  • 報價
  • |
  • 極速報價
  • |
  • 全文搜索
  • etnet專輯
    北上食買玩
    etnet專輯
  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
職場
職場英語教室
小薯茶水間玄來更精彩行政人員有種生活風水蔣知識我做Marketing銷售達人飛凡年輕夢職場女王英倫出走日記裳色．惜裳
關鍵字：數碼營銷 創業 OL 管理 Fintech Smart Living

10/01/2025

蛇年將至：30句新年英文祝福語分享

#職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文 #祝福語 #蛇年 #新年 #語文增值 #技能增值 #職場
  • 加入最愛專欄
  • 收藏文章

  • Zephyr Yeung

    Zephyr Yeung

    從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？

    職場英語教室

    逢周五更新

　　新年即將來臨，學會用英文向同事送上新年祝福，是展示你專業素養及友善態度的重要方式。新年祝福不僅是簡單的問候，更是拉近同事之間距離的良好機會。無論你是新人還是老手，能夠恰當地用英文表達祝福，既可以增強團隊合作，也能提升你的職場形象。

 

　　除了「Happy Chinese New Year」外，我們還可以如何傳遞祝福？本周，筆者將介紹30個常見且實用的英文新年祝福用語，幫助你在蛇年期間自信從容地傳遞祝福，讓你在職場上大放異彩，並助你在新的一年裏，增進與同事之間的友誼和合作關係。

 

30個常見新年祝福用語

 

1. Happy Chinese New Year！

   - 新年快樂！

 

2. Wishing you prosperity in the Year of the Snake.

   - 祝你蛇年繁榮昌盛。

 

3. May the Year of the Snake bring you good health and fortune.

   - 願蛇年為你帶來健康和財運。

 

4. Gong Xi Fa Cai！

   - 恭喜發財！

 

5. May all your dreams come true this year.

   - 願你今年夢想成真。

 

6. Wishing you a successful and joyful Year of the Snake.

   - 祝你蛇年成功快樂。

 

7. May this New Year bring you new opportunities and challenges.

   - 願新年帶給你新的機會和挑戰。

 

8. Wishing you peace and happiness in the New Year.

   - 祝你新年平安快樂。

 

9. May your career reach new heights in the Year of the Snake.

   - 願你在蛇年事業更上一層樓。

 

10. Sending you best wishes for the New Year.

    - 送上最美好的新年祝福。

 

11. Wishing you a year full of new achievements.

    - 祝你新的一年裏成就滿滿。

 

12. May the Year of the Snake bring you endless joy.

    - 願蛇年帶給你無盡的喜悅。

 

13. Wishing you success and prosperity in your endeavors／endeavours.

    - 祝你在工作中事事順心、繁榮昌盛。

 

14. May the New Year be filled with success and good fortune.

    - 願新年充滿成功和好運。

 

15. Wishing you and your family a happy and healthy New Year.

    - 祝你和你的家人新年快樂健康。

 

16. May this New Year bring you happiness and success.

    - 願新年為你帶來幸福和成功。

 

17. Wishing you a year full of health and prosperity.

    - 祝你一年健康繁榮。

 

18. May you achieve all your goals in the Year of the Snake.

    - 願你在蛇年實現所有目標。

 

19. Wishing you a year filled with love and joy.

    - 祝你一年充滿愛和喜悅。

 

20. May this New Year be the start of a new chapter of success.

    - 願新年是成功新篇章的開始。

 

21. Wishing you a year of abundant blessings.

    - 祝你一年充滿豐盛的祝福。

 

22. May the Year of the Snake bring you good luck and prosperity.

    - 願蛇年帶給你好運和繁榮。

 

23. Wishing you a year of progress and achievement.

    - 祝你一年進步和成就。

 

24. May your New Year be filled with joy and success.

    - 願你的新年充滿喜悅和成功。

 

25. Wishing you a year of peace and tranquility.

    - 祝你一年平安和安寧。

 

26. May this New Year bring you all the happiness in the world.

    - 願新年帶給你全世界的幸福。

 

27. Wishing you a bright and prosperous Year of the Snake.

    - 祝你蛇年燦爛繁榮。

 

28. May your efforts be rewarded with great success in the New Year.

    - 願你的努力在新年裏取得豐碩成果。

 

29. Wishing you a year of joy, health, and prosperity.

    - 祝你一年充滿喜悅、健康和繁榮。

 

30. May the New Year bring you endless opportunities for growth.

    - 願新年為你帶來無盡的成長機會。

 

　　透過以上這30個常見的新年祝福用語，你可以在2025年蛇年中向同事表達最真摯的新年祝福，增進彼此之間的友誼和合作關係。在此預祝各位新年快樂，萬事如意！

 

 

 《經濟通》所刊的署名及／或不署名文章，相關內容屬作者個人意見，並不代表《經濟通》立場，《經濟通》所扮演的角色是提供一個自由言論平台。

【你點睇？】媒體近日報道有關愛隊涉活動造假或誇大以滿足KPI，事件會否影響你對關愛隊的印象？► 立即投票

我要回應
更多職場英語教室文章

你可能感興趣

#職場英語 #英語教學 #學英文 #祝福語 #蛇年 #新年 #語文增值 #技能增值 #職場
更多職場文章

版主留言

放大顯示
精選影片
職場新常態
最緊要健康
精選文章
投票區
DIVA CHANNEL
  • 生活
  • DIVA
  • 健康好人生
etnet Chill

etnet 社創SoIN

etnet Member Zone 會員專區

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet 30周年】多重慶祝活動一浪接一浪，好禮連環賞！

【etnet 賞你】賞 MOKO x Cheeky Cheeky「厚」有福氣利是封 及「熊 MEOW 」火柴盒造型年曆卡！

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

狂人威脅吞併別國領土，意欲何為？

10/01/2025 08:12

大國博弈

高息定存 | 富邦推快閃定存優惠3個月3.9厘，華僑188日...

06/01/2025 15:54

貨幣攻略

回顧展望－Ａ股自強 | 憧憬國策利好，機構對明年股市走勢樂觀

31/12/2024 16:31

回顧24 展望25

說說心理話

聖誕新年特輯

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

秋天養生食療

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk