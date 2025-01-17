Make or break 點解？懂得雙詞搭配可提升職場競爭力，即學15個常見商務英語Binomials附實用範例

在現今商業社會中，學好英語雙詞搭配（binomials）是提升職場競爭力的重要一環。雙詞搭配，如「sink or swim」（成敗在此一舉），是由兩個單詞組成，常以連詞連接，具有固定的詞序及特定的含義。本文將介紹學習雙詞搭配的重要性，並提供15個常見的商務英語雙詞搭配及其應用範例，幫助讀者更好地掌握這一重要語言技能。

15個常見的商務英語雙詞搭配

1. Pros and cons／優缺點

例句：

Let's weigh the pros and cons before making a decision.

在做出決定前，讓我們權衡一下優缺點。

2. Give and take／互相遷就

例句：

Successful negotiations require give and take.

成功的談判需要互相遷就。

3. More or less／大致上

例句：

The project is more or less on schedule.

項目大致上按計劃進行。

4. Now and then／偶爾

例句：We have team-building activities now and then.

我們偶爾會有團隊建設活動。

5. Safe and sound／安然無恙

例句：The shipment arrived safe and sound.

貨物安然無恙地到達了。

6. First and foremost／首要的

例句：First and foremost, we need to focus on our clients' needs.

首要的是，我們需要關注客戶的需求。

7. Back and forth／來來回回

例句：We've been going back and forth on this issue for weeks.

我們在這個問題上來來回回討論了好幾周。

8. Part and parcel／重要部分

例句：Customer service is part and parcel of our business.

客戶服務是我們業務的重要部分。

9. Make or break／生死攸關的

例句：This deal is a make or break for our company.

這筆交易對我們公司來說生死攸關。

10. So and so／某某

例句：Mr. So and so will be attending the meeting.

某某先生將參加會議。

11. All or nothing／全有或全無

例句：Our strategy is all or nothing; we go big or we go home.

我們的策略是全有或全無；要麼大幹一場，要麼回家。

12. On and off／斷斷續續

例句：The meetings have been happening on and off.

會議一直斷斷續續進行。

13. By and large／大體上

例句：By and large, the feedback from clients has been positive.

大體上，客戶的反饋是積極的。

14. Give or take／大約

例句：It will take two weeks, give or take a few days.

需要大約兩周的時間。

15. Down and out／窮困潦倒

例句：After the market crash, many businesses were down and out.

市場崩盤後，許多企業變得窮困潦倒。

學習英語雙詞搭配（binomials）是提升商務溝通能力的有效方法。通過掌握這些常見的雙詞搭配，您可以在職場中更加自信、流利地使用英語進行交流。希望本文提供的15個常見商務英語雙詞搭配能夠幫助你在職場上更上一層樓。