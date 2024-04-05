  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

05/04/2024

商業英文 | Inflation=通脹？日常英語原來有其他意思！不同場合使用這5組單詞意思大不同！

#語文增值 #商業英語 #職場 #職場英語 #學英文 #英文教學 #技能解鎖
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　相信大家都知道，「Inflation （n.） 」在商業英語世界解作「通脹」，但你是否知道「Inflate （v.）」在日常英語中解作「充氣」？原來，有很多英語單詞原來在不同場合可以有不同意思的。本周，筆者為大家準備了5組單詞和大家分享，here we go！

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk 

 

1. Aggregate

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk 

 

商業英文：數目加減後得出的總數

 

e.g. In audit reports, auditors are responsible for calculating the aggregate value of different items such as cash inflow （現金流入）and outflow（現金流出）, in order to present a clear financial statement for shareholders.

在審計報告中，審計師負責計算現金流入和流出等不同項目的總價值，以便為股東提供清晰的財務報表。

 

日常英文：集合，（使）聚集

 

e.g. The students aggregated in the playground this morning because of the carnival.

今天早上，學生們因為學校嘉年華活動而聚集在操場上。

 

2.Alleviate

 

商業英文：緩解（問題）

 

Let’s discuss how we can alleviate the difficulties of small and medium enterprises.

讓我們來討論如何緩解中小企業的困難。

 

日常英文：減輕（痛楚）

 

e.g. He could only alleviate the sorrow by drinking.

他只能借酒澆愁。

e.g. The doctor gave her an injection to alleviate the pain.

醫生給她注射以減輕疼痛。

 

3.Reconciliation vs Reconcile

 

商業英文 （Reconciliation）：在會計行業指「銀行對賬」

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/hk

 

　　A bank reconciliation （銀行存款餘額調節表）是在銀行對賬單餘額與企業帳面餘額的基礎上，各自加上對方已收、本單位未收帳項數額，減去對方已付、本單位未付帳項數額，以調整雙方餘額使其一致的一種調節方法。）

 

e.g. Bank reconciliation is the process that companies use to make sure that the cash balances they show on their books matches the actual cash they have in the bank.

銀行調節表是公司用來確保帳簿上顯示的現金餘額與其銀行中的實際現金相符的過程。

 

日常英文 （Reconcile）：使和解，使和好 （to； with）；調停，排解（爭端等）

 

e.g. I had a quarrel with my husband yesterday. Is there any advice on how to reconcile our relationship？

我和我丈夫發生爭執了，有甚麼解決辦法使我們和好嗎？

 

4. Inflation vs Inflate

 

商業英文 （Inflation）：【經濟學】通貨膨脹；信用膨脹；（物價）暴漲

 

e.g. Inflation was the greatest scourge of society .

通貨膨脹是社會上的最大禍害。

e.g. Workers' incomes are not keeping up with inflation.

工人的收入趕不上通貨膨脹。

 

日常英文 （Inflate）： 使…充氣

 

e.g. Ensure that your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure

此外，必須確保輪胎適量充氣。

 

5.Deflation vs Deflate

 

商業英文 （Deflation）：【經濟學】通貨緊縮

 

e.g. Deflation means falling prices, usually accompanied by lower profits and fewer jobs .

通貨緊縮的意思是物價普遍下降，通常隨之而來的是利潤降低，就業機會減少。

 

日常英文 （Deflate）： 給…放氣

 

e.g. Were your tires deflated today ? —Yeah , he did it.

今天你的汽車輪胎被人放了氣？ —是的，他做的好事，

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

