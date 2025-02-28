職場生存之道：如何用英語優雅而有禮地表達憤怒和不滿

在我們的日常生活中，商業交流佔重要的一部分。然而，面對緊張的工作環境和壓力，憤怒和不滿情緒難免會湧現。在這種情況下，表達憤怒情緒實在人之常情。可是，我們必須學會以更禮貌和較柔和的方式釋放憤怒，因為這對於於維持友好工作關係和專業形象是十分重要的。

在這篇文章中，筆者會示範如何在職場上中以更禮貌柔和的方式釋放憤怒，避免破壞與同事或客戶的關係。我們會看一下15個例子，每個例子都包括Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）和 Polite Version（禮貌版本）。

看文章之前，我們先做一個簡單的測試吧！以下，請思考一下你會如何以「禮貌的方式」表達以下的意思：

1. Your work is a mess and intolerable.

2. Why are you always late with your reports？

3. Your lack of effort is unacceptable.

4. Stop making the same mistakes！

5. Your proposal is terrible.

6. You don't understand the project requirements.

7. Your communication skills are poor.

8. This is completely wrong.

9. You are wasting my time.

10. I can't believe you did this.

11. Your performance is unsatisfactory.

12. You never listen to instructions.

13. You are not qualified for this job.

14. Your behavior is unprofessional.

15. This project is a failure because of you.

怎麼樣？有頭緒嗎？現在，你可以繼續閱讀文章中的offensive version（冒犯性版本）和polite version（禮貌版本）和實際應用示例：

1a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Your work is a mess and intolerable.

你的工作簡直一團糟，實在讓人無法忍受。

1b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• I noticed some areas need improvement and hope we can optimize them together.

我注意到有些地方需要改進，希望我們能一起改善這些地方。

2a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

女• Why are you always late with your reports？

你怎麼總是遲交報告？

2b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• I would appreciate it if reports could be submitted on time in the future.

我會感激將來能按時提交報告。

3a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Your lack of effort is unacceptable.

不行，你不夠努力。

3b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• I believe there is potential for more effort in this area.

我相信你在這方面有努力的潛力。

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

4a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Stop making the same mistakes!

不要再犯同樣的錯誤了！

4b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Let’s work on addressing recurring issues together.

讓我們一起解決這個不斷出現的問題。

5a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Your proposal is terrible.

你的提案真的很差。

5b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Your proposal could benefit from some adjustments.

你的提案可能需要一些調整。

6a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• You don't understand the project requirements.

你完全不明白這個項目的要求。

6b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Let’s review the project requirements together to ensure clarity.

讓我們一起回顧項目要求，以確保內容清晰。

7a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Your communication skills are poor.

你的溝通能力很差。

7b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Enhancing communication skills could be beneficial for the team.

提升溝通能力對我們團隊是有好處的。

8a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• This is completely wrong.

這是完全錯的。

8b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

• There seems to be a misunderstanding; let’s clarify it.

這裏似乎有些誤解，讓我們澄清一下。

9a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• You are wasting my time.

你在浪費我的時間。

9b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• It would be more efficient if we streamline this process.

如果我們簡化這個過程，或許會更有效率。

10a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• I can't believe you did this.

我真的不相信你會這麼做。

10b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• This outcome was unexpected; let's discuss how to move forward.

這個結果有點出乎意料，讓我們討論下一步怎麼處理吧。

11a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Your performance is unsatisfactory.

你的表現實在不行。

11b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• There is room for improvement in your performance.

你的表現還有改進的空間。

12a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• You never listen to instructions.

你從來不聽指示。

12b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Following instructions more closely would be helpful.

更仔細地遵循指示會對你更有幫助。

13a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• You are not qualified for this job.

你不適合這份工作。

13b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

(Credit: https://stock.adobe.com/ )

• Additional training might enhance your qualifications for this role.

額外的培訓可能會提高你擔當這個角色的資格。

14a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• Your behavior is unprofessional.

你的行為實在不專業。

14b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Maintaining a professional demeanor is important for our work environment.

保持專業態度對我們的工作環境很重要。

15a. Offensive Version（冒犯性版本）:

• This project is a failure because of you.

這個項目失敗是因為你。

15b. Polite Version（禮貌版本）:

• Identifying and addressing the challenges in this project is crucial.

識別和解決這個項目的挑戰是至關重要的。

怎麼樣？學會了如何在表達不滿時保持尊重了嗎？希望這些例句能幫助你解決問題和抒發不滿的同時能維持良好的工作關係。