25/10/2024

商業英語 │ 社交媒體網絡營銷秘訣：教你用英文撰寫Instagram推廣文案，必學20個實用表達方法！

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　在這個數碼時代，網絡購物已成為潮流，愈來愈多的企業選擇在社交媒體平台上（例如：Instagram）推廣他們的產品和服務。要在眾多競爭者中脫穎而出，撰寫吸引人的促銷文案至關重要。本篇文章將介紹如何在社交媒體平台上撰寫有效的推廣文案，並提供20個撰寫推廣文案必學的useful expressions，讓你的產品成為焦點，吸引更多潛在客戶。

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

Part 1 - 撰寫推廣文案必學的20個useful expressions：

1. Check this out! - 快來看看！

2. Don't miss out! - 別錯過！

3. Limited time offer! - 限時優惠！

4. Grab yours now! - 現在就搶購！

5. Hot deal! - 熱門優惠！

6. Special discount! - 特別折扣！

7. Exclusive offer! - 獨家優惠！

8. Shop now! - 現在購買！

9. New arrival! - 新品到貨！

10. Best seller! - 暢銷商品！

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

11. Flash sale! - 閃購！

12. Get it before it's gone! - 趁沒賣完前趕快買！

13. Save big! - 大幅省錢！

14. Unbeatable price! - 無敵優惠的價格！

15. Just for you! - 專屬優惠！

16. Hurry up! - 趕快！

17. Limited stock! - 庫存有限！

18. Must-have! - 必備品！

19. On sale now! - 現在特價！

20. Treat yourself! - 犒賞自己！

 

Part 2 - 推廣文案範例：

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

1. "Don't miss out on our limited-time offer! Grab your favorites now and enjoy exclusive discounts. Shop today and save big!  #Sale #LimitedTime #ShopNow

唔好錯過我哋嘅限時優惠！即刻搶購你最鍾意嘅商品，享受獨家折扣。今日買嘢，大幅慳錢！ #促銷 #限時優惠 #即刻買

 

2. "New arrivals just dropped! Be the first to get your hands on the latest trends. Hurry, these won't last long!  #NewArrivals #Fashion #MustHave"

新品啱啱上架！做第一個最潮流嘅人。庫存有限，快啲搶購！ #新品到貨 #時尚 #必備品

 

3. "Flash Sale Alert! For the next 24 hours, enjoy unbeatable prices on our best-selling items. Treat yourself and shop now!  #FlashSale #Deals #ShopSmart"

閃購提醒！未來24小時內，享受我哋暢銷商品無敵優惠的價格。犒賞自己，依家買嘢！ #閃購 #優惠 #精明購物

 

4. "Special discount just for you! Use code SAVE20 at checkout and get 20% off your entire order. Don't wait, shop now!  #Discount #PromoCode #ShopNow"

專屬折扣俾你！結帳時用優惠碼SAVE20，享受全單八折優惠。唔好等，依家買嘢！ #折扣 #優惠代碼 #即刻買

 

5. "Brighten up your day with our colorful new collection! Perfect for adding a pop of color to your wardrobe. Shop now and stand out!  #NewCollection #Fashion #Colorful"

用我哋色彩繽紛嘅新系列令你嘅每一天更亮麗！為你嘅衣櫥增添一抹亮色。依家來買嘢，成爲人群中最突出的一位啦！#新系列 #時尚 #色彩繽紛

 


(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

 

6. "Ready to upgrade your style? Check out our latest arrivals and find your new favorite pieces. Shop now and elevate your look!  #StyleUpgrade #NewArrivals #Fashion"

準備好升級你嘅風格未？睇吓我哋嘅最新到貨，搵到你嘅新寵。依家來買嘢，提升你嘅造型！ #風格升級 #新品到貨 #時尚

 

7. "Treat yourself or someone special with our exclusive gift sets! Perfect for any occasion. Shop now and make someone's day! #GiftSets #SpecialOccasion #ShopNow"

用我哋嘅獨家禮品套裝犒賞自己或者特別嘅人！適合任何場合。依家買嘢，令某人嘅一天更美好！ #禮品套裝 #特別場合 #即刻買

 

8. "Hot deal alert! Get up to 50% off on selected items. Limited stock available, so hurry and grab yours now!  #HotDeal #Sale #LimitedStock"

熱門優惠提醒！選定商品最高五折。庫存有限，快啲搶購！ #熱門優惠 #促銷 #庫存有限

 

9. "Customer favorite restocked! Our best-selling item is back in stock. Don't miss your chance to get it before it's gone again!  #Restocked #BestSeller #ShopNow"

你的最愛補貨啦！我哋嘅暢銷商品重新上架。唔好錯過再次售罄前嘅機會！ #補貨 #暢銷商品 #即刻買

 

　　希望這些實用的表達方式能幫助你在推廣產品時更加得心應手，吸引更多的潛在客戶。祝你在網絡營銷中取得成功！

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

etnet.com.hk