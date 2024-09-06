  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • etnet專輯
    貨幣攻略
    etnet專輯
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識我做Marketing銷售達人飛凡年輕夢職場女王裳色．惜裳英倫出走日記
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

06/09/2024

辦公室英文 | 微波爐操作指引、火警演習程序點寫？21句必學職業安全相關英語，確保工作環境安全！

#商業英語 #技能增值 #職場 #職業安全 #職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　在現代辦公室環境中，Occupational Safety and Health（職業安全與健康）是每位員工和管理層都必須重視的課題。職業安全措施不僅能保護員工的健康，還能提高工作效率，減少意外事故的發生。今天，為介紹一些常用的職業安全英語例句，讓公司能更有效地向員工傳達安全信息。

 

（圖片來源：Adobe Stock）

 

常用職業安全英語例句：

 

1. Take regular breaks to rest your eyes and stretch（伸展）your body.

   - 定期休息，讓眼睛和身體放鬆。

 

2. Adjust your chair and monitor to maintain good posture.

   - 調整你的椅子和顯示器以保持良好的姿勢。

 

3. Ensure your workstation is ergonomically（符合人體工程學）set up.

   - 確保你的工作站符合人體工學設計。

 

4. Keep your desk and surrounding area tidy to avoid tripping（絆倒）hazards.

   - 保持桌面和周圍區域整潔，避免絆倒的危險。

 

5. Use a headset for long phone calls to prevent neck strain（頸部勞損）.

   - 長時間打電話時使用耳機，以防止頸部疲勞。

 

（圖片來源：Adobe Stock）

 

6. Report any faulty equipment to the IT department immediately.

   - 立即向IT部門報告任何故障設備。

 

7. Make sure to log off and secure your computer when leaving your desk.

   - 離開桌子時，請確保登出並鎖定你的電腦。

 

8. Follow the office's fire drill（消防演習）procedures and know the evacuation routes.

   - 遵循辦公室的火災演習程序，並了解疏散路線。

 

9. Use proper lifting techniques when handling heavy objects.

   - 搬運重物時使用正確的提舉技術。

 

10. Stay hydrated（有水分的）and take short breaks to avoid fatigue.

    - 保持水分，並進行短暫休息以避免疲勞。

 

11. Maintain a comfortable distance from your computer screen to reduce eye strain（眼睛疲勞）.

    - 保持與電腦屏幕的舒適距離，以減少眼睛疲勞。

 

（圖片來源：Adobe Stock）

 

12. Perform regular stretching exercises to prevent muscle stiffness.

    - 定期進行伸展運動，以防止肌肉僵硬。

 

13. Adjust the lighting in your workspace to reduce glare and eye strain.

    - 調整工作區域的照明，以減少眩光和眼睛疲勞。

 

14. Use a footrest if your feet do not comfortably reach the floor.

    - 如果你的腳不能舒適地接觸地面，請使用腳踏板。

 

15. Take deep breaths and practice relaxation techniques to manage stress.

    - 深呼吸並練習放鬆技巧以管理壓力。

 

16. Unplug electrical devices when not in use to prevent overheating（過熱）.

    - 不使用時請拔掉電器插頭，以防止過熱。

 

17. Do not overload power outlets to avoid electrical hazards.

    - 不要超負荷使用電源插座，以避免電氣危險。

 

（圖片來源：Adobe Stock）

 

18. Store sharp objects like scissors and cutters safely to prevent injuries.

    - 妥善存放剪刀和切割器等尖銳物品，以防止受傷。

 

19. Use paper cutters with caution and always follow safety guidelines.

    - 使用裁紙刀時要小心，並始終遵循安全指引。

 

20.Use microwave-safe containers and avoid metal objects.

    - 使用微波爐安全容器，避免使用金屬物品。

 

21. Do not leave the microwave unattended（無人值守）while in use.

    - 使用微波爐時不要離開。

 

　　職業安全是每個辦公室不可忽視的重要環節，通過學習和使用以上常用的職業安全英語例句，大家可以更有效地溝通和執行安全措施，確保工作環境的安全和健康！

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【與拍賣官看藝術】常玉作品屢創天價，背後其實藏著跌宕起伏的人生► 即睇

我要回應
更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#商業英語 #技能增值 #職場 #職業安全 #職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文
更多職場文章

放大顯示
風水蔣知識
職場新常態
最緊要健康
精選文章
投票區
DIVA CHANNEL
  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【嚴正聲明】《經濟通》呼籲公眾提高警覺留意偽冒《經濟通》投資群組

如何分辨問米是否真實？通靈問事用什麼工具都可以？靈靈法即場示範通靈！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

德國選舉 | 德國極右黨東部選舉崛起，前東德抑鬱知多少

04/09/2024 18:51

大國博弈

高息定存 | 大新6個月定存加至3.7厘，渣打推最高3.85...

03/09/2024 17:23

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watche Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

夏天養生食療

消委會報告

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk