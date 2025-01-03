  • 報價
職場
職場英語教室
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

03/01/2025

職場英語｜返新工認識新同事 20句實用英語助融入新工作環境

#新工作 #職場人語 #介紹自己 #入職 #新同事 #辦公室求生術 #職場英語
  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　2025年來臨，許多人可能會在新的一年裏開始新工作，進入新的公司環境。適應新環境並認識新同事是非常重要的，而能夠自信地使用職場英語進行交流將對你大有幫助。本周，筆者將介紹一些在認識新同事時常用的職場英語表達，包括「如何介紹自己」、「在新環境中尋求幫助」以及「如何跟同事閒聊」等等。希望這些實用的表達能幫助你輕鬆融入新的工作環境。

 

Useful expressions

 

1. "Nice to meet you." - 很高興認識你。

    - Dialogue: 

    - A: "Hi, I'm Alex. Nice to meet you."

    - B: "Nice to meet you too, Alex. I'm Jordan."

 

2. "Can you show me around?" - 你可以帶我參觀一下嗎？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "I'm new here. Can you show me around?"

   - B: "Of course! Let me give you a tour of the office."

 

3. "Where can I find the restroom?" - 洗手間在哪裏？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "Excuse me, where can I find the restroom?"

   - B: "It's just down the hall on your right."

 

4. "Could you help me with this?" - 你能幫我一下嗎？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "I'm having trouble with this report. Could you help me with this?"

   - B: "Sure, let me take a look."

 

5. "Who should I report to?" - 我應該向誰報告？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "I'm new here. Who should I report to?"

   - B: "You should report to Mr. Smith, our department manager."

 

6. "What's the best way to reach you?" - 聯繫你的最佳方式是甚麼？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "If I need any help, what's the best way to reach you?"

   - B: "You can reach me via email or give me a call anytime."

 

7. "Can I join you for lunch?" - 我可以和你們一起吃午餐嗎？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "Can I join you for lunch today?"

   - B: "Of course! We'd love to have you with us."

 

8. "Do you have any tips for a new joiner?" - 你有甚麼給新人的建議嗎？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "I'm new here. Do you have any tips for a new joiner?"

   - B: "Just be yourself and don't hesitate to ask questions."

 

9. "How do I access the company intranet?" - 我該如何訪問公司內聯網？

   - Dialogue:

   - A: "Can you tell me how to access the company intranet?"

   - B: "You'll need to use your employee ID and password."

 

10. "What's the office culture like?" - 辦公室文化是怎樣的？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I'm curious about the office culture. What's it like here?"

    - B: "It's quite collaborative and friendly. Everyone is very supportive."

 

11. "Could you introduce me to the team?" - 你能介紹我認識團隊成員嗎？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I'm new here. Could you introduce me to the team?"

    - B: "Absolutely! Let's start with the marketing department."

 

12. "Where's the nearest coffee shop?" - 最近的咖啡店在哪裏？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I'm looking for a place to grab coffee. Where's the nearest coffee shop?"

    - B: "There's a great one just around the corner."

 

13. "How do I book a meeting room?" - 我該如何預訂會議室？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I need to book a meeting room. Can you show me how?"

    - B: "You can book it through the online booking system."

 

14. "Is there a dress code?" - 有著裝要求嗎？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "Is there a dress code I should follow?"

    - B: "Yes, we have a business casual dress code."

 

15. "Do you prefer email or messaging apps for communication?" - 你更喜歡用電子郵件還是消息應用溝通？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "For daily communication, do you prefer email or messaging apps?"

    - B: "I usually prefer email for detailed discussions."

 

16. "Where do people usually have lunch around here?" - 大家通常在哪裏吃午餐？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I'm looking for lunch spots. Where do people usually have lunch around here?"

    - B: "There's a food court nearby that has a lot of good options."

 

17. "How do I access the printer?" - 我該如何使用打印機？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I need to print some documents. How do I access the printer?"

    - B: "You just need to swipe your ID card and select the printer you want to use."

 

18. "What's the Wi-Fi password?" - Wi-Fi密碼是甚麼？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "Can you tell me the Wi-Fi password?"

    - B: "Sure, it's written on the bulletin board in the break room."

 

19. "Do you have any recommendations for after-work activities?" - 你有甚麼下班後活動的推薦嗎？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "Do you have any recommendations for after-work activities?"

    - B: "There are some great bars and restaurants nearby. We often go there after work."

 

20. "How can I get involved in company events?" - 我如何參加公司的活動？

    - Dialogue:

    - A: "I'm interested in company events. How can I get involved?"

    - B: "You can join the events committee or sign up for events through the intranet."

 

　　希望這些實用的職場英語表達能夠幫助你在新的工作環境中自信地與同事交流，順利融入新的團隊。記住，良好的溝通是成功的關鍵，不要害怕提出問題或尋求幫助。祝你在新的一年裏工作順利、事事順心！

 

 

