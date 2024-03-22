一直以來美聯儲局主席鮑威爾是被稱為鮑鷹，但今月美聯儲局議息會公布之後，鮑鷹竟變成鮑鴿（圖一）。

當鮑威爾被稱為鮑鷹時，其在傳媒上的卡通圖像是美國超人，但是個死人樣，美國超人(RIP)安息了。而昨日的鮑鴿則一臉陽光，藍西裝，雪白鴿，藍白兩色，絕配。

為甚麼要花筆墨對鮑鷹/鮑鴿作對比？因為這是傳媒或是華爾街人的身體語言，反映華爾街人十分歡喜鮑鴿的言行。鮑鴿講了甚麼？

Powell reiterated his long-held view that the dot-plot does not amount to a 「plan」.

Powell calls the longer run interest rate change 「pretty modest」.

「I don't think we know that,」 Powell says about whether this will be a lasting trend.

However Powell did admit rates are unlikely to be going ZIRP anytime soon：

「I don't see rates going back down to that level but I think there's tremendous uncertainty on that.」

If the Fed eases too much or too soon he says we could see inflation come back.

And if we ease too late we could do unnecessary harm to employment.

「We want to be careful,」 Powell says stressing that 「the risks are really two-sided here.」

Powell signaled balance sheet reduction will slow (less QT 》more QE)：

「We did not make any decisions today. The general sense of the committee is that it'll be appropriate to slow the pace of runoff fairly soon consistent with the plans we previously issued.」

Powell also rather dismissed the recent jump in inflation:

「There's reason to think that there could be seasonal effects there,」 Powell says about the January CPI and PCE figures and then says that February PCE wasn't 「terribly high.」

以上鮑鴿說法跟之前鮑鷹說法，確有不同。

1. 市場看重的點陣圖，今次是轉鷹的(下詳一)。但鮑鴿話，不是個plan，預期。咁即是乜？廢噏囉！

2. 鮑鴿終承認美息是不可能回至之前的低位，為甚麼不可以低見從前？(下詳二)

3. 1月和2月的消費物價指數是有回升趨勢，但鮑鴿就以一句「季節性調整」帶了過去。做鮑鷹時就強調後續通脹未降下，做鮑鴿時就謂今時的通脹未可怕。搬龍門一直是美聯儲局的拿手好戲。

上文有兩個下詳，現先談下詳一。

點陣圖是否廢噏？市場肯定不認同，試將12月的點陣圖與今年3月的點陣圖作比較（圖二）。

3月的點陣圖跟12月點陣圖的異處是：

1. 大多數美聯儲局官員都認同2024年有三次減息，但……怎去減？有變。

a. 2位官員不認同會減息(人數無變)；

b. 2位官員認同減息一次(較12月多了1位)；

c. 5位官員認同減息兩次(與12月不變)；

d. 9位官員認同減息三次(較12月多了3位)；

e. 1位官員認同減息四次(較12月少了1位)。

美通脹處於周期底部

更重要的是，所謂的中間息率是上升了（圖三）。大多數美聯儲局官員都認為利率應上升時，為何鮑鷹要轉為鮑鴿？

筆者認為是：補鑊，補其他美聯儲局官員的「加息」意見鑊。

再談下詳二，即是鮑鴿謂美息未可低見前低。原因很簡單，通脹是有周期性的，以1883至1984年的歷史消費數據跟2016年至今時的消費物價指數對比（圖四），似乎是今時美通脹是處於周期的底部。按歷史數據走勢，2024年中會是通脹的見底、底期，之後，通脹會上升。是也不是？2024年底便知。近日投資界開始將美債零售，即是將本應用大額資金去買的美債，斬件零售。喂喂喂，行過路過，唔好放過--但下句他們不會講，我代講，買咗你就錯。

