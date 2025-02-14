掌握綠色企業的關鍵詞！20個必學環保商業英語

在現代商業世界中，環保意識正迅速成為企業成功不可或缺的一部分。綠色企業不僅是未來的趨勢，更是當下的必要選擇。對我們來說，學習環保商業英語詞彙不僅有助於我們在國際市場上更具競爭力，亦讓我們能夠更好地融入全球綠色經濟的浪潮。

本周，筆者會為大家介紹20個必學的環保商業英語詞彙，這些詞彙涵蓋了從可持續發展（Sustainable Development）到企業社會責任（Corporate Social Responsibility; CSR）的各個方面，讓我們一起探索如何利用這些詞彙，為企業創造更大的環保價值，並推動香港走向更綠色的未來。

20個必學的環保商業英語詞彙

1. Sustainable Development 可持續發展

- Example: Our company is committed to sustainable development by reducing waste and conserving energy.

- 例句：我們公司致力於通過減少浪費和節約能源來實現可持續發展。

2. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) 企業社會責任

- Example: Implementing corporate social responsibility has improved our brand's reputation.

- 例句：實施企業社會責任提升了我們品牌的聲譽。

3. Green Supply Chain 綠色供應鏈

(Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/ )

- Example: We are building a green supply chain to ensure our products are environmentally friendly.

- 例句：我們正在建立綠色供應鏈，確保我們的產品環保。

4. Carbon Footprint 碳足跡

- Example: Reducing our carbon footprint is a key part of our sustainability strategy.

- 例句：減少碳足跡是我們可持續發展戰略的重要部分。

5. Renewable Energy 可再生能源

- Example: Our factory runs on 100% renewable energy.

- 例句：我們的工廠使用100%的可再生能源運行。

6. Eco-Friendly 環保

- Example: We aim to produce eco-friendly products to meet market demand.

- 例句：我們致力於生產環保產品以滿足市場需求。

7. Circular Economy 循環經濟

- Example: Embracing a circular economy helps us reduce waste and increase resource efficiency.

- 例句：採用循環經濟有助於我們減少浪費並提高資源效率。

8. Green Certification 綠色認證

- Example: Our products have obtained green certification for their low environmental impact.

- 例句：我們的產品獲得了綠色認證，環境影響低。

9. Energy Efficiency 能源效率

- Example: Improving energy efficiency can significantly lower operational costs.

- 例句：提高能源效率可以大幅降低運營成本。

10. Sustainable Sourcing 可持續採購

- Example: We prioritize sustainable sourcing to support eco-friendly practices.

- 例句：我們優先考慮可持續採購以支持環保行為。

11. Waste Management 廢物管理

- Example: Effective waste management is crucial for maintaining a green business.

- 例句：有效的廢物管理對於保持綠色企業至關重要。

12. Carbon Neutral^ 碳中和

- Example: Our goal is to become carbon neutral by 2030.

- 例句：我們的目標是到2030年實現碳中和。

^碳中和是指通過採取各種措施，將一個實體（如企業、組織或國家）在一定時間內的二氧化碳（CO2）排放量減少到零的過程。這意味著盡量減少碳排放，並通過植樹造林、投資可再生能源、購買碳信用等方式抵消無法避免的碳排放。

13. Environmental Impact Assessment 環境影響評估

- Example: Conducting an environmental impact assessment helps us understand the potential effects of our projects.

- 例句：進行環境影響評估有助於我們了解項目的潛在影響。

14. Green Innovation 綠色創新

- Example: Green innovation drives the development of sustainable products and services.

- 例句：綠色創新推動可持續產品和服務的發展。

15. Eco-Friendly Packaging 環保包裝

- Example: We are switching to eco-friendly packaging to reduce plastic waste.

- 例句：我們正在改用環保包裝以減少塑料浪費。

16. Environmental Compliance 環境合規

(Credit: https://www.istockphoto.com/ )

- Example: Ensuring environmental compliance is part of our commitment to sustainability.

- 例句：確保環境合規是我們對可持續性的承諾的一部分。

17. Green Marketing 綠色營銷

- Example: Green marketing helps us attract environmentally conscious consumers.

- 例句：綠色營銷幫助我們吸引有環保意識的消費者。

18. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 可持續發展目標

- Example: Our company aligns its strategies with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

- 例句：我們公司將戰略與聯合國的可持續發展目標相一致。

19. Eco-Labelling 生態標籤

- Example: Eco-labelling provides consumers with information about the environmental impact of products.

- 例句：生態標籤為消費者提供有關產品環境影響的信息。

20. Environmental Stewardship 環境管理

- Example: Our commitment to environmental stewardship includes reducing emissions and conserving natural resources.

- 例句：我們對環境管理的承諾包括減少排放和保護自然資源。

掌握到這些環保商業英語詞彙了嗎？這不僅能讓企業在綠色經濟中脫穎而出，也能讓我們在國際市場上游刃有餘。最重要的是，這些詞彙還能幫助我們更自信地使用英語，融入全球綠色經濟的浪潮，加油！