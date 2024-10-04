  • 報價
04/10/2024

第一天上班如何有禮自信介紹自己？除了Nice to meet you外，還有這13句英文可表達！

  Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　上班的第一天，如何禮貌自信地自我介紹是我們第一項任務，這不僅能給同事留下良好的第一印象，還能幫助你迅速融入新的工作環境。自我介紹是展示自己專業素養和個人魅力的第一步，能讓同事對你有初步的了解，並建立起良好的工作關係。那麽，除了簡單一句 “Nice to meet you” 外，我們還可以説甚麽？

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

13種禮貌的自我介紹方式

1.    “Hello, my name is [Your Name]. It’s a pleasure to meet you.”

   - 你好，我叫_________，很高興認識你。

 

2.    “Good morning/afternoon, I’m [Your Name]. I’m excited to be part of the team.”

   - 早上好/下午好，我是________，很高興成為這個團隊的一員。

 

3.    “Hi, I’m [Your Name]. I look forward to working with you all.”

   - 嗨，我是_________，期待與大家一起工作。

 

4.    “Hello everyone, my name is [Your Name]. Thank you for having me.”

   - 大家好，我叫_________，感謝大家的接納。

 

5.    “Good morning, I’m [Your Name]. I’m here to [Your Role].”

   - 早上好，我是_________，我將在此擔任[你的崗位]。

 

        

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

6.    “Hi, I’m [Your Name]. I recently joined the team as [Your Role].”

   - 嗨，我是_________。我最近加入了這個團隊，擔任[你的崗位]。

 

7.    “Hello, my name is [Your Name]. I’m looking forward to collaborating with you.”

   - 你好，我叫_________。期待與你合作。

 

8.    “Good afternoon, I’m [Your Name]. I’m excited to contribute to the team.”

   - 下午好，我是_________，很高興能為團隊做出貢獻。

 

（Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/

 

9.    “Hi everyone, I’m [Your Name]. I’m eager to get started and learn from you all.”

   - 大家好，我是_________]，我迫不及待地想開始工作，並向大家學習。

 

10.    “Hello, I’m [Your Name]. Thank you for welcoming me to the team.”

   - 你好，我是_________，感謝大家的歡迎。

 

11.    Hi everyone, I’m [Your Name], and I’m thrilled to start this new chapter.

   - 大家好，我是_________，很高興在這裏開始新的篇章。

 

12.    Good morning, I’m [Your Name], and I’m looking forward to contributing to our success.

   - 早安，我是_________，期待為大家一起貢獻。

 

13.    Hello, my name is [Your Name], and I’m excited to work with you all.

   - 你好，我叫_________，很高興與大家一起工作。

 

　　希望本文提供的13種自我介紹方式能夠幫助你在新的職場上自信地表達自己，開啟成功的職業生涯。

 

