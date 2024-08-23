  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • etnet專輯
    理財秘笈
    etnet專輯
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識我做Marketing銷售達人飛凡年輕夢職場女王裳色．惜裳英倫出走日記
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

23/08/2024

商業英語 | 在商務場合要求延後截止日期？10種禮貌方式表達「想改Deadline」！睇埋延期理由範例

#技能增值 #職場 #職場英語 #學英文 #英語教學 #Deadline #商業英語
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　在職場中，能夠禮貌地詢問延後截止日期是一項關鍵技能。這不僅能展示你的專業素養，還能讓你的上司了解你目前的工作負荷，避免因為過多的任務而影響工作質量。無論是因為工作量過大還是遇到意外問題，知道如何禮貌地表達這一請求都至關重要。

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

本文將分為兩個部分：

1. 10種有禮貌的表達方式：介紹如何在正式商務場合中禮貌地詢問延後截止日期。

2. 延後截止日期的10大理由：提供常見的延後截止日期的理由，幫助你更好地解釋你的請求。

 

　　讓我們一起來學習如何在職場中更加自信地處理這些情況吧！

 

Part 1. 10種有禮貌的表達方式

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. Could we possibly extend the deadline?
   - 我們是否可以延長截止日期？
   
2. Would it be possible to have an extension on the deadline?
   - 是否有可能將截止日期延後？

3. Is there any chance we could push back the deadline?
   - 是否有可能將截止日期推遲？

4. May I request an extension on the deadline?
   - 我可以請求延長截止日期嗎？

5. Could the deadline be moved to a later date?
   - 截止日期可以改到更晚的時間嗎？

6. Would it be feasible to postpone the deadline?
   - 延後截止日期是否可行？

7. Can we consider extending the deadline?
   - 我們可以考慮延長截止日期嗎？

8. Is it possible to delay the deadline?
   - 是否可以延遲截止日期？

9. Could we look into the possibility of extending the deadline?
   - 我們可以研究一下延長截止日期的可能性嗎？

10. Would it be acceptable to have a later deadline?
    -是否可以接受延後截止日期？

 

Part 2. 延後截止日期的10大理由

 

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. High workload
   - 工作量過大

2. Unexpected issues
   - 意外問題

3. Need more time for quality assurance
   - 需要更多時間進行質量保證

4. Awaiting critical information
   - 等待關鍵信息

5. Team member unavailability
   - 團隊成員沒空

6. Technical difficulties
   - 技術困難

7. Client feedback delay
   - 客戶反饋延遲

8. Additional requirements
   - 額外需求

9. Coordination with other departments
   - 與其他部門協調

10. Personal emergencies
    - 個人緊急情況

 

　　掌握如何在正式商務場合中禮貌地詢問延後截止日期，不僅能提升你的溝通技巧，還能讓你的工作更加順利。希望以上的表達方式和理由能幫助你在職場中更加自信地處理各種情況。

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【你點睇】烏軍攻入俄國庫爾斯克州近兩周，並炸毀兩座重要橋樑，你認為俄烏戰爭會否急劇惡化？► 立即投票

我要回應
更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#技能增值 #職場 #職場英語 #學英文 #英語教學 #Deadline #商業英語
更多職場文章

放大顯示
師傅靈靈法
職場新常態
最緊要健康
精選文章
投票區
DIVA CHANNEL
  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

千軍易得一將難求，港如何搶人才？

23/08/2024 07:45

大國博弈

高息定存 | 恒生3個月降至3.6厘，星展兩年期削至2.75...

19/08/2024 16:09

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

關注四高危機！

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

etnet.com.hk