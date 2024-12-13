13/12/2024
商業英語 ｜ 在商務會議中成功交易的關鍵：有禮貌提出要求，必學實用英文20句
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
在現代商業環境中，能夠在商務會議中禮貌地提出交易要求是非常重要的技能。不論你是企業高層還是剛入職的新人，能夠自信且有效地表達你的需求，將對你的職業生涯大有幫助。本周，筆者將介紹20句在商務會議中常用的表達方式，幫助你在會議中提出交易要求：
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
1. Could we discuss the terms of the deal？
- 我們可以討論一下交易條款嗎？
2. What would be an acceptable agreement for both parties？
- 對雙方來說，甚麼樣的協議是可以接受的？
3. I propose we consider a partnership.
- 我建議我們考慮合作夥伴關係。
4. Can we explore potential collaboration opportunities？
- 我們可以探索潛在的合作機會嗎？
5. How do you feel about adjusting the payment terms？
- 你對調整付款條款有甚麼看法？
6. What are your thoughts on extending the contract duration？
- 你對延長合約期限有甚麼看法？
7. I believe we can reach a mutually beneficial agreement.
- 我相信我們可以達成互利的協議。
8. Is there room for negotiation on the price？
- 價格上有討價還價的空間嗎？
9. Could we revisit the terms discussed earlier？
- 我們可以重新討論一下之前討論的條款嗎？
10. What conditions would make this deal more appealing for you？
- 甚麼條件會讓這個交易對你更有吸引力？
11. Let's outline the main objectives of this agreement.
- 讓我們列出這項協議的主要目標。
(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )
12. Can we set up a timeline for the project？
- 我們可以為這個項目設置一個時間表嗎？
13. I suggest we finalize the deal by the end of this month.
- 我建議我們在本月底之前敲定這個交易。
14. What are the key deliverables we should focus on？
- 我們應該關注的主要交付成果是甚麼？
15. Could you provide more details on your offer？
- 你能提供更多關於你的報價的細節嗎？
16. How can we ensure that both parties meet their obligations？
- 我們怎麼確保雙方都能履行義務？
17. What alternatives do we have if we can't agree on this point？
- 如果我們無法在這一點上達成一致，我們還有甚麼其他選擇？
18. I would like to negotiate the terms to better suit both parties.
- 我希望談判條款以更好地適應雙方。
19. What are your priorities in this agreement？
- 在這項協議中，你的優先事項是甚麼？
20. Let's make sure we have a clear understanding of all terms.
- 讓我們確保我們對所有條款都有清楚的了解。
學會如何在商務會議中提出交易要求是提升職場競爭力的重要技能，希望以上提供的20個表達句子，可以幫助你在會議中更加自信和有效地表達你的需求和想法。
想要獨家投資理財Tips？即Like etnet 全新Facebook專頁► 立即讚好