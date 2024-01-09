  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
小薯茶水間
職場英語教室玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識命運占星台我做Marketing辦公室政治廣告背後銷售達人飛凡年輕夢HR唔易做職場女王裳色．惜裳英倫出走日記
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

09/01/2024

《華爾街日報》公開企業CIO推薦書單！AI、管理、數碼轉型主題！邊本係經濟學人年度最佳新書？馬斯克傳、AI科學家李飛飛回憶錄上榜

#打工仔
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

　　《華爾街日報》（Wall Street Journal）早前公開多個國際企業的資訊總監（CIO）高層及《華》編輯的推薦書單，18 本書離不開人工智能（AI）、管理、數碼轉型等大主題，其中一書更是《金融時報》、《經濟學人》年度最佳新書，即睇完整書單。

 

　　像美國 Tampa 綜合醫院首席創新總監（chief digital and innovation officer）Scott Arnold 就推薦《See Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence》，探討企業如何在數碼時代兼顧革新及優化發展。Arnold 形容這本書就像一個「傷感的提醒」，很多公司面對轉變時往往因「錯過了信號」或反應遲緩，導致公司走下坡，因而提醒企業管理層需比競爭對手更警覺、更有遠見，才能走得更遠。

 

《See Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence》

 

　　專門解決企業軟體需求的 ServiceNow 首席科技總監 Chris Bedi 則推介《Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World》。他表示，企業管理層都想在 AI 主導的未來取得成功，書中正正提供了不少實用框架及真實事例。《CHIP WAR: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology》是金融軟體公司 Intuit 首席科技總監 Alex Balazs 推薦的書，曾獲《金融時報》年度最佳商業書、《經濟學人》年度最佳新書、《紐約時報》暢銷書等殊榮，講述全球晶片爭奪戰對政治、經濟、科技的影響。

 

《Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World》

 

《CHIP WAR: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology》

 

 

　　精品國際酒店集團（Choice Hotels International）資訊總監 Brian Kirkland 推薦主打數碼轉型主題的《Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AI》，她指由疫情到生成式 AI 的興起，轉型及創新比從前任何時候都重要，企業管理層要以不同方式思考才能在未來取得成功。《The Wall Street Journal》也推薦了由華裔科學家李飛飛撰寫的回憶錄《AI科學家李飛飛的視界之旅》、麻省理工學院（MIT）首席科學家 Andrew McAfee 的《The Geek Way: The Radical Mindset that Drives》、Walter Isaacson 的《馬斯克傳》，以及哈佛商學院教授 Amy Edmondson 的《Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well》。

 

《Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AI》

 

《The Worlds I See: Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery at the Dawn of AI》　

 

1.    《See Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence 》/ George S. Day and Paul J.H. Schoemaker (2019)
2.    《Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology 》/ Chris Miller (2022)
3.    《Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World 》/ Marco Iansiti and Karim R. Lakhani (2020)
4.    《Leading with Heart: Five Conversations That Unlock Creativity, Purpose, and Results 》/ John Baird and Edward Sullivan (2022)
5.    《Workforce Ecosystems: Reaching Strategic Goals with People, Partners, and Technologies 》/ Elizabeth J. Altman, David Kiron, Jeff Schwartz and Robin Jones (2023)
6.    《Seven Women: And the Secret of Their Greatness 》/ Eric Metaxas (2015)
7.    《The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond 》/ Peter Lee, Carey Goldberg and Isaac Kohane (2023)
8.    《Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World 》/ Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Tantum Collins, David Silverman and Chris Fussell (2015)
9.    《The Disruption Mindset: Why Some Organizations Transform While Others Fail 》/ Charlene Li (2019)
10.    《Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AI 》/ Eric Lamarre, Kate Smaje and Rodney Zemmel (2023)
11.    《The Founder’s Mentality: How to Overcome the Predictable Crises of Growth 》/ Chris Zook and James Allen (2016)
12.    《Execution: The Discipline of Getting Things Done 》/ Larry Bossidy and Ram Charan (2002)
13.    《The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond 》/ Peter Lee, Carey Goldberg and Isaac Kohane (2023)
14.    《Build: An Orthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making 》/ Tony Fadell (2022)
15.    《The Worlds I See: Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery at the Dawn of AI 》/ Dr. Fei-Fei Li (2023)
16.    《The Geek Way: The Radical Mindset That Drives Extraordinary Results 》/ Andrew McAfee (2023)
17.    《Elon Musk 》/ Walter Isaacson (2023)
18.    《Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well 》/ Amy Edmondson (2023)

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【訂閱有賞】25度生活YouTube頻道 暖暖冬日賞你etnet 30週年珍藏版2024年曆卡 + keroppi加大版毛毯！► 立即訂閱

我要回應

更多小薯茶水間文章

你可能感興趣

#打工仔

更多職場文章

放大顯示
風水蔣知識

職場新常態

最緊要健康

精選文章

投票區

DIVA CHANNEL

  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

九宮飛星2024！有咩生肖犯太歲？九宮飛星圖點睇？九宮飛星風水佈局要點擺？即睇靈靈法教你九運風水點部署！

【訂閱有賞】訂閱健康好人生YouTube頻道 賞你etnet 30週年珍藏版2024年曆卡 + etnet精美筆記本

etnet定存息率比較神器！幫你搵邊間銀行最高息

etnet.com.hk