  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • etnet專輯
    Art Month ...
    etnet專輯
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識我做Marketing銷售達人飛凡年輕夢職場女王裳色．惜裳英倫出走日記
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

12/07/2024

職場英文 | 首次與商業夥伴會面！只識講Nice to meet you？教你12句表達「很高興認識你」

#英文教學 #學英文 #職場 #自我介紹 #職場英語 #見客 #語文增值 #技能增值
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　當首次與商業夥伴會面時，傳達專業和尊重至關重要，除了一句 "Nice to meet you"外，我們還可以如何表達「很高興認識你」？儘管「Nice to meet you」是一個常見的說法，以下是12個替代語句，可讓您留下積極的印象：

 

Credit: https://stock.adobe.com

 

 

1. “It was a pleasure meeting you” 「很高興見到您」

 

This phrase adds formality and warmth.（這句話既正式又溫暖。）

 

例句：

"It was a pleasure meeting you at the conference yesterday. I enjoyed our discussion on industry trends."

「很高興在昨天的會議上見到您。我喜歡我們對行業趨勢的討論。」

 

2. “Pleased to meet you” 「很高興認識您」

 

A polite way to express your pleasure.（表達您的愉悅之情。）

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

 

例句：

“Pleased to meet you. I look forward to our collaboration."

「很高興認識您。期待我們的合作。」

 

3. “It’s a pleasure to meet you” 「能夠認識您是我的榮幸」

 

　　Similar to the previous one, emphasizing the pleasure of the encounter.（與前一句類似，強調了這次相遇的愉悅。）

 

例句：

"It’s a pleasure to meet you. Let’s discuss our project further."

「能夠認識您是我的榮幸。讓我們進一步討論項目。」

 

4. “Glad to have met you”「很高興遇見您 」

 

Conveys appreciation.（表達感激之情。）

 

例句：

"Glad to have met you. Your insights were valuable."

「很高興遇見您。您的見解很有價值。」

 

5. “It was great connecting with you” 「很高興與您聯繫」

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

 

Suitable for virtual meetings.（適用於虛擬會議。）

 

例句：

"It was great connecting with you online. Let’s schedule a follow-up call."

「很高興在線上與您聯繫。讓我們安排一次跟進通話。」

 

6. “Happy to meet you” 「很高興認識您」

 

A friendly and positive alternative.（友好且積極的替代語句。）

 

例句：

"Happy to meet you. Let’s explore potential synergies."

「很高興認識您。讓我們探討潛在的協同效應。」

 

7. “Enjoyed meeting you”「很享受與您見面」

 

Expresses genuine enjoyment.（真誠地表達愉悅之情。）

 

例句：

"I enjoyed meeting you. Let’s explore collaboration opportunities."

「我很享受與您見面。讓我們探討合作機會。」

 

8. “Good to have met you” 「很高興認識您」

 

Simple and friendly.（簡單而友好的說法。）

 

例句：

"Good to have met you. Looking forward to future interactions."

「很高興認識您。期待未來的互動。」

 

9. “Pleased to make your acquaintance” 「很高興與您交流」

 

More formal.（更正式的說法。）

 

例句：

"Pleased to make your acquaintance. Let’s discuss our mutual interests."

「很高興與您交流。讓我們討論共同的興趣。」

 

10. “Glad we had the chance to meet” 「很高興有機會與您見面」

 

Appreciative and forward-looking.（感激且前瞻性的說法。）

 

例句：

"Glad we had the chance to meet. Let’s stay in touch."

「很高興有機會與您見面。讓我們保持聯繫。」

 

11. “Delighted to make your acquaintance”「很高興與您結識」

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com)

 

Adds sophistication.（這說法增添了一份精緻感。）

 

例句：

"Delighted to make your acquaintance. I’m impressed by your expertise."

「很高興與您結識。您的專業知識令我印象深刻。」

 

12. “It’s nice to e-meet you!” 「很高興首次以電郵方式和你聯絡」

 

Used in an email to indicate that you are happy with your first meeting online.（在電子郵件中使用，表示您對網絡上的初次見面感到高興。）

 

　　最後，記得根據情境和您與對方的關係選擇適合的表達方式，以助您在商業互動中留下良好的印象。

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

夏日中暑高風險！即睇中暑迷思＋預防措施！► 立即了解

我要回應
更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#英文教學 #學英文 #職場 #自我介紹 #職場英語 #見客 #語文增值 #技能增值
更多職場文章

放大顯示
風水蔣知識
職場新常態
最緊要健康
精選文章
投票區
DIVA CHANNEL
  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

靈媒與通靈有什麼差別？靈靈法同你解構扶乩、標童、碟仙！

日圓再創新低，即上etnet睇邊間銀行唱Yen最抵

etnet榮獲第六屆國際信息商會議「最佳信息商」白金獎

誰當美國下一任總統？

12/07/2024 07:49

大國博弈

FX MONDAY｜美國6月就業數據好壞參半，為聯儲局年內減...

08/07/2024 14:05

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk