商業英文｜銷售額、削減預算點講？即學10個商界常見的複合名詞！像Native speaker般傾生意、講公事

如果想讓自己說起英語來能更像母語者，就必須提升productive skills，加強自我的寫作與口語能力，而朝住此目標必不可忽略的一環就是搭配字詞（collocations）。我們先重溫一次搭配字詞（collocations）的定義吧！根據牛津線上辭典的詞條釋義，"collocations"在語言學領域中，是指「該語言中經常出現的單詞組合」。

( Credit:https://stock.adobe.com )

正確使用搭配字詞尤其重要，不但有助於單字量的增加，更有助於我們的口語、閱讀能力及聽力的理解。說了那麼多，相信大家都已經知道搭配字詞的重要性了吧？本周，我們一於來說說商界常見的「名詞+名詞」詞組吧！準備好筆記本記下重點了嗎？Ready, go!

1. Price war（價格戰；減價戰）

( Credit:https://stock.adobe.com )

Example 1：

The mortgage（按揭） price war further intensified（加劇）in July.

七月份的按揭貸款市場減價戰進一步加劇。

Example 2：

The two companies are cutting each other's throats with these price wars.

那兩家公司正在減價戰之中互相殘殺。

2. Customer base （客戶群）

Example 1：

We will notify our customer base of our new products.

我們會向顧客群告知我的新產品。

Example 2：

A solid （穩固的）customer base has been built up over the months.

幾個月來，我們已經建立了穩固的顧客群。

3. Sales figures（銷售額；銷售數據）

Example：

This year 's sales figures are very encouraging.

今年的銷售額非常令人鼓舞。

4. Business model（商業模式）

Example：

Do you believe there's a need for a new business model？

你是否相信這裏需要一種新的商業模式？

5. Product launch（產品發佈）

( Credit:https://stock.adobe.com )

Example 1：

We need to finalize the next product launch.

我們需要確定新產品的推出。

Example 2：

This helps to assure reliable and robust （強大的；健全的）product launches.

這有助於推出可靠和健全的產品。

6. Market leader（市場領導者）

Example：

We aspire to be a market leader in the industry.

我們渴望成為該行業的市場領導者。

7. Market forces（市場力量）

Example：

Driven by market forces, our economy has undergone a remarkable （顯著的）transformation （變化）over the past 20 years.

在市場力量推動下，我們的經濟在過去二十年經歷顯著蛻變。

8. Accounting firm（會計公司）

Example：

A certified accounting firm declares that the figures and statements about the finances are accurate.

一家認證的會計師事務所宣稱有關的財務數字和陳述皆準確。

9. Bank draft（銀行匯票）

Example：

Handling fee will be charged by banks for bank draft application.

申請銀行本票需向銀行支付手續費。

10. Budget cut（削減預算）

( Credit:https://stock.adobe.com )

Example 1：

Enclosed please find a copy of the minutes from the department meeting on budget cuts.

隨函附上有關削減預算的部門會議記錄。

Example 2：

While every sector in the community was facing stringent （嚴峻的）financial situations over the past few years, it was considered that budget cut was inevitable（不可避免的）.

在過去的幾年中，社區中的每個部門都面臨著嚴峻的財務狀況，因此，削減預算是不可避免的。