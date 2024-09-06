06/09/2024
辦公室英文 | 微波爐操作指引、火警演習程序點寫？21句必學職業安全相關英語，確保工作環境安全！
在現代辦公室環境中，Occupational Safety and Health（職業安全與健康）是每位員工和管理層都必須重視的課題。職業安全措施不僅能保護員工的健康，還能提高工作效率，減少意外事故的發生。今天，為介紹一些常用的職業安全英語例句，讓公司能更有效地向員工傳達安全信息。
常用職業安全英語例句：
1. Take regular breaks to rest your eyes and stretch（伸展）your body.
- 定期休息，讓眼睛和身體放鬆。
2. Adjust your chair and monitor to maintain good posture.
- 調整你的椅子和顯示器以保持良好的姿勢。
3. Ensure your workstation is ergonomically（符合人體工程學）set up.
- 確保你的工作站符合人體工學設計。
4. Keep your desk and surrounding area tidy to avoid tripping（絆倒）hazards.
- 保持桌面和周圍區域整潔，避免絆倒的危險。
5. Use a headset for long phone calls to prevent neck strain（頸部勞損）.
- 長時間打電話時使用耳機，以防止頸部疲勞。
6. Report any faulty equipment to the IT department immediately.
- 立即向IT部門報告任何故障設備。
7. Make sure to log off and secure your computer when leaving your desk.
- 離開桌子時，請確保登出並鎖定你的電腦。
8. Follow the office's fire drill（消防演習）procedures and know the evacuation routes.
- 遵循辦公室的火災演習程序，並了解疏散路線。
9. Use proper lifting techniques when handling heavy objects.
- 搬運重物時使用正確的提舉技術。
10. Stay hydrated（有水分的）and take short breaks to avoid fatigue.
- 保持水分，並進行短暫休息以避免疲勞。
11. Maintain a comfortable distance from your computer screen to reduce eye strain（眼睛疲勞）.
- 保持與電腦屏幕的舒適距離，以減少眼睛疲勞。
12. Perform regular stretching exercises to prevent muscle stiffness.
- 定期進行伸展運動，以防止肌肉僵硬。
13. Adjust the lighting in your workspace to reduce glare and eye strain.
- 調整工作區域的照明，以減少眩光和眼睛疲勞。
14. Use a footrest if your feet do not comfortably reach the floor.
- 如果你的腳不能舒適地接觸地面，請使用腳踏板。
15. Take deep breaths and practice relaxation techniques to manage stress.
- 深呼吸並練習放鬆技巧以管理壓力。
16. Unplug electrical devices when not in use to prevent overheating（過熱）.
- 不使用時請拔掉電器插頭，以防止過熱。
17. Do not overload power outlets to avoid electrical hazards.
- 不要超負荷使用電源插座，以避免電氣危險。
18. Store sharp objects like scissors and cutters safely to prevent injuries.
- 妥善存放剪刀和切割器等尖銳物品，以防止受傷。
19. Use paper cutters with caution and always follow safety guidelines.
- 使用裁紙刀時要小心，並始終遵循安全指引。
20.Use microwave-safe containers and avoid metal objects.
- 使用微波爐安全容器，避免使用金屬物品。
21. Do not leave the microwave unattended（無人值守）while in use.
- 使用微波爐時不要離開。
職業安全是每個辦公室不可忽視的重要環節，通過學習和使用以上常用的職業安全英語例句，大家可以更有效地溝通和執行安全措施，確保工作環境的安全和健康！
