搵工見工｜應徵管理層必睇！教你應對3大熱門面試問題！被問「主管不和處理方法」別做一件事！即睇參考回應及應對小技巧

上文提到，在香港，轉工的旺季是在農曆新年後開始。力爭上游的心，人皆有之，無論你打算喺舊公司發展或是過下塘搵食，一個準備充足的面試一定能助你一臂之力，讓你如有神助，踏上升職加薪之路！有見及此，今期繼續「應應節」，接著討論另外3條在應徵管理層職位時有可能遇到的熱門問題以及參考回應，讓你在假期補補腦，準備迎接2024的「實戰」！

1. How do you handle tension with your boss?

你如何處理與主管之間的不和?

＊應答小技巧＊

溝通是關鍵，不要提及負面的評論。



參考回應A:

I try to avoid creating such tension with my boss by communicating.

我會和主管溝通以避免彼此關係緊張。



參考回應B:

I try to speak with my boss directly when I feel that there is a problem. I strongly believe that honest and open communication is the best way to have a good relationship and keep tension to a minimum. Unfortunately, there will always be some tension in such relationships.

當我覺得有問題時，我會直接和主管溝通。我相信誠實與放開心胸的溝通是建立良好關係與將衝突降到最低的最佳方法。不幸的是,即使關係良好也免不了些許不和。



2. How do you plan and organize a project?

你如何計畫、準備一項企劃?

＊應答小技巧＊

若對處理艱難的工作有好的想法或方法可以在此時向主考官提出，相信這樣的回答會大受肯定。另外，可以朝時間管理、交貨期限管理、優先順序及充分授權、特別工作小組等方面回答。

參考回應A:

I make up a basic project plan covering the objective and mission, current situation, both current and future market requirements, obstacle analysis, available or required resources, and target accomplishment dates. Then, while implementing the basic plan, I review the progress in a monthly basis for six-month projects and determine thenecessary corrective actions.



我會為企劃制定一個計畫雛型，涵蓋企劃的目的及使命,，現狀、現在與未來的市場需求、障礙分析、可使用的或需要的資源及完成的目標期限。接著，在執行計畫雛型時,如果是為期6個月的企劃，我會逐月檢討進度,判斷需要做什麽樣的調整。

參考回應B:

The first thing I do is to examine both the situation and the goals of the project. After that I start to write a plan for how to reach those goals. Then, I start to implement the plan, but I am careful to stop periodically and evaluate how the project is going. It is important to be able to adjust the project midway if necessary.

首先我會檢視企劃的狀況及目標，再來寫下達成目標的方法。之後便是計畫的執行，我會定期停下腳步，審慎評估計畫的推動情形, 有必要時會在計畫執行中途做調整，我認為這是很重妥的事情。

3. How do you manage your week at work and set realistic deadlines?

你如何安排一週的工作並擬定能夠實際達成的工作進度?

[類似問法]

How do you manage your work schedule in order to meet deadlines?

你如何安排期限前的工作進度?



＊應答小技巧＊

當然實際狀況因職業而異，但這裡的關鍵在於優先順序，重點在於如何判斷優先順位並付諸行動、如何配合既定的完成期限與進度 。



參考回應A:

I try to step back from time to time to take a look on the overall situation and set priorities.

為了掌握整體的狀況,每隔一段時間我會做檢討，然後定出處理的優先順序。



參考回應B:

It is not a question of my setting the deadlines. They are already set. We need so many guests, so many meals, and so many activities. I just work hard and try to keep abreast of

it all.

這裡的問題不是自己如何設定工作的完成期限，期限是已經定好的。我們需要很多的貴賓、餐會及活動，而我只是努力工作讓事情能夠準時完成。





