辦公室英語 │ Get與Procure意思相同用法有別？一文學識20個Formal VS Informal英文詞語，應對不同場合！

無論你是資深專業人士還是剛入行的商界新手，掌握商業英語至關重要。清晰有效的溝通除不但可以提升你的專業形象，也能有助你與商業夥伴建立良好的關係。在這篇文章中，筆者會為大家分享10對詞彙，每一對詞彙都包含「正式（formal）」和「非正式（informal）」的詞語，以幫助你有效地應對不同場合。

(Credit: https://www.gettyimages.com )

1. 開始

正式：「 Commence」

例句：

We shall commence the meeting promptly at 9:00 AM.

我們將於上午9:00準時開始會議。

非正式：「Start」

例句：

Let's start the meeting at 9:00 AM.

讓我們在上午9:00開始會議。

2. 協助

正式：「Facilitate」

例句：

Our team will facilitate the negotiation process.

我們的團隊將協助談判過程。

非正式：「Help」

例句：

Our team will help with the negotiations.

我們的團隊將協助談判。

3. 運用

正式：「Utilize」

例句：

We aim to utilize data analytics for better decision-making.

我們旨在運用數據分析做出更好的決策。

非正式：「Use」

例句：

We aim to use data analytics for better decision-making.

我們旨在使用數據分析做出更好的決策。

4. 告訴/轉達

(Credit: https://www.gettyimages.com )

正式：「Convey」

例句：

Please convey our gratitude to the client.

請轉達我們對客戶的感謝之情。

非正式：「Tell」

例句：

Please tell the client we appreciate their business.

請告訴客戶我們想答謝他們的業務。

5. 詢問

正式：「Inquire」

例句：

I would like to inquire about the project timeline.

我想詢問一下項目的時間表。

非正式：「Ask」

例句：

Can I ask about the project timeline?

我可以問一下項目的時間表嗎？

6. 閱讀

(Credit: https://www.gettyimages.com )

正式：「Peruse」

例句：

Kindly peruse the contract before signing.

請仔細閱讀合同，然後再簽署。

非正式：「Read」

例句：

Please read the contract before signing.

請在簽署前閱讀合同。

7. 位於

正式：「Reside」

例句：

Our headquarters reside in the heart of the city.

我們的總部位於市中心。

非正式：「Live」

例句：

Our headquarters are located downtown.

我們的總部在市中心。

8. 終止

正式：「Terminate」

例句：

We regret to inform you that your contract will terminate.

很遺憾地通知您，您的合同將終止。

非正式：「End」

例句：

Unfortunately, your contract will end.

很遺憾地，您的合同將結束。

9. 獲得/取得

正式：「Procure」

例句：

We need to procure additional office supplies.

我們需要獲得更多辦公用品。

非正式：「Get」

例句：

We need to get more office supplies.

我們需要再買些辦公用品。

10. 隨時通報

正式：「Apprise」

例句：

I'll apprise you of any developments.

我會隨時通報你有任何進展。

非正式：「Update」

例句：

I'll keep you updated.

我會隨時告訴你最新情況。







