21/02/2025
無人機技術已成商業領域不可或缺部分！掌握Drone Technology 商業應用及必學英文20個詞彙
Zephyr Yeung
Zephyr Yeung
從小喜歡英文且極具好奇心，奈何小時候發問時往往都會被告知「背左佢啦」，心有不甘繼而透過閱讀和研究來尋根究底，長大後深深了解香港人學習英語時會遇到的障礙，並研究出獨有的方法瞬速提升英文水平，從此不再視學英文為畏途。你ready好晉升為「職場英語達人」未？
職場英語教室
逢周五更新
隨著科技的迅速發展，無人機技術（Drone Technology）已經成為現代商業領域中不可或缺的一部分。無論是物流配送（logistics delivery）、農業管理（agricultural management），還是建築監測（construction monitoring），無人機技術都在改變我們的工作方式和生活方式。無人機不僅提高了工作效率，還降低了成本，並且在某些情況下，無人機能夠完成傳統方法無法實現的任務。因此，了解無人機技術對於我們每個人來說都是至關重要的。
本周，筆者會爲大家介紹20個必學的無人機技術詞彙，這些詞彙將幫助您更好地理解和應用無人機技術。希望通過這篇文章，您能夠掌握無人機技術的核心詞彙，並在實際應用中靈活運用這些知識。
20個必學的無人機技術詞彙
1. Drone delivery 無人機送外賣/貨
- 例句: Drone delivery can overcome geographical barriers and provide convenient food services to local residents.
無人機送外賣能夠克服地理障礙，為當地居民提供便捷的餐飲服務。
2. Aerial Photography (空中攝影)
- 例句: Aerial photography provides a new perspective for real estate marketing.
空中攝影為房地產營銷提供了新的視角。
3. Autonomous Flight (自主飛行)
- 例句: Autonomous flight technology allows drones to operate without human intervention.
自主飛行技術使無人機能夠在毋須人為干預的情況下運行。
4. GPS Navigation (GPS導航)
- 例句: GPS navigation is essential for precise drone operations.
GPS導航對於精確的無人機操作至關重要。
5. Payload (載荷)
- 例句: The drone's payload capacity determines how much it can carry.
無人機的載荷能力決定了它能攜帶多少物品。
6. Flight Controller (飛行控制器)
- 例句: The flight controller is the brain of the drone, managing its movements.
飛行控制器是無人機的大腦，負責管理其運動。
7. Obstacle Avoidance (障礙物避讓)
- 例句: Obstacle avoidance technology prevents drones from crashing.
障礙物避讓技術防止無人機撞擊。
8. Remote Sensing (遙感技術)
- 例句: Remote sensing is used in agriculture to monitor crop health.
遙感技術用於農業中監測作物健康狀況。
9. LiDAR (光探測和測距)
- 例句: LiDAR technology helps drones create detailed 3D maps.
光探測和測距技術幫助無人機創建詳細的3D地圖。
10. FPV (First Person View) (第一人稱視角)
- 例句: FPV allows operators to see from the drone's perspective.
第一人稱視角使操作員能夠從無人機的視角觀看。
11. Battery Life (電池壽命)
- 例句: Battery life is a critical factor for drone endurance.
電池壽命是無人機持續飛行的關鍵因素。
12. Geofencing (地理圍欄)
- 例句: Geofencing restricts drones from entering no-fly zones.
地理圍欄限制無人機進入禁飛區。
13. Telemetry (遙測技術)
- 例句: Telemetry data provides real-time information about the drone's status.
遙測數據提供無人機狀態的實時信息。
14. VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) (垂直起降)
- 例句: VTOL drones can take off and land vertically, making them versatile.
垂直起降無人機能夠垂直起飛和降落，使其用途廣泛。
15. UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) (無人飛行器)
- 例句: UAVs are used in various industries for different applications.
無人飛行器在各行各業中有不同的應用。
16. Flight Path (飛行路徑)
- 例句: The flight path is pre-programmed to ensure efficient operations.
飛行路徑是預先編程的，以確保高效運行。
17. Surveillance (監控)
- 例句: Drones are used for surveillance in security operations.
無人機用於安全操作中的監控。
18. Data Collection (數據收集)
- 例句: Drones facilitate data collection in remote areas.
無人機促進了偏遠地區的數據收集。
19. Regulations (法規)
- 例句: Compliance with regulations is crucial for commercial drone use.
遵守法規對於商業無人機的使用至關重要。
20. Inspection (檢查)
- 例句: Drones are used for inspection of infrastructure like bridges and pipelines.
無人機用於檢查橋樑和管道等基礎設施。
隨著技術的不斷進步，無人機將在更多的行業中發揮重要作用，為我們的生活和工作帶來更多的便利和效率。希望通過這篇文章，您能夠掌握與無人機技術相關的useful expressions，並在實際應用中靈活運用這些知識。
