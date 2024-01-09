《華爾街日報》公開企業CIO推薦書單！AI、管理、數碼轉型主題！邊本係經濟學人年度最佳新書？馬斯克傳、AI科學家李飛飛回憶錄上榜

《華爾街日報》（Wall Street Journal）早前公開多個國際企業的資訊總監（CIO）高層及《華》編輯的推薦書單，18 本書離不開人工智能（AI）、管理、數碼轉型等大主題，其中一書更是《金融時報》、《經濟學人》年度最佳新書，即睇完整書單。

像美國 Tampa 綜合醫院首席創新總監（chief digital and innovation officer）Scott Arnold 就推薦《See Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence》，探討企業如何在數碼時代兼顧革新及優化發展。Arnold 形容這本書就像一個「傷感的提醒」，很多公司面對轉變時往往因「錯過了信號」或反應遲緩，導致公司走下坡，因而提醒企業管理層需比競爭對手更警覺、更有遠見，才能走得更遠。

《See Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence》

專門解決企業軟體需求的 ServiceNow 首席科技總監 Chris Bedi 則推介《Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World》。他表示，企業管理層都想在 AI 主導的未來取得成功，書中正正提供了不少實用框架及真實事例。《CHIP WAR: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology》是金融軟體公司 Intuit 首席科技總監 Alex Balazs 推薦的書，曾獲《金融時報》年度最佳商業書、《經濟學人》年度最佳新書、《紐約時報》暢銷書等殊榮，講述全球晶片爭奪戰對政治、經濟、科技的影響。

《Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World》

《CHIP WAR: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology》

精品國際酒店集團（Choice Hotels International）資訊總監 Brian Kirkland 推薦主打數碼轉型主題的《Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AI》，她指由疫情到生成式 AI 的興起，轉型及創新比從前任何時候都重要，企業管理層要以不同方式思考才能在未來取得成功。《The Wall Street Journal》也推薦了由華裔科學家李飛飛撰寫的回憶錄《AI科學家李飛飛的視界之旅》、麻省理工學院（MIT）首席科學家 Andrew McAfee 的《The Geek Way: The Radical Mindset that Drives》、Walter Isaacson 的《馬斯克傳》，以及哈佛商學院教授 Amy Edmondson 的《Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well》。

《Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AI》

《The Worlds I See: Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery at the Dawn of AI》

1. 《See Sooner, Act Faster: How Vigilant Leaders Thrive in an Era of Digital Turbulence 》/ George S. Day and Paul J.H. Schoemaker (2019)

2. 《Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology 》/ Chris Miller (2022)

3. 《Competing in the Age of AI: Strategy and Leadership When Algorithms and Networks Run the World 》/ Marco Iansiti and Karim R. Lakhani (2020)

4. 《Leading with Heart: Five Conversations That Unlock Creativity, Purpose, and Results 》/ John Baird and Edward Sullivan (2022)

5. 《Workforce Ecosystems: Reaching Strategic Goals with People, Partners, and Technologies 》/ Elizabeth J. Altman, David Kiron, Jeff Schwartz and Robin Jones (2023)

6. 《Seven Women: And the Secret of Their Greatness 》/ Eric Metaxas (2015)

7. 《The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond 》/ Peter Lee, Carey Goldberg and Isaac Kohane (2023)

8. 《Team of Teams: New Rules of Engagement for a Complex World 》/ Gen. Stanley McChrystal, Tantum Collins, David Silverman and Chris Fussell (2015)

9. 《The Disruption Mindset: Why Some Organizations Transform While Others Fail 》/ Charlene Li (2019)

10. 《Rewired: The McKinsey Guide to Outcompeting in the Age of Digital and AI 》/ Eric Lamarre, Kate Smaje and Rodney Zemmel (2023)

11. 《The Founder’s Mentality: How to Overcome the Predictable Crises of Growth 》/ Chris Zook and James Allen (2016)

12. 《Execution: The Discipline of Getting Things Done 》/ Larry Bossidy and Ram Charan (2002)

13. 《The AI Revolution in Medicine: GPT-4 and Beyond 》/ Peter Lee, Carey Goldberg and Isaac Kohane (2023)

14. 《Build: An Orthodox Guide to Making Things Worth Making 》/ Tony Fadell (2022)

15. 《The Worlds I See: Curiosity, Exploration, and Discovery at the Dawn of AI 》/ Dr. Fei-Fei Li (2023)

16. 《The Geek Way: The Radical Mindset That Drives Extraordinary Results 》/ Andrew McAfee (2023)

17. 《Elon Musk 》/ Walter Isaacson (2023)

18. 《Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well 》/ Amy Edmondson (2023)