ahead

Be flourishing

 

幸福美滿

Happiness in the years ahead

 

獲得真正的幸福

Procure true happiness

 

過著幸福的生活

Live a happy life

 

白頭偕老

Live in harmony and mutual respect

Live together till old and grey

 

事事順利;萬事如意

All the best for the future

 

祝賀

Congratulate（somebody）on（something）

 

優異的演出

Superb performance

 

傑出成就

Outstanding achievement

 

重要成就

Significant accomplishment

 

體貼的

Kind

Thoughtful

Delicate

 

真摯的／真誠的

Genuine

Sincere

 

衷心的

Heartfelt

Hearty

 

Part 2：「表達祝賀」必學句型


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

句型1：「寫信祝賀」

“I am writing to congratulate (somebody) + on (something)!＂

 

Example：

e.g. I am writing to congratulate you on your recent wedding!

我寫信是要向你新婚賀喜！

 

句型2：「表達高興的心情」

“I am pleased + to + verb 動詞＂

 

Example：

e.g. I was pleased to hear this great news.

我很高興聽到這個好消息。

 

句型3：「表達祝賀」

"I wish you +祝賀語"

 

Example：

e.g. I wish you all the best for the future.

祝你未來事事順利。

 

Part 3A：如何用E-mail祝賀新婚

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

To: evanawong@thinkpositive.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your Recent Wedding!

 

Dear Evana,

 

[表示恭喜I am writing to congratulate you on your recent wedding!] [表達高興的心情I was so happy when I heard this good news. ]

 

You and your husband are a perfect pair, and [新婚祝賀語I wish you both nothing but happiness, love, and joy in the years ahead在未來的歲月裏.]

 

Once again, congratulations, and have a wonderful honeymoon度蜜月!

 

Best Regards,

Joan

 

Part 4A：如何用E-mail祝賀BB誕生

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

To: beth_w@wiseman.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your New Baby

 

Dear Elizabeth,

 

I know that this must be a busy time for you. However, [表示恭喜 I wanted to write to congratulate you on the birth of your daughter this past weekend.]

 

[表達高興的心情I've been looking forward to hearing this good news for months.] We've all been on pins and needles as the day grew closer and now we are all so excited that your daughter is here, .

 

Motherhood is certainly very special, and [新手媽媽祝賀語 I am certain that you will be a wonderful mother.]

 

Once again, congratulations, and enjoy the new addition to your family家庭的新成員!

 

Best Regards,

Evelyn

 

Part 5A：如何用E-mail祝賀得獎

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

To: felix_zhang@qualitylife.com

Subject: Congratulations on Your Award

 

Dear Felix,

 

[恭喜得獎I am writing this brief e-mail to offer my heartiest congratulations我最衷心的祝賀 to you on the award that was given to you last weekend.] It certainly is quite an honor to be named the Salesperson of the Year年度銷售人員 for your entire company!

 

[表達高興的心情I was pleased to hear this great news from my colleague, Yannes Fong, who was at the awards banquet.] I can't say that I was surprised to hear that you'd won, though, since you've always offered such great sales service.

 

It's nice to know that I will be working with such a top salesperson, and
[得獎祝賀語I wish you many years of continued success持續成功 in the future.] Once again congratulations, and enjoy your award.

 

Regards,

Jason

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

etnet全新YouTube頻道「健康好人生」，助你實現健康好人生！► 立即訂閱

etnet.com.hk